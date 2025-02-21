Our top 10 must-haves for glamping in style

Long gone are the days of struggling to stitch together a tent and pretending to be fine with the sun turning your little cocoon into an oven.
You can rest easy knowing you’re in the comfort of your very own oasis decked out with everything you could hope for on a luxurious stay surrounded by lush greenery.
Indulge yourself in a stylish getaway and make the most of Australia’s glamping attractions with a little help from our top 10 recommended essentials – the only survival kit with a spa night under the stars in mind!
The best glamping essentials to shop in 2025
While going ‘off-the-grid’ sounds like bliss in this often overstimulating world we live in, having access to your phone in case of an emergency is just simple girl math.
This Cygnett power bank is not only a luxury, but also a necessity for your survival kit. Glamping is fun but it should also be safe!
02
Whether you’re braving rain, hail, or a meteor crash, your skin is always vulnerable to sun exposure.
Enjoy your getaway without having to worry about skin damage and use protection!
We recommend this invisible facial sunscreen from MCoBeauty simply for that lightweight feel with the bonus of super strong SPF50.
Regardless of what the weather calls for, a waterproof jacket is always a good idea when heading outdoors.
This waterproof jacket is a cute compromise for taking up that extra space in your luggage.
The lightweight 100% Polyester fabric keeps you comfy throughout the changing seasons and comes in 8 colours – our favourite is this merlot shade.
Never forget to take a water bottle when embarking on the great outdoors!
Remember to consume between 1-2 litres of water a day, as a hike in the woods might leave you a little thirstier than usual.
Never fear – we’ve found this adorable Frank Green gradient bottle that’s perfectly sized for your next getaway and keeps the aesthetics on point.
Curl up by the fire and escape reality with the help of an all-consuming book, much like Brooke Shields’s Not Allowed to Age by the very same child-star turned generational icon.
Here, she’s flipping the script on what it means for women to grow older and tells her story with a show of vulnerability that’s said to resonate with women everywhere.
06
Goal Zero Crush Light
$39.98 at kathmandu.com.au
This Goal Zero Crush Light is the perfect addition to anyone’s survival kit for the woods, whether you’re glamping in style or simply camping.
The collapsible tool is rechargeable by USB or the Goal Zero Nomad 6 solar panel and offers three different light modes – as well as a flickering candle mode if you want to set the mood!
No one blends nature and luxury quite like Aesop with their chamomile concentrate anti-blemish masque.
Paint your face with the scent of an oasis as you lounge comfortably, taking in the breathtaking scenery before you … because what else would you be doing?
08
Ahh right! Grab these bad boys and tighten your laces up – it’s adventure time.
While glamping offers comfortable living in the woods, we’d still suggest you check out a good hiking trail nearby and immerse yourself in the natural beauty. The wilderness is yours to explore!
09
Pack your toiletry essentials and spa kits in this perfectly sized pouch duo from Bellroy.
The no-fuss design is intended to protect your goods through everything, even rain, with ultra-lightweight ripstop fabric and water-resistant zip coatings.
10
Camping Removable Gas Stove
$469.99 at decathlon.com.au
Not all glamping sites are created equally and might be missing a kitchen station, so a little pre-planning never hurts!
This removable gas stove is perfect for packing when you’re on the go and want to make your own meals and snacks.
We suggest using it to heat up your own delicious smores and pair them with a good dessert wine – YUM!