The FIFA World Cup is arguably the biggest sporting event in the world, taking place every four years, and I was lucky enough to catch the Socceroos compete in California.

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Yes, I travelled all the way to California to watch our beloved Socceroos take on Paraguay at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara – a five-hour drive from Los Angeles, where I was staying.

And while it’s all football fever at the moment, in the City of Angels, there’s no shortage of things to do and see.

Here’s everything you need to know about the sporting event – and surrounding activities for when the football fun is over!

I watched the Socceroos draw 0-0 with Paraguay in a nail-biting end to the first round of World Cup knock-offs. (Credit: New Idea)

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What you need to know about the 2026 FIFA Men’s World Cup

The 2026 FIFA Men’s World Cup is being played across various cities in Canada, Mexico, and the United States from June 11 to July 19.

It began with 48 national teams divided into 12 groups, competing across 104 matches.

Australia’s Socceroos have played three matches so far in the World Cup, their Paraguay game marking their advancement through the first knockout stage.

They’re set to next compete at 4am (our time) on Saturday, July 4, in the next round of 32 countries.

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The World Cup final will be played at MetLife Stadium, New Jersey, on July 19 (that’s July 20 at 5am for us Aussies, so set your alarm!).

For the first time in World Cup history, the final will feature a half-time show, with Coldplay headlining.

I finally get the hype about Hailey Bieber’s smoothie. (Credit: New Idea)

Where to eat in Los Angeles

Pura Vida: With locations across LA, this Miami-born cafe chain serves avocado toast, acai bowls and a wellness-minded menu in a laid-back space. Their food is flavoursome, filling and a feast for the eyes. Try the salmon and avocado bowl.

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Beverly Bar: From Martini Mondays to Taco Tuesdays, there’s something for everyone here in Beverly Hills, but without the bougie price tag. The burrata salad and tuna tartare with avocado, spicy mayo and wonton chips are winners – both simple but rich in flavour. Their drinks list is impressive – try the Mojito mocktail with extra lime syrup.

Erewhon: The ultimate wellness hotspot, with exclusive, $30 celebrity-collaborated drinks. My pick is Hailey Bieber’s Strawberry Glazed Skin Smoothie with coconut cream, strawberry, banana, avocado, dates and homemade strawberry syrup – berrylicious!

I felt like a celebrity riding in my own Chevrolet! (Credit: Lowrider Tours/New Idea)

What’s on in Los Angeles

Lowrider vintage car tour: Want the best seat in LA? Cruise the streets in style in a convertible 1964 Chevrolet Impala. I took the Golden Route three-hour tour beginning in Beverly Hills, marvelling at luxury homes down Rodeo Drive, then enjoying stunning ocean views at Santa Monica Pier and Venice Beach. There are different tours to choose from or customise your own.

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TV show taping: For a once-in-a-lifetime experience, watch a live talk show! I attended James Corden’s After Hours World Cup show on Fox. There are many to choose from, like The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Brady Bunch House Tour: Take a trip down memory lane! For a limited time only, diehard fans are able to step inside the iconic Brady Bunch House in North Hollywood, where you can visit the restored Living Room with the instantly recognisable floating staircase and the bright orange and green kitchen.

Indulge in a luxurious bath after some time in the sun lounging by the pool. (Credit: La Peer Hotel/ New Idea)

Where to stay in Los Angeles

Kimpton La Peer – think bohemian glamour but with modern amenities.

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Located in West Hollywood, it’s near Beverly Hills and Hollywood, with close proximity to iconic landmarks like the Walk of Fame and Rodeo Drive.

There’s also direct transport to other areas like Santa Monica. The rooms are airy and spacious – the perfect Hollywood hideaway to unwind after a busy day.

The secluded courtyard pool and delicious in-hotel dining, like Lebanese at LadyHawk, made it a memorable stay. There are even yoga mats and luxury bath products in each room, a dedicated fitness centre and a pickleball court.

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More big sporting events coming to California

Missed out on the World Cup? Don’t worry!

In February 2027, the Super Bowl will return to Los Angeles, and in July 2028, the city will host the Summer Olympic Games, returning to LA after 44 years – so start planning your trip now!