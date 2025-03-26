Does the new season of The White Lotus have you considering a wellness retreat in Thailand? Or perhaps you’re eager to experience the adrenaline of a live F1 race through the streets of Europe?

Whatever your dream destination, now is the perfect time to make it a reality. Click Frenzy Travel is back, offering huge savings on international flights—helping you book your next adventure for less.

If you’re planning a holiday this year, keep reading for the best deals on flights available right now.

The best flight sales to book in 2025

Qatar Airways: Up to 12 per cent off flights to Europe

Wendy Wu Tours: Fly free or get 50 per cent off flights on tours to top destinations

Cathay Pacific: $75 off all flights across Asia, the UK, Europe, North America, and more

Virgin Australia: Book in advance and save up to 10 per cent off your fare

Flight Centre: Save on domestic flights, premium and business class, multi-stop and around the world

When is the best time to get the best deals on flights?

According to Expedia’s 2025 Air Hacks Report, you should book your domestic flights at least six months in advance to save up to 36 per cent and international airfares two months before departure to maximise savings.

What are the cheapest days to buy a flight?

Booking on Sundays can reportedly save you up to 20 per cent on domestic flights compared to Fridays, and up to 17 per cent on international flights compared to Fridays.

Securing your flights during a sale will help you save even more, so be sure to check back often as we keep you updated with the best deals all year long.