EXCLUSIVE: Queen Mary’s fears for family after Dutch murder plot exposed

NEED TO KNOW A man was detained in the Netherlands after threatening Princess Catharina-Amalia and Princess Alexia .

in the Netherlands after . Axes and a note referencing a “bloodbath” were found in his possession.

and a were found in his possession. The alarming plot has sent shockwaves across European royal households.

has sent shockwaves across European royal households. Queen Mary and King Frederik of Denmark are now urgently reviewing their family’s security in response.

are now urgently in response. Their younger children — Princess Isabella and twins Josephine and Vincent — are said to be of particular concern.

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King Frederik and Queen Mary of Denmark are urgently re-evaluating their family’s security arrangements, in light of a horrifying plot to attack two Dutch royals.

A man has been detained following threats to Princess Catharina-Amalia and Princess Alexia of the Netherlands.

The suspect was found in possession of two axes and a handwritten note naming the princesses, aged 22 and 20, alongside the word “bloodbath”.

“That’s way too close to home for Mary,” a palace insider tells New Idea, adding that “as a former commoner herself, she’s passionate about her children having as normal an upbringing as possible.

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A serious threat to the Dutch princesses was intercepted. (Credit: Getty Images)

Having bodyguards glued to their backs is not normal – but the Dutch plot has sent ripples of fears through all the royal households across Europe”.

“The word is, the Danish Security and Intelligence Service has been asked to do a fresh, in-depth analysis of all their security arrangements,” our insider adds.

With Crown Prince Christian, 20, safely away at military school, Mary, 54,is particularly concerned about Princess Isabella, 19, and 15-year-old twins Princess Josephine and Prince Vincent.

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“She doesn’t want to alarm them, but she and Frederik will do whatever it takes to keep their children safe,” our insider adds.

“The young royals can expect more protection from now on.”

Mary and Frederik assumed the Danish throne in 2023 when Queen Margrethe shocked the world by abdicating.

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The Danish royals are ramping up their security. (Credit: Mega Agency)

“They didn’t expect to become King and Queen while their four children were still teenagers,” a Danish royal insider previously told New Idea.

“The upgrade in responsibilities and workload has taken some adjusting to, especially for Mary, who, of course, was a commoner before her marriage to Fred.”

While their children have public roles, Mary and Frederik are said to be keen to give them a sense of privacy around their personal lives.

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Mary was not a public figure before meeting Frederik in 2000, having married into the Danish monarchy after a private upbringing in Tasmania.

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