Travel in style with these family-friendly luggage sets

Whether you’re planning an action-packed vacation or a relaxing weekend away, one of the biggest hurdles that would be holiday-makers face is packing their bags.

From too-ing and fro-ing with what you need, to make sure everything you want can fit, packing can quickly become overwhelming – especially when you need to pack for others who can’t pack for themselves.

But with the right luggage at the right sizes, you’ll be able to fit everything you need for your next family trip away from home with ease.

That’s why we’ve rounded up which luggage sets are best for families to travel with.

Our top 3 best luggage for families in 2024

Light Family Set, $945.00, July Olympus 3PC Artemis Luggage Set, $199.00, Kogan SHOWKOO Expandale 4pc Luggage Set, $280.49, Amazon

The best luggage for families to shop in Australia in 2024

(Credit: Woolworths) 01 Nelio 3 Piece Hardcase Spinner Luggage Suitcase From $119 at Woolworths Travel in style with this affordable family-friendly 3pc luggage set from Nelio. Made from durable ABS plastic, each suitcase is built to last and makes for a great companion for all your domestic and international trips. What we especially love about this set is the 360-degree smooth spinner wheels that allow for easy maneuvering – a must when traveling with little ones. Key features: Top and side handles

Lightweight structure

Built-in secure combination lock that is TSA-approved

Small, medium, and large suitcases that weigh just 2.8kg, 3.4kg, and 4.4kg respectively Available at: $119 from MyDeal

$135 from Big W Shop now (Credit: My Deal) 02 Jetstream 7 Piece Luggage Set From $129 at MyDeal Whether you are traveling for a lengthy period of time, or just need additional space to store everything you and your family need while away from home, this 7-piece luggage set from Jetstream is exactly what you need. The budget-friendly suitcase set will help you pack with ease thanks to various compartments with compression straps and is also fully expandable just in case you need a little extra room. Key features: Locking and telescopic handle system

Fully lined interior

Interlocking zipper

All 7 pieces weigh just 8.8kg in total Available at: $129 from Woolworths

$129 from Big W Shop now (Credit: eBay) 03 Atlas Performance 3-Piece Hardcase Suitcase Travel Set From $209 at Ebay Pack your belongings stylishly and securely with this shock-resistant travel set from Atlas. With internal zip mesh pockets, a central zip-close divider, and elasticized packing straps, everything will have its place before, during, and on your way home from wherever you are in the world. Key features: 1-year manufacture warranty

360-degree multidirectional wheels

Extendable handles

TSA-approved combination lock

Lightweight and durable Available at: $229 from catch.com.au Shop Now (Credit: Cobb & Co) 04 Cobb & Co Brisbane 3 Piece Hardside Luggage Set From $649 at Ebay This 3 piece luggage set from Cobb & Co is the perfect blend of style and functionality and has been purpose-built for seamless and stress-free travel – a must for families. Strong and lightweight, each suitcase has expandable zips, a cross strap compression system, and zip pockets to keep everyone’s belongings separate, and the dirty from the clean. With multi-directional silent double spinner wheelers, TSA-approved locks, and multi-stop ergonomic handles, with your Cobb & Co luggage by your side travel will be effortless. Key features: 10 year manufacturer’s warranty

Can be packed within each other when not in use

Impact resistant

Water-resistant and stain-proof nylon lining

Easy manoeuvrability Available at: $799.20 from The Iconic Shop Now (Credit: Bunnings) 05 Mazam 3 pcs Luggage Suitcase Trolley Set From $134.01 at Bunnings Pack smart and safe with this suitcase set designed for families. With a hardy and durable outer shell and storage-saving design, you’ll be flying all over Australia and abroad for years to come. As well as easy handling thanks to smooth dual-wheel castors, aluminum pull handles, and top and side carrying handles, this lightweight luggage will make getting from A to B a breeze. Key features: Corner guard protections

TSA-approved lock

Built-in retractable trolley system

360-degree wheel rotation Available at: $156.90 at Woolworths

$156.90 at Amazon SHOP NOW (Credit: Getty) How do you pack a family of four in one suitcase? Packing cubes are a great solution for those who are traveling with a family of four in one suitcase. Using packing cubes allows for you to compress garments together to allow for more space in the suitcase, as well as keep each individual garment separate in its own space within the suitcase. We also recommend bringing a drawstring bag to store underwear and/or dirty clothing. And for those really looking to save on space, vacuum-sealed bags are another great way to go. What brand of luggage is the most durable?

Experts often recommend Samsonite, Travelpro, and Rimowa as the most durable luggage brands.

Traditionally, hard-shell luggage is the most durable (and expensive) type of luggage – specifically aluminum hard-shell luggage. While it is a huge investment, this luggage has been built to last you on all your escapes both in Australia and abroad.

