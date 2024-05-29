With travel costs already high enough, any way we can save money when roaming is always a plus. That’s why we have found the best cheap luggage to shop in Australia.

To get you excited about the mundane task of packing your bags, there’s nothing better than a dream suitcase for the trip.

If the sky’s the limit – then suitcases are up there with the abundance of options to choose from. So we have narrowed down the best and cheapest ones on the market right now.

The best cheap luggage to shop in Australia 2024

01 Logo Cabin With Expander $150 (usually $300) at Antler Streamlined and lightweight, this travel companion is designed with the minimalist traveller in mind. Crafted from durable polycarbonate, it features an ergonomic grip handle and double spinner wheels for seamless navigation. Tailored for a fuss-free travel experience, the Logo case includes essential features such as an expandable design for versatile packing and a fully recycled interior lining. Three zipped compartments offer optimal organisation, while branded compression packing straps ensure your belongings stay secure. Additionally, a discreet side pocket provides a safe space for valuables, making the Logo case a perfect blend of style, functionality, and sustainability. Key features: Ergonomic grip handle

Polycarbonate

4 double spinner wheels

Expandable zip for Large, Medium and Cabin

Weight 3.14kg

Packing capacity 38L

Dimensions 54.4 x 36 x 24.5cm (includes wheels)

TSA-combination lock

Lifetime warranty Shop Now

02 Mouv Hard Large Suitcase $55 (usually $110) at Target This affordable suitcase combines style and practicality for the modern traveller. Featuring a robust hard outer shell, this case is designed to withstand the rigours of travel while maintaining an elegant appearance. Its fully lined interior ensures your belongings are protected, and 360-degree turning wheels provide effortless movement in any direction. For optimal organisation, the suitcase includes various compartments and pockets, offering additional space for all your essentials. Key features: Hard outer shell

Fully lined interior

360-degree turning wheels for easy movement

Contains compartments and pockets for additional space Shop now 03 APPLITE 4E $156 (usually $260) at American Tourister Leading luggage brand and trusted all over the world since 1933, American Tourister has built a reputation in Australia (and globally) for high-quality luggage backed by a global warranty. American Tourister has stepped up its game with the new APPLITE 4 ECO suitcase. Made completely from sustainable, eco-friendly materials and featuring zipped dividers, it will keep your belongings easily organised while also being kind to the planet. Key features: High-quality luggage

Made from sustainable, eco-friendly materials

Zipped dividers for easy organisation

Lightweight.

Premium antimicrobial interiror

Dual straps. Available at: $130 (usually $260) from Strandbags

$168 (usually $280) from Myer Shop now 04 Nere Stori 55cm Suitcase $120 (usually $200) at Strandbags Introducing the boldest carry-on suitcase you’ve ever laid eyes on. This carry-on luggage, measuring 55cm, combines style and durability with its quality ABS hard shell and on-trend colours. The signature matte black round logo adds a touch of sophistication, making the Stori as stylish as it is strong. Whether you’re navigating airports or packing for a weekend getaway, this suitcase is the ideal travel companion, ensuring you do so with ease and elegance. Key features: Quality ABS hard shell

Available in on-trend colours

Signature matte black round logo

Stylish and strong, ideal for flights or car rides Available at: $200 at The Iconic Shop Now 05 Slimbridge 24” suitcase $64.99 at Kogan Designed with a durable hard shell, smooth dual wheels, and secured locks this suitcase means you can start your holiday as soon as the plane lifts off without worrying about your luggage. The bag can be stored inside the suitcase when not in use and can be attached to the suitcase while travelling. Featuring an aluminum pull rod, corner guard protectors, and top and side handles, this suitcase is easy to carry or manoeuvre around airports, train stations, or any transport hub. Key features: Scratch-proof PC layer

Ultra-light structure

Anti-theft lock

Retractable aluminium handle

Top and side carry handle

Smooth and durable

360° rotatable wheels Available at: $71.95 at Big W

$85.99 at Amazon Shop Now

Is hard or soft luggage better?

Whether hard or soft luggage is better depends on your personal preferences, travel needs, and the specific features you prioritise. Here’s a breakdown to help you decide:

Hard Luggage:

Durability: Hardshell luggage, typically made from materials like polycarbonate or aluminum, offers excellent durability and protection for your belongings. It’s resistant to scratches, dents, and water damage, making it ideal for rough handling during travel. Security: Hardshell luggage often comes with integrated locks or TSA-approved locking systems, providing added security for your possessions. Protection: If you’re carrying fragile items or electronics, hardshell luggage provides better protection against impact and crushing. Cleanliness: Hardshell luggage is usually easier to clean and maintain, as dirt and stains can be wiped away effortlessly from the smooth surface.

Soft Luggage:

Flexibility: Softshell luggage, typically made from materials like nylon or polyester, is more flexible and can expand to accommodate extra items. This flexibility can be particularly useful if you tend to overpack or if you’re bringing back souvenirs from your travels. Manoeuvrability: Softshell luggage is often lighter and more lightweight than hardshell luggage, making it easier to lift and manoeuvre, especially when navigating crowded airports or tight spaces. Storage: Softshell luggage usually features external pockets and compartments, providing convenient storage for items you need quick access to, such as passports, boarding passes, or travel documents. Compression: Softshell luggage can be compressed down when not fully packed, allowing for easier storage in closets or under beds.

What is the difference between cheap and expensive luggage?

The difference between cheap and expensive luggage primarily comes down to several key factors:

Material Quality: Expensive luggage is often constructed from higher-quality materials such as polycarbonate, aluminum, or ballistic nylon, which offer better durability, resistance to wear and tear, and protection for your belongings. Cheap luggage may use lower-grade materials that are more prone to damage, tearing, or breakage. Construction: Expensive luggage tends to feature superior construction techniques, including reinforced seams, sturdy zippers, and ergonomic handles, designed to withstand the rigours of travel. Cheaper luggage may have less robust construction, leading to premature wear and potential failures. Features and Functionality: Expensive luggage often comes equipped with advanced features and innovative design elements, such as built-in TSA-approved locks, multi-directional spinner wheels, expandable compartments, and organisational pockets. These features enhance convenience, ease of use, and overall travel experience. Cheaper luggage may lack such features or offer simpler designs with fewer amenities. Durability and Longevity: Expensive luggage typically offers better durability and longevity, backed by warranties that cover repairs or replacements for defects or damage. In contrast, cheaper luggage may have shorter lifespans due to inferior materials and construction, requiring more frequent replacements and potentially leading to higher long-term costs. Brand Reputation: Expensive luggage is often associated with reputable brands known for their quality, reliability, and customer service. These brands invest in research, development, and quality control to maintain their reputation and customer satisfaction. Cheaper luggage may come from lesser-known or generic brands, with less assurance of quality or customer support.

