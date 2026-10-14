“Not leaving Snez’s side”: Eve Wood’s telling gesture after Sam Wood arrest revealed

After building a life away from the family home, Eve Markoski-Wood has returned to her mother Snezana Wood’s side as the family navigates an uncertain future.

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While she has built a life for herself in New York, New Idea understands that the 21-year-old has put her life on hold to support her mother in Melbourne, following the arrest of Sam Wood, 46.

Wood was arrested in Noosa after the police were called to a property on Hastings Street on October 3, amid domestic disturbance reports and a call to Triple Zero. He was charged with assault occasioning bodily harm and strangulation in a domestic setting. He has denied the allegations.

Snezana Wood was seen for the first time since Sam Wood’s arrest on October 13. She was not wearing her wedding ring. (Credit: Media Mode)

After he was denied bail on October 8, it has since been reported that he was relocated to Wolston Correctional Centre on October 13. The premises are known for housing inmates who require additional protection.

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Before the alleged incident, Eve had Noosa listed as a geo tag on her Instagram bio, but it has since been removed.

While the change doesn’t necessarily indicate a permanent relocation, its timing has attracted attention following the family’s highly publicised ordeal in the Queensland holiday destination.

Sources close to the family say Snezana’s eldest daughter is spending time with her mother and younger sisters Charlie, Willow and Harper.

Eve initially had Noosa listed in her Instagram bio. (Credit: Instagram) (Credit: Instagram)

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“Eve has always been incredibly close to her mum, and that hasn’t changed,” a source tells New Idea.

“She’s spent so much time away building her own life, but right now being with her family is what matters. They’re processing everything together and trying to work out what life looks like from here.”

While the family has understandably retreated from public view, those closest to Snezana, 46, say there is comfort in knowing her four daughters are together.

New Idea understands Snezana has been spending time with her family in the Mount Martha area, away from the intense public attention surrounding the case.

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Friends say the quieter Mornington Peninsula setting has provided some welcome distance from the headlines.

“Mount Martha is just that little bit removed from everything,” an insider explains.

“People know what’s happened, of course, but many have been incredibly respectful of their space.”

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“Nobody wants to make things harder for Snez or the girls. The people who genuinely care about them understand that they need privacy.”

Since the arrest, the mother of four has broken cover and was photographed without her wedding ring in Melbourne. At the time, she caught up with a friend and was with one of her daughters.

Snezana Wood was seen hugging a friend when she broke cover after Sam Wood’s arrest. (Credit: Media Mode )

According to those close to the family, the focus is on the children and maintaining familiar routines while the adults work through the challenges ahead.

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“There’s no great plan being announced to anyone,” the source adds.

“They’re simply taking things as they come. It’s about the girls, being together and supporting each other.”

The insider adds that while Eve’s plans remain unclear, her immediate focus is on being present for her family.

“There’s so much uncertainty about what happens next,” the insider says.

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“But one thing Snez doesn’t have to question is whether her daughters are there for her. She’s spent her life looking after them. Now they’re looking after each other.”