Frightfully fun decorations to decorate your house with this Halloween

'Tis the season for a scare!
Spooky season (aka Halloween) is officially here!

Whether you are planning on going all out with your decorations or prefer a more subtle approach, we’ve rounded up the very best Halloween decorations to decorate your home with this October that are guaranteed to help you get into the spooky spirit.

And what better way to reward yourself for all your decorating efforts than with one of these deliciously frightful Halloween-themed recipes?

Scroll on for more

6 of the spookiest Halloween decorations to shop in 2025

(Credit: The Bradford Exchange)

The Nightmare Before Christmas Musical Carousel

$349.00 from The Bradford Exchange

This hand-sculpted and hand-painted carousel features over 20 characters from the beloved Disney classic, including Jack Skellington and Sally, as well as lights, rotating motion, and even music!

SHOP NOW
(Credit: The Bradford Exchange)

Disney ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ Glitter Globe

$229.96 from The Bradford Exchange

If you’re a fan of Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, this glitter globe is a must-purchase this Halloween. Featuring several beloved characters, as well as not-so-beloved characters like the notorious Oogie Boogie, it’s sure to get you in the spooky spirit.

The Glitter Globe also features black bat swirls inside, and plays the movie’s famous ‘Overture’ as the base rotates.

SHOP NOW
(Credit: The Bradford Exchange)

HARRY POTTER DARK ARTS Illuminated Flickering Candelabras

$179.9.94 from The Bradford Exchange

These handcrafted, hand-painted candelabras and dripping “wax” candles with flickering LED lights have been inspired by the DARK ARTS™, and are an officially licensed design from Harry Potter.

SHOP NOW
(Credit: The Bradford Exchange)

Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Artistic Faux Leather Handbag

$179.94 from The Bradford Exchange

This Halloween-themed accessory is perfect for any Disney fan!

The unique round handbag features Jack Skellington and Sally on Spiral Hill, with a glittery moon behind them, and has been crafted from purple faux leather with gold-tone accents.

SHOP NOW
(Credit: The Bradford Exchange)

WIZARD OF OZ Wicked Witch of the West

$249.96 from The Bradford Exchange

An officially licensed THE WIZARD OF OZ™ Wicked Witch of the West™ portrait figure, featuring her signature green-hued skin, black hair, pointy hat, and black ensemble. Poseable and hand-painted.

SHOP NOW
(Credit: The Bradford Exchange)

Feelin’ Spooky

$119.98 from The Bradford Exchange

This handcrafted Halloween Disney’s Mickey Mouse figure features a glowing moon backdrop, musical display, and festive details – bringing Disney charm, fun, and spooky cheer to seasonal décor.

SHOP NOW
New Idea team

