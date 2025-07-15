I searched for the best pies in the Blue Mountains, so you don’t have to!

When one thinks of the Blue Mountains, cute, charming bakeries are often one of the first affordable luxuries that come to mind. So, it’s no surprise that I found myself in the mountains one weekend in search of the best pies.

After all, whether you’re after a fresh loaf of artisanal sourdough or indulgent, flaky pastries, the region is ripe with choice.

But not only that – the best bakeries to grab your sourdough and crispy layered croissants, because who doesn’t love a little indulgence? As they say … when in the Blue Mountains!

Lamb, Rosemary & Shiraz pie At Mountain High Pies in Wentworth Falls

5/5

If you’ve visited Mountain High Pies in Wentworth Falls before, then you won’t be surprised to find it at the top of this list.

The retro diner off the side of the Great Western Highway is known for its award-winning pies.

While it’s their big breakfast pie (topped with a poached egg in hollandaise sauce) that often turns heads, the showstopper for me was the lamb, rosemary & shiraz pie. The only fault was that I ran out!

Chunky Beef pie At Hominy Bakery in Katoomba

4.5/5

Stepping into Hominy Bakery in Katoomba felt like stepping into a warm hug. The smell alone of freshly baked potato sourdough and baked goods was drool-worthy!

I recommend their 6.5 hour slow-cooked chunky beef pie, which somehow succeeds at being both soft and perfectly flaky and crispy.

The well-seasoned chunks are generously sized, but not so big that they ruin the perfect bite!

BBQ Pulled Pork pie At Bakehouse on Wentworth in Blackheath

4/5

I’d never had a pork pie before my trip to Bakehouse on Wentworth in Blackheath, and I doubt I’ll ever try one as tasty.

The pulled pork is dressed with a rich BBQ sauce that carries a slight hint of sweetness – beautifully crowned with a crispy top and some toasted fennel seeds for an extra layer of flavour!

Apple pie At Logan Brae Orchard in the Shipley Plateau

4.5/5

The family-run 106-year-old Logan Brae Orchard is the last remaining in the Shipley Plateau, just a 5-minute drive from Blackheath.

It’s also home to the best apple pie I’ve ever eaten.

From the chunky apple filling to the sweet crust dusted with icing sugar, it’s the ultimate winter treat.

They also sell cloudy apple juice, butter, jam, and more! Open to the public on Saturdays from summer ‘til winter, I’d recommend a visit.