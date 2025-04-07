The White Lotus is the drama series at the tip of everyone’s tongue – and now that series three has come to a close, we’re sitting here hungry for more.

With season four already commissioned, fans are wondering where the next one could be shot.

According to a source at HBO, The White Lotus director Mike White wants to do a series of the show on every continent.

“He’s done Hawaii and Italy and now Thailand. He hates snow, so the likelihood is Africa or Australia,” the source told The Mail on Sunday.

While it’s been said they signed a deal to only film at the Four Seasons, we’ve got some other options in mind just in case….

Spots in Australia that would be perfect for The White Lotus season 4