Fans rally around Snezana and Eve following Sam Wood’s bail denial

Content warning: This article mentions domestic violence. If you, or anyone that you know is affected, help is on the way. Contact 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732), or visit the website.

Advertisement

Snezana Wood and her 21-year-old daughter Eve have received an outpouring of support from fans across Australia following husband Sam Wood’s court appearance on Thursday.

The fitness entrepreneur, who found fame on The Bachelor in 2015, was denied bail after he was charged with assault occasioning bodily harm and strangulation in a domestic setting. He is due to return to Maroochydore Magistrates Court on November 23.

The family, who reside in Melbourne, were on holiday in Noosa at the time of the arrest.

Snezana and Eve have received several messages of support. (Credit: Instagram)

Advertisement

In court yesterday, police alleged that Wood “grabbed the alleged victim by the throat with one hand” during an argument and threw her against a wall, “striking her head” and that Eve called Triple Zero.

“She thought she was going to die,” police alleged.

Neither Snezana nor Eve have posted on social media since the arrest, however followers and fans have left supportive comments on their previous posts.

Advertisement

“We stand with you,” one poignant comment read on Snezana’s last post to Instagram.

Eve has also received many messages and was applauded for her bravery.

“Stay strong and you are beautiful,” one wrote on Eve’s last Instagram post before the arrest.

“Eve, I hope you know how much courage it takes to do what you did in a moment that must have been incredibly frightening and overwhelming,” a third penned.

Advertisement

“You are so brave! I’m so proud of you and I don’t know you,” another remarked.

Eve’s last social media post was filmed in Noosa where Sam was arrested. (Credit: Instagram)

Snezana and her four daughters did not appear in court. They are reportedly in a rented Melbourne home whilst their house undergoes renovations. Snezana’s eldest daughter is from a previous relationship but she shares Willow, nine, Charlie, seven, and Harper, three, with husband Sam.

On October 5, Snezana broke her silence in an Instagram statement shared on behalf of “the Wood family” that matched Sam’s.

Advertisement

Sam and Snezana are parents to Eve, Willow, Charlie and Harper. (Credit: Instagram)

“This is a difficult time for all of us, we are working through this as a family and are thoroughly co-operating with the authorities,” it said.

An insider source also told New Idea that Snezana is putting her children first.

“This is an extremely difficult time for everyone involved,” our insider source tells. “Right now, Snezana’s priority is her girls.”

Advertisement

If you, or anyone that you know is affected by this article, help is on the way. Contact 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) or visit the 1800 RESPECT website.