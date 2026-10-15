Spookier than ever! Krispy Kreme’s Haunted Halloween range returns

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The spookiest time of year is nearly back, and with it comes some spooky doughnuts.

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We all love fancy dress for Halloween, so why not enjoy a dressed-up doughnut to mark the occasion.

Last year, Krispy Kreme unveiled four Halloween designs, and they’ve had an upgrade this year.

There are some returning characters you might recognise, but they’ve had quite the glow-up.

And the best part? They don’t just look good; they’re also filled with delicious flavours.

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Krispy Kreme’s Halloween doughnut range is back.

On the menu this year, we have:

Spider Web: Original glazed doughnut ring dipped in chocolate ganache.

Ghost: Original glazed doughnut ring covered in white chocolate flakes.

Frankie: A Frankenstein-inspired green iced doughnut with a Kookies ‘N’ Kreme filling.

Jack-O-Lantern: An orange iced doughnut with a chocolate Kreme filling.

I’m a huge scaredy-cat and usually avoid the word “haunted” at all costs, but this is a Haunted Halloween range I can get behind.

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I’ll be opting for these sweet treats over a trick this Halloween, and they’re the perfect addition for a themed movie night.

You can sink your teeth (or hide behind) these mouth-watering treats while switching on your Halloween horror movie favourites.

There are four new flavours and designs. (Credit: Krispy Kreme)

They are officially available in stores now, which gives you plenty of time to taste-test the entire range before Halloween. Purely for research purposes, of course.

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For me? I’m voting for Frankie. I always love cookies and cream, and the hilariously spooky design (I’m looking at those bloodshot eyes) just takes it over the top.

The range is only available until November 1 (cue the Christmas range) so don’t miss your chance to experience these frighteningly good flavours.

Click here for more details.

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