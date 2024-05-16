Unfortunately, as much as we all wish we could jet set around the world much more often than we do, travelling is expensive. However, it’s not just the flights, hotels, and food that break the bank, it’s the little things that add up such as travel accessories and luggage.

The most important thing to consider when you’re travelling or planning for a trip is how to save where you can. Obviously, you don’t want to purchase an item that will break mid-way through your trip, but you also don’t want to spend hundreds and hundreds of dollars on something that you will only use a couple of times a year – if that.

We have searched through Kmart’s wide range of luggage and selected which items give you the best value for money. The range is stylish, practical, good quality, and best of all, affordable!

Keep scrolling to shop our Kmart luggage top picks…

6 Piece Family Luggage Set – Silver

$149 from Kmart and Target

This set definitely gives you the most bang for your buck! This luggage set includes one large hard case, one medium hard case, one small hard case, one large packing cube, and two small packing cubes… you’re set for ANY trip.

72cm Premium Hard Case 8 Wheels – Blue

$99 from Kmart and Target

This Premium Hard Case by Anko is one of the most reviewed suitcases on their website. With a 4.8 star rating, you can be sure you’re spending your money wisely. The suitcase features a TSA-approved lock and eight spinner wheels that rotate 360 degrees for easy movement.

49cm Open Front Hard Case – Black

$60 from Kmart and Target

This suitcase is perfect for carry-on luggage, plus it will revolutionise how you travel… The front of the case can be unzipped and opened to store items you may need easy to access when travelling such as your laptop or a book. Rather than having to open up your entire suitcase to get something out, you can simply unzip the front of your case and it will be right there!

71cm 8 Wheels Lightweight Soft Case – Charcoal

$79 from Kmart and Target

If you’re not a fan of hard cases, don’t worry, there are options for you! The main difference between a hard and soft case apart from the material, is soft cases only have one main compartment while hard tend to open in the middle with a compartment on either side. This case is lightweight and has just as much capacity as hard cases of the same size.

72cm 2 Wheels Basic Soft Case – Black

$29 from Kmart and Target

If you’re looking for a slightly more affordable option, you can’t get much better than this $29 soft case by Anko. With a 4.6-star rating, customers prove to be very satisfied with their purchase. “Can’t fault it for the price. Kids needed cases for an interstate trip… perfect size and so light,” one customer wrote on the Kmart website.