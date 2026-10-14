Prince Christian’s sweetest moments with Queen Mary as royal turns 21

Prince Christian of Denmark is marking a major milestone today: His 21st birthday.

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It seems like only yesterday when Queen Mary and King Frederik welcomed him into the world, but now, he’s flown the nest.

He may have moved out of his family home, Amalienborg Palace, to live in his own apartment in Copenhagen, but one thing has remained strong – his close bond with his mum.

“Mary has always been a hands-on, protective mother who’s given Christian as normal a life as possible while still preparing him for the throne,” a royal insider tells New Idea of their bond.

“She has said she misses him ‘unimaginably’ when he’s away and she’s unable to hide her proud, affectionate mum mode at his milestones.”

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Prince Christian is turning 21, and his parents, Queen Mary and King Frederik, couldn’t be prouder. (Credit: Franne Voigt via @detdanskekongehus)

Mary has been a “constant” presence in his life and, having married into royalty from an Australian upbringing, she wanted to give him the most normal childhood possible.

“She might be Queen of a country, but Mary’s a true Aussie mum at heart,” our source explains.

“She’s always emphasised normal schooling, friendships and independence. She’s fiercely protective of all her kids, including her strapping eldest son, but deliberately non-interfering as Christian takes on military and royal duties.”

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And Christian has always been thankful for Mary’s “constant maternal presence” in his life, guiding him as he became the first in line to the throne in 2024.

“He worships his mum and values her input on every area of his life, including his personal life,” our insider dishes.

“Mary refuses to play favourites, but every mum knows the eldest will always take a special place of pride in their heart – these are all ‘firsts’ for mum and dad too! Her bond with Christian is unbreakable.”

Mary has also become a voice of guidance during his relationship with girlfriend, Emma Nygaard. The Queen knows more than most the pressures of dating royalty as an outsider.

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“He and Emma have taken on board her advice to slow down and work on their careers first before leaping into marriage and kids,” our source adds.

“Mary has an ability to get through to him in ways his dad can’t. She can see around corners and read between the lines – he knows he can’t do this without her. She’s been there through all his formative moments, and that will never change.”

As the young royal celebrates turning 21, we look back at all of Christian and Mary’s sweetest moments.

(Credit: Getty Images) A prince is born! The then-Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary announced the birth of their eldest child, Christian, with this portrait. The royal bub was born on October 15, 2005, and was second in line to the throne at the time. Now, with Frederik the reigning monarch, Christian is next in line to the Danish throne. (Credit: Getty) Christian’s christening Christian was baptised at Christiansborg Palace Church in Copenhagen on January 21, 2006. He was dressed in a traditional white gown and we loved this heartwarming moment between Mary and her firstborn. (Credit: Getty) Doting mother Mary sweetly cradled Christian on the balcony of Amalienborg Palace in Copenhagen on Frederik’s 40th birthday. Christian sweetly waved at the crowds as they made a public appearance for the milestone birthday celebrations. (Credit: Getty) Always smiling Quite the happy young royal, Christian often stepped out hand-in-hand with his parents during his early years. This sweet picture shows Christian sailor suited and booted for the wedding of Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and Daniel Westling on June 19, 2010, in Stockholm. Advertisement (Credit: Getty) Protective older brother As the eldest child, Christian has always set an example for his three younger siblings – Isabella and twins Vincent and Josephine. He was quite the proud older brother at the christening of the twins at Holmens Kirke on April 14, 2011, in Copenhagen. (Credit: Getty) First day of school The first day of school is a milestone for any young child, and Christian looked delighted! He posed for official photographs with Frederik and Mary at Amalienborg Royal Palace before his first day at Tranegard School on August 12, 2011. (Credit: Getty) Skiing pros! Mary and Frederik gave a rare insight into their family skiing holiday in Verbier, Switzerland in February 2014. Christian was the caring older brother as he looked out for his younger siblings on the slopes. (Credit: Getty) Red carpet ready Christian and his sister, Isabella, got dressed up for a gala night with their parents to mark Queen Margrethe’s 75th birthday in 2015. Frederik proudly stood alongside his son as they posed for photographs outside the Aarhus Concert Hall. Advertisement (Credit: Getty) Greeting the crowds Christian appeared alongside his sisters, Isabella and Josephine, for his grandmother Queen Margrethe’s 77th birthday celebrations on April 16, 2017. Mary was every inch the doting mother as she supported her kids on the day at Marselisborg Palace. (Credit: Getty) All smiles Queen Mary was seen checking on Christian during a tender moment on the balcony on Amalienborg Palace on April 16, 2018. This family outing came on Queen Margrethe’s 78th birthday, with crowds gathering to celebrate the then Queen of Denmark. (Credit: Getty) Candid moments Always the proud mother, Mary looked happier than ever as she wrapped her arm around Christian after his confirmation at Fredensborg on May 15, 2021. The ceremony was postponed by a year due to the Covid-19 crisis, and Mary looked thrilled for the day to have finally taken place. (Credit: Getty) History is made Christian has always supported his parents in public-facing moments as the future King of Denmark. And he was proudly by their side as they ascended to the throne on January 14, 2024, after Queen Margrethe stepped down. The throne was entrusted to Frederik and Mary, with Christian moving up the line of succession to first in line. Advertisement (Credit: Instagram) Christmas celebrations Mary and Christian were seen sharing a sweet, candid moment while opening Christmas cards over the 2025 festive period. They looked closer than ever in the gorgeous picture. (Credit: Instagram) Official portraits Christian proudly stood by his mother’s side in one of their latest royal portraits. The family often pose for photographs to mark official occasions. (Credit: Instagram) Military man Mary was every inch the proud mother when Christian finished his lieutenant training and qualified as a Guards Hussar in June. He was appointed during a ceremonial parade at the Antvorskov Barracks in Slagelse while his family watched on. (Credit: Instagram) Mother’s hug After his appointment, Mary was seen giving him a warm hug to congratulate him. “She couldn’t resist taking photos on her iPhone, growing impatient while he spoke to officers, then rushing over for a long hug,” a source told New Idea. She’s never looked prouder. Advertisement

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