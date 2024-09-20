With the silly season looming, a relaxing escape to recharge before the Christmas chaos is worth putting on the cards. However, instead of reverting to a coastal getaway, may we suggest something a little more wholesome? A countryside escape is waiting.

Whether it’s as close as the Blue Mountains or out to the charming food and wine hub in Orange, experience life in the slow lane with these chic country destinations in NSW’s Central West region, just under four hours drive from Sydney.

Hilltop Cabin by Logan Brae Retreats (Credit: Logan Brae Retreats) (Credit: Logan Brae Retreats) 01 Logan Brae Kanimbla, NSW Despite it feeling like half the population is lapping up the warm weather right now, traveling local can fill your cup just as much. Enter Airbnb’s ‘Top three most wish-listed properties, Logan Brae Retreats, which feels like a home away from home you won’t want to leave. A short drive from Sydney and nestled deep in the Blue Mountains, choose from four cabins depending on the number of your guests. Relax in their treetop bath, in front of the wood fires, at private lookouts with breathtaking views, amongst local vineyards and orchards or just bask in the silence. Go on, disconnect to reconnect. BOOK HERE Rowlee Wines Exclusive Cottage (Credit: Rowlee Wines) 02 Rowlee Wines Orange, NSW If you’re after a romantic foodie escape, then put Rowlee Wine’s in Orange at the of your list. Just three and a half hours from Sydney, nestled among the vines in the foothills of Mount Canobolas, Rowlee has everything you need to unwind. When you book their Ultimate Food and Wine Lovers Escape, you can experience all their facilities including the brand-new, world-class restaurant, sundrenched cellar door, bar and the best of all their exclusive boutique cottage accommodation. A bonus of this package is enjoying all that Rowlee has to offer including the entire selection of drops (their Pinot Gris is a sellout year-on-year), as well as other local wines and a substantial cocktail list. What’s not to love? BOOK HERE