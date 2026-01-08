Melbourne has been ranked one of the world’s most liveable cities many times over the years.

From the city’s iconic laneways and abundance of food and wine to its eclectic nightlife and music scene, Victoria’s capital city has it all, whether you live there or are just visiting.

There are many ways to explore Melbourne, but the good news is you don’t have to spend much to see a lot of what the city has to offer, in fact, you don’t have to pay anything!

There is an endless list of free things to do in Melbourne to keep you entertained… from markets, live shows, museums, gardens, galleries, and the many iconic attractions located within or around the city, there is never a dull moment in the Garden City.

Here is our go-to guide so you can explore the best free things to do in Melbourne.

What are free things to do in Melbourne?

Melbourne streets boast an abundance of artwork. (Credit: Getty)

Explore

1. Tour the Melbourne Town Hall.

2. Explore the Wheeler Centre with the State Library Building.

3. Explore Chinatown.

4. Jump on the free City Circle Tram and venture around the city.

5. Get your finish up with the 1,000-Step Kokoda Track Memorial Walk.

6. Explore the St Kilda foreshore.

7. Check out Melbourne’s churches.

8. Take a tour of Parliament House.

9. Visit the beautiful State Library of Victoria (there are also exhibitions within).

10. Visit the Shrine of Remembrance.

11. Explore Melbourne’s street art with the laneways. Our tip: start at Hosier Lane opposite Federation Square.

12. Join a free walking tour of Melbourne – they depart from the State Library every day at 10:30 am and 3 pm.

You can’t beat this beautiful city! (Credit: Getty)

Shopping

13. Window shop at one of the many shopping centres across the city.

14. Visit one of the many bookstores. In 2016, Readings in Carlton was awarded the ‘Bookstore of the Year’ award at the London Book Fair International Excellence Awards.

Travel

15. Visit Black Rock Beach.

16. Check out the penguins on St Kilda beach (they come out at night).

17. Head to Brighton Beach and see the iconic coloured bathing boxes.

The wonderful Readings bookstore in Carlton is a must! (Credit: Getty)

Markets

18. Visit the Farmers Market at Abbotsford Convent.

19. Visit the Rose Street Artists’ Market in Fitzroy.

20. Go to Camberwell Market.

21. Explore Queen Victoria Markets… keep an eye out for the free samples!

Galleries and Museums

22. Explore the free exhibitions at the Australian Centre of Contemporary Art (ACCA) in Southbank.

23. Explore the Australian Centre for the Moving Image (ACMI).

24. Check out the Australian Music Vault at Arts Centre Melbourne.

25. Visit the Ian Potter Centre: NGV Australia in Federation Square.

26. Visit the National Gallery of Victoria.

The Royal Botanic Gardens are a must-visit! (Credit: Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria )

Parks and Gardens

27. Relax in one of Melbourne’s beautiful green gardens: Carlton, Alexandra and Flagstaff Gardens are great options.

28. Take a stroll around Albert Park Lake and the Grand Prix track.

29. Take a walk within the Royal Botanic Gardens.

30. Take a walk through Fitzroy Gardens.

31. While it might technically not be a garden, you can see a variety of beautiful flowers and plants in the Conservatory in East Melbourne.

Music and Entertainment

32. Watch a classical music performance outside Scots’ Church at lunchtime.

33. Listen to one of the many street buskers for a free show.

Sport

34. Find the ping pong table located in a hidden park on the corner of Park Street and Emerald Hill Place in South Melbourne.

The breathtaking reading room is located within the State Library of Victoria. (Credit: Getty)

Culture

35. Visit the Korrit Heritage Trust at Federation Square.

Activities and Events

36. Attend a free trivia night: Moon Dog Brewery and Revolver Upstairs offer great ones!

37. Check out one of Federation Square’s free community events.

38. Just find a nice spot to people-watch. There’s no better city for it!

39. Check out the Library at the Dock.

40. Go to a free gig, they’re everywhere!