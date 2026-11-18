The Queensland Supreme Court has delayed its decision indefinitely to grant bail to Sam Wood after his third bail attempt.

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The 46-year-old former Bachelor was charged with assault occasioning bodily harm and strangulation in a domestic setting whilst holidaying in Noosa with his family in October.

Wood remains in custody in Queensland and was denied bail for a second time on October 30.

Sam Wood with wife Snezana in 2025. (Credit: Getty)

On Tuesday, the court heard a phone recording between Sam and his father Andrew Wood from prison following his second bail denial.

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Wood’s father said, “I’m sorry Sam, it’s all bad news,” adding that the judge “said no”.

A tearful Wood then said “no Dad” and “oh god”.

When asked why, his father responded, “they calculated it as a risk to Snez” to which Wood replied, “I can’t do this”.

“I need to be able to talk to my wife … there is no way she would want this,” he said.

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“We had a bad fight, and she thought I was going to jail.”

Sam Wood rose to fame in 2015 on The Bachelor. (Credit: Channel Ten)

Wood continued by saying that if his wife were to rescind her allegations, then the case would potentially be dropped.

“But if she changes her statement, makes a statutory declaration to say this actually did not happen, then the police don’t have a leg to stand on and (this) goes away,”

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“Yes we’ve been fighting, but I’m a good husband and I’m a great father and I’ve learned my f***ing lesson to just control my temper.”

Wood’s barrister, Paula Morreau KC, argued that the phone call showed “an expression of desire for contact with his wife”, however Justice David Boddice said that the call contained “almost classic material about interfering with witnesses”.

“Conditions are breached in states of emotion. That’s the whole point about conditions: is the danger that in a state of emotion, sanity will not prevail, and they will not comply with the condition.”

(Credit: Instagram)

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The court also heard the proposed bail conditions for Wood. Since his wife Snezana and their daughters reside in Victoria, the conditions included him moving interstate to his home state of Tasmania or remaining in Queensland.

Other conditions for the reality star included having no contact with Snezana or his stepdaughter Eve, the latter who called Triple Zero at the time of the arrest, paying a $1 million surety, and completing a men’s behavioural change program.

Meanwhile Wood’s wife Snezana has been photographed in Melbourne and is focused on her four daughters Eve, Willow, nine, Charlie, seven, and Harper, four.

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“No matter what happens with the appeal, Snez is just focusing on her girls at the moment and Eve is supporting her as best she can,” a source close to the family told New Idea last week.

“They’re just taking things day by day.”

Fashion student Eve has been “helping out with her sisters and running errands for Snez”, our source added. “They are very close.”