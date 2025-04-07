  •  
Advertisement
Home ENTERTAINMENT TV

7 Australian spots where The White Lotus Season 4 could be set

With Season 3 wrapping up, we reckon it's Australia's time to shine
Profile picture of New Idea team
Loading the player...

The White Lotus is the drama series at the tip of everyone’s tongue – and now that series three has come to a close, we’re sitting here hungry for more.

Advertisement

With season four already commissioned, fans are wondering where the next one could be shot.

According to a source at HBO, The White Lotus director Mike White wants to do a series of the show on every continent.

“He’s done Hawaii and Italy and now Thailand. He hates snow, so the likelihood is Africa or Australia,” the source told The Mail on Sunday.

While it’s been said they signed a deal to only film at the Four Seasons, we’ve got some other options in mind just in case….

Advertisement

Spots in Australia that would be perfect for The White Lotus season 4

two people in pool
What a great view to see all the new guests… perfect for The White Lotus season 4 if it was set in AUstralia! (Credits: Luxury Escapes)

Orpheus Island Lodge

Orpheus Island, Queensland

This all-inclusive private island lodge is set in the unspoiled tropical paradise on Orpheus Island…

Surrounded by fringing reef, the island has more than 1,000 hectares of national park – what a dream!

Orpheus Island
This image really does give White Lotus vibes… it’s a yes from us! (Credit: Luxury Escapes)
stay here
woman
Showing off our beautiful greenery! (Credits: Luxury Escapes)

Silky Oaks Lodge

Mossman, Queensland

Set in Mossman, this stunning lodge overlooks the Mossman River and is right next to the World Heritage-listed Daintree National Park.

A dreamy, peaceful spot set amongst the rainforest treetops.

Silky Oaks Lodge restaurant
Every season needs a good restaurant. (Credit: Luxury Escapes)
STAY HERE
Cliffs and stunning beaches… the season writes itself! (Credits: Luxury Escapes)

Southern Ocean Lodge

Kangaroo Island , South Australia

This lodge has absolutely breathtaking views of the Southern Ocean.

The perfect spot for exploring nature and native wildlife – all while having the option to sit back and relax.

Southern Ocean Lodge
Honestly this picture could be a still from a television show… (Credit: Luxury Escapes)
stay here
Advertisement
What a view! (Credits: Luxury Escapes)

Longitude 131°

Yulara, Australia

The views at Longitude 131° are absolutely unbeatable – when you wake up, you can look directly at Uluru and across the desert to Kata Tjuta.

Set amongst the re-rust dunes of the Central Desert, experience luxury at it’s finest in the outback.

Longitude 131°
Could this be the backdrop for season four of The White Lotus in Australia? (Credit: Luxury Escapes)
STAY HERE
Hamilton Island
Absolutely stunning – would look even better on TV! (Credits: Luxury Escapes)

Beach Club Hamilton Island

Hamilton Island, Queensland

This adults-only beach club is on Hamilton Island’s famous Catseye Beach… what more can we say?

Beach Club Hamilton Island
What a great spot for a bit of drama. (Credit: Luxury Escapes)
STAY HERE
Mount Loft House
Bit of a different vibe but we think it could work. (Credits: Luxury Escapes)

Mount Lofty House

Adelaide Hills, South Australia

Set in the Adelaide Hills wine region, this location offers something a bit different with almost 150 years of history.

It’s got everything needed for an indulgent escape from the city.

Mount Lofty House
The seriousness of this room could really work for the TV drama. (Credit: Luxury Escapes)
STAY HERE
Intercontinental
(Credits: Luxury Escapes)

InterContinental Hayman Island Resort

Hayman Island, Queensland

This resort is home to one of Australia’s biggest swimming pools – so it’s a big yes from us!

InterContinental Hayman Island Resort
(Credits: Luxury Escapes)
Stay here
Advertisement

Profile picture of New Idea team
New Idea team

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement