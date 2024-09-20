With the silly season looming, a relaxing escape to recharge before the Christmas chaos is worth putting on the cards. However, instead of reverting to a coastal getaway, may we suggest something a little more wholesome? A countryside escape is waiting.
Whether it’s as close as the Blue Mountains or out to the charming food and wine hub in Orange, experience life in the slow lane with these chic country destinations in NSW’s Central West region, just under four hours drive from Sydney.
01
Logan Brae
Kanimbla, NSW
Despite it feeling like half the population is lapping up the warm weather right now, traveling local can fill your cup just as much. Enter Airbnb’s ‘Top three most wish-listed properties, Logan Brae Retreats, which feels like a home away from home you won’t want to leave.
A short drive from Sydney and nestled deep in the Blue Mountains, choose from four cabins depending on the number of your guests. Relax in their treetop bath, in front of the wood fires, at private lookouts with breathtaking views, amongst local vineyards and orchards or just bask in the silence. Go on, disconnect to reconnect.
02
Rowlee Wines
Orange, NSW
If you’re after a romantic foodie escape, then put Rowlee Wine’s in Orange at the of your list. Just three and a half hours from Sydney, nestled among the vines in the foothills of Mount Canobolas, Rowlee has everything you need to unwind.
When you book their Ultimate Food and Wine Lovers Escape, you can experience all their facilities including the brand-new, world-class restaurant, sundrenched cellar door, bar and the best of all their exclusive boutique cottage accommodation. A bonus of this package is enjoying all that Rowlee has to offer including the entire selection of drops (their Pinot Gris is a sellout year-on-year), as well as other local wines and a substantial cocktail list. What’s not to love?
03
The Oriana
Orange, NSW
Not just reserved for a winter getaway, Orange is just as stunning in the warmer months. This is specially true if you choose to stay at The Oriana, a refurbished motel-style accommodation with a luxurious retro feel, fit with a pool!
It’s fast becoming a popular weekend spot for the city folk to escape, however you’ll have to compete with the rest of the town who love it for its restaurant, garden and pool bar – that’s when you know it’s good! Whether you choose to head out for the day to embark on a wine tour, bike ride or a stroll amongst the iconic boutiques, the Oriana is the ideal base.
Their in-house restaurant, The Peacock Room is the perfect way to end a day of exploring with their modern European cuisine and an extensive local wine and cocktail list. At just 3.5 hours west of Sydney, it’s great for couples or even families all year round.
04
The Wool Store
Bathurst, NSW
You don’ t need to love fast cars and the gold-rush history to visit this quaint town. Bathurst is brimming with scenery, restaurants, and neighbouring wine regions that are perfect for a quick getaway. Just three hours west of Sydney, you’ll find The Wool Store Luxury apartments amongst the central heritage precinct of Bathurst which offer guests a New York loft Style living in the Central West.
Whether you splash out on the Penthouse with four bedrooms for a family or girl’s weekend away or prefer a studio style room for a couples escape, The Wool Store just took this town to new-school cool. With lavish touches adorning the space including all the amenities you could ever need, high-end appliances, spacious layout and chic interiors, trust us when we say you won’t want to leave.
05
Evamor Valley
Mudgee, NSW
Want to experience the serenity and peace that comes with camping but with a more luxurious twist? Evamor Valley takes glamping to a whole new level with lush eco tents complete with a private kitchenette and ensuite, not to mention a king-sized bed that can only be compared to counting z’s on a cloud.
Relax among nature and take in the glorious sunset with a wine in hand or enjoy the surroundings from a private hot tub. A bonus? The property is only minutes away from the best wineries in the region, and just a 10-minute drive to Mudgee’s CBD.