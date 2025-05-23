It’s said you should follow your heart, and my journey across India for a wedding was the perfect embodiment of that. When I first received the invitation to attend the week-long celebration, my first thought was to visit the Taj Mahal in New Delhi. But I would be visiting two entirely different cities, Chandigarh and Kolkata, with little time to see much else during the seven-day trip. Although I was disappointed at first, my heart was won by a world of culture and beauty far beyond the streets of Delhi!

Where to stay in Chandigarh

They say first impressions last forever, and a stay at the Taj Chandigarh was one I’ll never forget. Simply stepping inside was a treat, as guests are greeted by the scent of jasmine and incense. My jet-lagged body would sink into bliss every time I’d hear the live Hindustani classical music filling the lobby. From the marble interiors to the sizable pool, there was little to fault.

Once hunger replaced fatigue, the quest for food began. North Indian cuisine is known for classics like butter chicken and palak paneer, but one dish I couldn’t get enough of was hariyali murgh tikka – skewered chicken marinated in mint, coriander and spices then smoked on a grill. Any naan bread smothered in fragrant garlic butter was also a must. It may have been someone else’s wedding, but I found love with the buffet!

Chandigarh has no shortage of wonderful architecture to explore. (Credit: New Idea)

Things to do in Chandigarh

When it was time for sightseeing, Chandigarh had no shortage of attractions to explore. The city’s most prominent buildings, including the High Court, were designed by world-renowned architect Le Corbusier. They’re a must-see for those hoping to snap some Insta-worthy pictures, while opposite the Taj is also a colourful rose garden, only a short drive away from Sukhna Lake (perfect for sunsets).

When it came to shopping for wedding attire, I bought locally – and I’m glad I did! Uphaar Ethnic Wear (a 10-minute walk from the Taj) was the perfect place to try on the finest hand-crafted sarees and lehengas. I’d snagged a berry-coloured lehenga with gold stitching for just 7800 Indian rupees. That’s roughly $150 – just a fraction of the cost for something similar back home in Australia.

New Idea’s Belad wore a berry-coloured lehenga to the wedding festivities! (Credit: New Idea)

Where to stay in Kolkata

Landing in Kolkata was like stepping into a movie. Compared to the calmness of Chandigarh, this city was bursting with energy. The ride from the airport to the hotel took nearly an hour with traffic, but flew by quickly. Wading through the heart of the city, it felt like there were more yellow taxis here than in New York.

Staying at the Hyatt Centric was a dream. An oasis within Kolkata, the hotel boasted stellar restaurants and a rooftop pool with a gorgeous view. I’m still thinking about the fried charcoal dumplings from the lobby cafe, filled with edamame cream cheese and truffle oil – yum.

Uncover the rich culture of Kolkata’s historical monuments. (Credit: New Idea)

Things to do in Kolkata

Outside, streets were lined with stall owners serving iconic South Indian street food such as medu vada (savoury doughnut-shaped fried dough) and dosa, a thin savoury crepe often paired with a delicious tomato or coconut chutney.

The trip wasn’t complete without slipping through the local crowds at the New Market. Jewellery, leather goods, sarees and watches just scratch the surface of what’s on offer. Here, haggling with the merchants is not only expected but part of the fun. Right beside the market is the quieter Indian Museum, home to hundreds of ancient artefacts and art, a fine sight for the eyes.

Top 4 tips to follow when travelling to India Avoid drinking tap water. Opt for bottled or filtered water, also for brushing your teeth. Stick to high-rated restaurants. Avoid eating street food if you’re unsure about hygiene. Consult your doctor about travel vaccines ahead of your trip. When someone invites you to a wedding overseas, always say yes!