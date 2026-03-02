Sports tourism is on the rise – and the Matildas are bringing it home!

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

It’s no secret that 2026 is the year of global sports, and our waltzing Matildas’ next few games are bringing the international glory back home.

Sports tourism is all about travelling with a purpose – planning your getaway around a stadium and not a sun lounger (just hear us out)!

So, if an international holiday feels too out of reach, then you’re in luck – Australia is host to the AFC Women’s Asian Cup in March, and the experiences on offer just got a serious makeover.

Nowadays, we’re less interested in ticking off landmarks and more about making the most of once-in-a-lifetime moments.

2026 is all about sports! (credit: MATCH Hospitality)

And a grand finale, global tournament, or a rivalry match that has everyone talking is the perfect opportunity to book a getaway.

Add in upgraded hospitality packages, buzzy host cities and the excuse to wear your team colours all weekend, and suddenly a sports trip feels less like a quick game and more like a full-blown event holiday.

2026 is the year of sports

The Winter Olympics (February 6 – 22) had us falling in love with Italy’s unique charm.

And with the Winter Paralympics to follow (on March 6 – 15) in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, it’s oh so tempting to splurge on a cheeky trip.

Soccer fans might want to prepare for a mid-year summer – Canada, Mexico and the United States will be home to the 2026 FIFA World Cup from June 9 to 19. It’s the first time the games will be co-hosted by three countries.

Or better yet, how about an adventure for the ages in Glasgow, Scotland? That’ll be the true star of the Commonwealth Games, held there on July 23 to August 2.

Elevated experiences are growing in demand

Fans nowadays want more than just stadium lights, according to Expedia, who highlighted authentic local experiences as a huge interest in their sports-related travel plans in 2026.

Make the most out of home-base matches. (Credit: MATCH Hospitality)

With so many major sports events happening across the world this year, people are wanting more out of their trips – and we don’t blame them.

From experiencing the culture and energy of your desired host city, to indulging in a more comfortable style of match-viewing, the opportunities are endless to make memories far beyond the tournament score.

And that’s where MATCH Hospitality shines as a saving grace to your average sports experience.

Make the most of local opportunities

Why spend thousands on flights, hotels, transport and restaurants overseas when you can get the full sports tourism thrill at home?

In 2026, the Matildas are bringing the action to your doorstep with the AFC Women’s Asian Cup.

The Matildas’ nail-biting match against the Philippines on Sunday, March 1 saw them win the opening game of the tournament – much to our joy!

And this time around, we’re looking for more out of our entertainment.

With a MATCH Hospitality package, you can skip the hassle and just indulge – premium seats, gourmet food, flowing drinks, and VIP lounges all wrapped up in one neat experience.

It’s the perfect way to live the tournament like a globe-trotting fan without leaving your city.

Local tournaments just got fancier. (Credit: MATCH Hospitality)

Basically, world-class sport, zero international stress, all the fun – and a price tag that actually makes sense.

Australia’s got a packed schedule

Australia’s tournament calendar is already in full swing.

The Australian Open (January 18 – February 1) has wrapped in Melbourne.

Attention is now turning to the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix from March 5 – 8, set to take over Albert Park in full throttle style.

Cricket fans are glued to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup (February 7 – March 8), while football fever clouds the AFC Women’s Asian Cup (March 1 – 21).

And once we roll into winter, the always-electric State of Origin series will kick off in late May.

Celebrate in style at the Women’s Asian Cup

More than half of Australians plan to watch or are at least open to watching the AFC Women’s Asian Cup this year.

And the Matilda’s win on Sunday night (March 1) has started the tournament off with a bang!

An overwhelming number of fans expect the Matildas to reach at least the semi-finals, according to MATCH Hospitality.

But let’s be honest, no one’s flying across the country in 2026 to stand in line for a cold pie, a mediocre hot dog, and a flat soft drink.

The beauty of having the AFC Women’s Asian Cup in your backyard is it gives you the excuse to turn match day into a mini luxury getaway, especially with Match Hospitality dialing things up a notch!

Sports never looked so tasty! (Credit: Getty Images)

We’re talking super comfy premium seats, proper food (the kind you actually want to share on Instagram), flowing drinks and lounges where you can actually hear your friends talk.

And when the Australia women’s national soccer team take on South Korea women’s national football team, you’ll want to experience it in style -not wedged between strangers.

Because in 2026, following your team is no longer just about the score!

MATCH Hospitality is offering premium seating and elevated dining options across the tournament. Packages include:

1. MATCH Open Box (from $459 AUD per person): In-seat hospitality in a dedicated Open Box with premium match views, deli-style food and drinks delivered to your seat, and service throughout the match.

2. MATCH Club (from $665 AUD per person): Shared hospitality space with premium seating, chef-station dishes, lounge screens and a broad beverage selection.

3. MATCH Private Suite (from $997 AUD per person): Private suite experience with direct access to connected seating, curated dining, premium beverages and extended service before, during and after the match.

All packages also include priority access and preferential parking (subject to availability).

When will the Matildas play in the Women’s Asian Cup?

The Australia women’s national soccer team are currently competing in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup.

Their first game against the Philippines women’s national football team on March 1 in Perth was a successful win, 1-0, to open the tournament in their home country.

Enjoy the AFC Women’s Asian Cup with a splash of luxury. (Credit: MATCH Hospitality)

When is the Matildas’ next game?

The Matildas will play three scheduled group matches in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup in March.

They opened the tournament against the Philippines at Perth Stadium on Sunday, March 1, then will face IR Iran at Gold Coast Stadium on Thursday, March 5.

They’ll then round out their group fixtures against South Korea women’s national football team at Stadium Australia in Sydney on Sunday, March 8.

The tournament itself runs from 1 – 21 March 2026, with knockout and final stages to follow after the group games.

The knockout rounds start with quarter-finals on March 13-15, then the semi-finals are on March 17(in Perth) and March 18 (in Sydney).

The winners of those semis meet in the final on Saturday, 21 March 2026 at Stadium Australia in Sydney.

So, if the Matildas make it all the way, you’re looking at mid- to late-March football drama and celebrations right through till March 21.

Did the Matildas win?

The Matildas opened the AFC Women’s Asian Cup with a tight win, 1-0, against The Phillippines on Sunday, March 1.

Their next group match will have them face IR Iran on Thursday, March 5.