Good news for Aussie women; the gender pay gap in Australia has fallen to 19.7 per cent.

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This is the first time it has fallen to below 20 per cent since the Workplace Gender Equality Agency (WGEA) began collecting data from employers 40 years ago.

Whilst the gap has narrowed, this still means that for every dollar men earn, women earn just over 80 cents.

The gender pay gap in Australia is below 20 per cent for the first time. (Credit: Getty Images)

What is the gender pay gap?

Financial adviser Lisa Barber says it’s a common misconception to think that the gender pay gap means women are paid less than their male counterparts for the same job. In reality it’s the difference in the average earnings across the workforce.

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“Typically women are more likely to be in lower paid industries, they also typically have fewer senior roles and work part-time, primarily because they’re the main caregiver, whether for children or ageing parents, but they’re more likely to have career breaks as a result,” she tells New Idea.

How long will it take to close?

The World Economic Forum has revealed that Australia is among the world economies that could reach parity within the next 40 years, but global parity looks to be 120 years away.

Whilst fair work wage rises and new paid parental leave schemes have helped to close the gap, Lisa says that we need to see more opportunities in higher paid fields and flexibility offered to caregivers.

“We’ve got a long way to go,” she explains.

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“But we can have more transparency around promotional roles, flexible senior roles and have the corporations or leaders taking accountability for the progress to close the gap as well.”

Women around Australia have been fighting to close the gender pay gap for years. (Credit: Getty)

Why women need to talk about money

Lisa also argues that all countries with closer gender parity, there is more equality surrounding parental leave with more men taking leave and working flexibly but admits that women don’t tend to be open about their finances.

“We don’t talk about money. We’re not very open with sharing our current financial position. And it’s the same in the workplace as well. We rarely talk about how much we’re getting paid, how that compares and what flexibility options typically are on offer. If you’re in a corporate role, push to ensure that pay transparency and regular review of your pay with your employer.”

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Whilst it will be decades before the gender pay gap is a thing of history, Lisa says that it’s important to not wait for it to close.

Lisa is the founder of women’s wealth management platform Multiplyher. (Credit: Supplied)

“Essentially that gap compounds over time. Lower pay means less super and less super means less money in retirement, which contributes to an extraordinary number of women retiring below the poverty line. Don’t wait for the gap to close and take those initiatives.”

Lisa, who is the founder of women’s wealth management platform Multiplyher, has recognised that there’s a “confidence gap” for women and finances.

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“In the research we did only 37 per cent of women felt financially secure compared to men at 46 per cent. Almost four in 10 women avoid checking their finances due to stress,” she says.

“That confidence gap is not a capability gap. Now that we have more money, it’s about knowing what to do with it and having the confidence to take the action to prepare yourself as well. Really push for the audit of your pay reviews, have the conversations around flexible working environments, and really seek those higher paying jobs.”

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