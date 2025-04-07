The White Lotus is the drama series at the tip of everyone’s tongue – and now that series three has come to a close, we’re sitting here hungry for more.
With season four already commissioned, fans are wondering where the next one could be shot.
According to a source at HBO, The White Lotus director Mike White wants to do a series of the show on every continent.
“He’s done Hawaii and Italy and now Thailand. He hates snow, so the likelihood is Africa or Australia,” the source told The Mail on Sunday.
While it’s been said they signed a deal to only film at the Four Seasons, we’ve got some other options in mind just in case….
Spots in Australia that would be perfect for The White Lotus season 4
Orpheus Island Lodge
Orpheus Island, Queensland
This all-inclusive private island lodge is set in the unspoiled tropical paradise on Orpheus Island…
Surrounded by fringing reef, the island has more than 1,000 hectares of national park – what a dream!
Silky Oaks Lodge
Mossman, Queensland
Set in Mossman, this stunning lodge overlooks the Mossman River and is right next to the World Heritage-listed Daintree National Park.
A dreamy, peaceful spot set amongst the rainforest treetops.
Southern Ocean Lodge
Kangaroo Island , South Australia
This lodge has absolutely breathtaking views of the Southern Ocean.
The perfect spot for exploring nature and native wildlife – all while having the option to sit back and relax.
Longitude 131°
Yulara, Australia
The views at Longitude 131° are absolutely unbeatable – when you wake up, you can look directly at Uluru and across the desert to Kata Tjuta.
Set amongst the re-rust dunes of the Central Desert, experience luxury at it’s finest in the outback.
Beach Club Hamilton Island
Hamilton Island, Queensland
This adults-only beach club is on Hamilton Island’s famous Catseye Beach… what more can we say?
Mount Lofty House
Adelaide Hills, South Australia
Set in the Adelaide Hills wine region, this location offers something a bit different with almost 150 years of history.
It’s got everything needed for an indulgent escape from the city.
InterContinental Hayman Island Resort
Hayman Island, Queensland
This resort is home to one of Australia’s biggest swimming pools – so it’s a big yes from us!