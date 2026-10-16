How a Melbourne “hater” fell in love with the city in three days

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For someone who used to find Australia’s cultural capital a tad boring, Melbourne has slowly but surely crept its way into my stubborn heart. And as a travel editor, I’m ashamed to admit my initial apprehension – I should’ve known better!

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In my defence, I normally prefer my holidays spent in warm, sunny destinations, where getting wet means a dip in the pool and not shivering under a makeshift umbrella that’s failing at its sole purpose to keep me dry.

But as it turns out, the key to my foodie heart isn’t Sydney’s sun-soaked beaches, but ambient laneways filled with the fragrant promise of mouth-watering dishes.

Add an indulgent city stay in a swanky boutique hotel with my partner to seal the deal, and I’m sold, hook, line and sinker.

With the right itinerary, Melbourne captured my stubborn heart. (Credit: Belad Al-karkhey)

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Checking into paradise was first on the agenda Nothing screams city escape like a hotel stay, but of course, we couldn’t just choose any old hotel. My partner and I booked a weekend at the Hilton Melbourne Little Queen Street, tucked away in the heart of the CBD inside a 1930s building that echoes old-world grandeur. As big Hilton fans, particularly their Sydney CBD destination, we had high expectations that were thankfully fulfilled. From stunning skyscraper views and the fluffiest robes (I swear by it) to an impressive breakfast buffet, a stay here is nothing short of perfection. The best bit about staying with Hilton? It doesn’t need to cost you an arm and a leg! By utilising Hilton Honours, their free loyalty program, you can access discounted member rates, free Wi-Fi and points to use on free nights. I’m in my ‘financial fitness’ era, so a great deal that can save me some coins is always welcome! This way, I can travel smarter and still enjoy the luxe life now and then. Entering the heritage hotel felt like stepping into an old world of grandeur. (Credit: Belad Al-karkhey, Hilton)

One couple, an itinerary, and a seemingly endless supply of caffeine

We timed our itinerary around the annual Melbourne International Film Festival, so entertainment was aplenty. No trip to Melbourne is complete without also visiting the National Art Gallery of Victoria and ACMI.

Not to mention the endless array of markets and boutique stores, such as The Hub General Store, which we managed to hit up during our stay. Fuelled, of course, by several iced long blacks and matchas!

The famous Fitzroy Market on Saturday has all the best handmade mugs, second-hand books and homewares, vintage leather jackets on offer, topped with a deliciously salted maple matcha from Midori Matcha.

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On Sunday, we drove west of the city to the Camberwell flea market. It’s home to incredible retro magazine collections, vintage bags and cameras, clothes, funky art and potted plants.

But above all, the Queen Victoria Market is an absolute must-visit every time my feet find their way to Victoria’s capital. I’d suggest grabbing edible souvenirs for loved ones.

A $41 burger seems absurd… until you take a bite. (Credit: Belad Al-karkhey)

Whenever my partner and I travel, we always prioritise quality time in our itinerary, and Melbourne was no exception.

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We don’t splurge on fancy dinners often, so a weekend away was the perfect excuse to dress up and dine out!

Foundry Kitchen & Bar

First on our agenda was this rooftop gem atop the new Mercure hotel, only a 15-minute walk from the Hilton.

We started with the tuna crudo, beef tataki and the creamy prawn ceviche (the stuff of dreams). The highlight, however, was a controversial burger priced at $41. Yes, that’s right – a burger.

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The cost was a shocker, but we had to see if it was worth it. And I’d be a liar if I didn’t say that their double smash brought me to tears. The cheese-to-sauce-to-meat ratio was perfect and I won’t I’ll ever forget that first bite – worth every cent.

There’s always room for tiramisu when visiting Luci. (Credit: Belad Al-karkhey)

Luci

The Hilton’s very own Luci was conveniently located just a lift ride down from our hotel room. This grand hall moonlights as a lavish, contemporary Australian restaurant – the perfect spot for a romantic evening.

We opted for the chef’s selection menu to get a true taste of everything – from lamb belly skewers to cured squid and duck ragu pappardelle.

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Mains aside, the real showstoppers were the decadent Valrhona mousse with blueberries and celeriac ice cream (a game changer), which came as part of the selections, and the tiramisu that we ordered on a whim.

I’m not usually a desserts kind of gal, but I was pleasantly gobsmacked.

My top recommendations for fellow foodie travellers

If you’re planning to travel to Melbourne, be sure to include these local legends in your itinerary for a true taste of this city!

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1. Hector’s Deli, Fitzroy

This local favourite is a must for any seasoned foodie – I recommend their chicken salad sandwich.

2. Good Measure, Carlton

Stop here for a delicious Mont Blanc, which you can sip as you stroll through the nearby Carlton gardens.

3. Hugo’s Deli, Richmond

Aside from their tasty sandwiches, the deli’s cult Matcha Yuzu Spritz makes a fun treat on a warm Melbourne day.

4. ShanDong MaMa Mini, Melbourne CBD

This hole-in-the-wall gem dishes out some seriously mouth-watering pork and prawn dumplings.

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