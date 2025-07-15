Grab your girls, it’s time for the ultimate weekend escape in the Barossa Valley!

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

Buckle up ladies, it’s time for your next adventure! Picture a weekend away in the serene fields of Barossa Valley, a region rich in history and flavour.

But there’s more to the Valley than meets the eye, with plenty of things to do and taste aside from a good Shiraz.

Whether you’re looking to relax and indulge in the region’s food and wine culture, or you’re hoping to capture incredible memories (and photos), you’ll find no shortage of activities.

Taste the region’s rich history. (Credit: Canva)

From vineyard views to farm fun, you’re spoiled silly when it comes to places to stay. We suggest a cozy cottage in town, where you’re a stone’s throw away from antique shops and cafes.

If you’re after views, then stay at one of the many cabins and villas nearby, such as Azalea Cedar Rose Villa. Once you’re settled in, the fun begins!

Day 1 in Barossa Valley: Friday

Chances are you’re heading over on a Friday to soak up as much of the region’s beauty as possible! Today, we suggest exploring the Lyndoch Lavender Farm & Cafe.

Take a guided tour through the farm to learn all about lavender and its farming process.

Aside from the Instagram-worthy snaps you’ll get, the real gem is inside. Brace your belly for a taste of lavender–flavoured ice cream, honey, scones, and biscuits.

Try lavender-flavoured everything! (Credit: Getty Images, Adobe Stock)

Don’t forget to snag some (you guessed correctly) lavender-soaked home and spa essentials!

Head into town for a nibble at Vino Lokal, an artisanal restaurant and wine bar that comes alive on Friday night.

We suggest grabbing the cocktail special for an exquisite palate cleanser – they’re known for whipping together incredible concoctions, such as sticky fig martini.

Day 2 in Barossa Valley: Saturday

Rise and shine! Start the morning with hot air ballooning at the crack of dawn. You’ll have to arrive 2 hours before sunrise, but the scenes are worth every second.

Book a journey with Barossa Balloon Adventures. (Credit: Barossa balloon Adventures)

You’ll want to bring your camera for this – Barossa Valley houses one of South Australia’s most breathtaking landscapes. They also provide a breakfast spread of local produce!

Fair warning: sessions depend on the weather.

Made from scratch every day, the creative donuts are ever-changing and filled with delicious flavours like lemon curd, pistachio, and Biscoff cheesecake. Depending on the season, they’ll even whip up a pavlova donut!

Later, pop on over to Browns Barossa Donuts in Tanunda, for the tastiest handmade artisan brioche donuts. It’s not the healthiest meal, but you’re on vacation!

Indulge in a trip to the iconic Jacob’s Creek vineyard. (Credit: Getty Images, Jacob’s Creek)

After a lovely stroll through town, organise a ride to Jacob’s Creek, because ‘wine’ not? Book the ‘Double Barrel Experience’ at 2pm.

You’ll be treated to a personalised tour of the vineyard, followed by an incredible wine tasting for just $75 per person (up to 8 people).

Day 3 in Barossa Valley: Sunday

Tighten up your aprons because it’s time for a cooking class at The Farm Eatery Cooking School, located at Maggie Beer’s Farm. From pickling veggies to mastering fresh pasta dough and ricotta, they’ve got a class for everything – even flower arranging and gin cocktails!

Fans of the Aussie legend are in for a treat! (Credit: (background) Maggie Beer Farm Shop, (circular image) New Idea)

Before you say goodbye, take a trip to Apex Bakery, a 101-year-old gem in the heart of Barossa Valley.

A longstanding staple, you won’t want to miss out on the comforting aroma that wafts through your nostrils the second you enter this shop. Grab a delicious pie for the road – one last hurrah!

Looking for that Western flair?

Saddle up, cowboy enthusiasts and country connoisseurs! On 8 November, the valley comes alive as the Barossa Rodeo takes place during the weekend.

We’re entering our country era. (Credit: Barossa Rodeo)

From galloping horses to live music and a bar, you and your gals are set for the perfect Saturday.

