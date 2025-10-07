Donut King is spicing up Halloween with this spooky TABASCO treat

Halloween is known for its kooky treats, and Donut King is taking that to a whole new level, with its spookiest and spiciest edition yet.

Advertisement

Introducing the “Bloodshot” doughnut – a cheeky collab with the legendary hot sauce, TABASCO.

Find out how you can get one of these doughnuts below.

Will you try this ghoulish Donut King and TABASCO creation this Halloween? (Credit: Donut King)

What is the “Bloodshot Donut” from Donut King and Tabasco?

This doughnut is the perfect mix between sweet and spicy, and is presented as a perfectly ghoulish eyeball creation.

Advertisement

Topped with a TABASCO Sauce jam, it is certainly Donut King’s most unique and unexpected creation.

“The Bloodshot donut made with TABASCO Sauce is the first of many new and innovative flavours coming to Donut King in the next 12 months, and we’re excited to share more about this new era for the brand, with more limited-edition products and changes to our iconic, always-on cabinet range coming soon,” Donut King’s Marketing Manager Raquel Hine said.

And it’s not the only spooky offering we can enjoy this Halloween – you can look forward to three other doughnuts:

Advertisement

The Bubblegum Brain: a doughnut dipped in vanilla icing, piped with bubblegum flavoured cream, and drizzled with jam.

a doughnut dipped in vanilla icing, piped with bubblegum flavoured cream, and drizzled with jam. The Graveyard Crunch: a spooky doughnut dipped in Biscoff spread, topped with a Biscoff crumble and edible bones and tombstone.

a spooky doughnut dipped in Biscoff spread, topped with a Biscoff crumble and edible bones and tombstone. The Pistachio Graveyard Crunch: topped with pistachio spread, crushed cookies and cream pieces, with edible bones and a tombstone.

Which one will you try? (Credit: Donut King) (Credit: Donut King )

How can you try the Donut King x TABASCO doughnut?

The good news is you can grab the Donut King x TABASCO doughnut from October 8.

You can grab one from any Donut King store across Australia, via DoorDash and UberEats.

If you’re having a party, you can order large boxes via Donut King Occasions.

Advertisement

You’d better hurry because it will only be available until November 2!