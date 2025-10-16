Scream for REESE’S this Halloween for your chance to WIN tickets to Hollywood!

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

Just when you thought Halloween couldn’t get any more spook-tacular, REESE’S chocolate has teamed up with horror franchise, Scream, this Halloween!

The two iconic American brands are collaborating on an extra special Halloween event to celebrate Scream 7 hitting cinemas in February – and it gives you the chance to win tickets to Hollywood!

And for a fright night closer to home, Sydney will also be hosting limited-time “Scream For REESE’S” escape room events, complete with a mischievous mash-up of screams and sweets.

Scroll on for everything you need to know about how to get involved.

What is the “Scream For REESE’S” experience?

If you’re a fan of Halloween, jump scares, and escape rooms, then this limited-time experience is for you!

From October 23-26, Strike Escape Rooms in Chatswood, Sydney, and Melbourne QV will be transforming into the ultimate Halloween hideouts!

Those brave enough to take on the “Scream For REESE’S” Escape Room will be transported into a chilling world inspired by Scream 7 to try their hand at a series of heart-pounding challenges.

Inside, players will have to work together to take on Ghostface by solving a series of puzzles and outsmarting the bone-chilling scares.

With clues inspired by Scream 7, players can expect jumps, jolts, and more than a few surprises as they try to survive the night and escape Ghostface this Halloween.

Nothing is quite like it seems inside the horror-tastic escape room, but there will also be a few sweet treats along the way, providing the ultimate trick-or-treat experience.

With a booking fee of just $10+ per group, tickets are specially discounted and there are limited available, so make sure to get yours now for your chance to defeat Ghostface!

How do I win tickets to Hollywood?

And the toe-curling Halloween fun doesn’t stop there, as REESE’S is also offering lucky customers the chance to win tickets to Hollywood.

To enter, shoppers must purchase REESE’S from participating retailers (Woolworths, IGA, and Coles), scan the on-shelf QR code, and visit www.screamforreeses.com.

One lucky winner will nab a trip to Hollywood, including premium economy return flights, for two lucky people from Australia to Los Angeles.

The once-in-a-lifetime trip includes a three-night stay at the Roosevelt Hotel, a tour of Paramount Studios, a spooky ghost tour AND $2,000 of spending money.

But, if you miss out on the grand prize, never fear, as there are also $100,000 worth of other prizes up for grabs.

Runners-up will have the chance to win 150 x pairs of tickets to an exclusive screening of Scream 7 in February 2026.

Other prizes also include limited edition REESE’S Oodies, REESE’S Snack Bowls, REESE’S chocolate products, and Scream 7 Ceramic Heat-Activated Mugs.