I visited Hanoi and now I can’t stop telling everyone to go

Vietnam had always been at the top of my travel bucket list, and in January this year, I was lucky enough to make the trip with friends.
The Southeast Asian country, known for its delicious local food and rich cultural experiences, was budget-friendly and did not disappoint.
Before you book the next flight out, check out my tried-and-true tips for a week in Vietnam’s bustling capital!
How to spend a holiday in Hanoi
But first, coffee!
TIP: I recommend Ro Coffee for their egg coffee.
Whether you’re a usual coffee drinker or not, it’s worth trying the local coffee here, as Vietnam is famous for its traditional coffees.
A must try is the classic egg coffee, which is black coffee with egg yolk whisked with sugar and condensed milk.
I also loved their salted coffee, which was salted caramel foam on top of black coffee, plus the coconut coffee was delicious as well (I drank a lot of coffee over there).
A wee bit of a warning – they are strong! If you don’t like coffee, many places offer hot chocolate versions.
Eat like a local
TIP: I recommend Pho 10 Ly Quoc Su for the tastiest pho of your life.
Nothing prepares you for how delicious the food is in Vietnam, and Hanoi is known for its vibrant and affordable food scene.
We used Google Reviews, TikTok, and friends’ recommendations to try out the best places.
A good thing to note is that if somewhere is busy or has a line, there’s usually a good reason for it.
The city is home to a range of iconic dishes such as pho (noodle soup), bun cha (grilled pork and noodles) and banh mi (filled crispy baguette).
Just remember to use your common sense when it comes to eating and drinking – you can’t drink the tap water!
An exciting rush
TIP: Order a local Hanoi beer, and put the cap down on the tracks. The trains flatten it as they go past, and now you have a souvenir!
This may have been one of the scariest things I’ve ever done, but it’s a must-do.
Cafes and restaurants line each side of the famous Hanoi Train Street, where the railway runs down the middle, giving punters a frightening front-row view of the trains rushing by.
There is a timetable, and normally the hospitality owners know when the trains are coming, so don’t worry. Before it arrives, there are people working hard to get everyone off the tracks with whistles and yelling at people to get to the side to be as safe as possible.
It sure is an exciting rush.
Treat yourself… every day
TIP: I recommend Golden Nail Spa for a manicure.
If there’s one thing I like to do on holiday, it’s relax.
Lucky for me (and you), beauty treatments in Vietnam are affordable.
In fact, I treated myself every single day (something my bank account in Australia couldn’t even fathom).
I enjoyed four massages, a hair treatment, a facial, and a gel manicure for under $250AUD total across the week.
Cook up a storm
TIP: I recommend Apron Up Cooking Class.
One excursion I would highly recommend is jumping on a cooking class to learn how to make the local cuisine.
Our group was taken on a market trip to get some of the beautifully fresh ingredients we would be using – think vegies, meat and noodles – and we learnt all about how the locals in Hanoi shopped for their food.
Afterwards, we cooked a five-course meal – pho, bun cha, fried spring rolls, green papaya salad, and an egg coffee.
A must-do, even if you’re not a seasoned chef!