Our top 10 must-haves for glamping in style

Long gone are the days of struggling to stitch together a tent and pretending to be fine with the sun turning your little cocoon into an oven.

You can rest easy knowing you’re in the comfort of your very own oasis decked out with everything you could hope for on a luxurious stay surrounded by lush greenery.

Indulge yourself in a stylish getaway and make the most of Australia’s glamping attractions with a little help from our top 10 recommended essentials – the only survival kit with a spa night under the stars in mind!

While going ‘off-the-grid’ sounds like bliss in this often overstimulating world we live in, having access to your phone in case of an emergency is just simple girl math.

This Cygnett power bank is not only a luxury, but also a necessity for your survival kit. Glamping is fun but it should also be safe!

Whether you’re braving rain, hail, or a meteor crash, your skin is always vulnerable to sun exposure.

Enjoy your getaway without having to worry about skin damage and use protection!

We recommend this invisible facial sunscreen from MCoBeauty simply for that lightweight feel with the bonus of super strong SPF50.

Regardless of what the weather calls for, a waterproof jacket is always a good idea when heading outdoors.

This waterproof jacket is a cute compromise for taking up that extra space in your luggage.

The lightweight 100% Polyester fabric keeps you comfy throughout the changing seasons and comes in 8 colours – our favourite is this merlot shade.

Never forget to take a water bottle when embarking on the great outdoors!

Remember to consume between 1-2 litres of water a day, as a hike in the woods might leave you a little thirstier than usual.

Never fear – we’ve found this adorable Frank Green gradient bottle that’s perfectly sized for your next getaway and keeps the aesthetics on point.