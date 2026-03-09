Fall in love with Autumn with these PERFECT cosy weekend getaways in Australia and New Zealand

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

It’s also the perfect opportunity to cosy up to your partner by the fireplace or sneak in a girls’ weekend somewhere where the leaves tickle your boots.

As autumn settles in, discover our favourite spots across Australia and New Zealand where you can slow down and savour the season.

1. Orange, NSW

In autumn, this iconic Aussie town becomes a dazzling spectacle of deep red, gold and – you guessed it – orange hues. It’s truly one of the greatest spots to witness the season’s pure magic.

Immerse yourself in the colourful display at the Orange Botanic Gardens, perfect for a romantic picnic.

The Orange Botanic Gardens are perfect for evening dates. (Credit: Supplied)

Not to mention, the arrival of the autumn harvest calls for the return of the annual Orange FOOD Week, which champions the very best of the region over the course of many events in late March.

If your travel dates don’t align, don’t fret – there’s plenty more to do. Visit the Orange Farmers Market (held on March 14, April 11 and May 9 during the season) and dive deep into the local scene.

Don’t forget to pop over to Hillside Harvest, a family-run orchard, for a pick-your-own-fruit adventure.

Depending on the month you go in autumn, you’ll be able to pick from rows of nectarines, plums, peaches, blackberries, pears, apples and figs.

2. Derwent Valley, TAS

The picturesque Derwent Valley is the epitome of cosy autumnal vibes. The region encompasses a field of diamonds, but we’d suggest starting with the historic riverside town of New Norfolk.

History buffs will adore the remnants of heritage seeped into the architecture, but don’t think it’s all about the past! Expect eclectic antique stores such as the Drill Hall Emporium, and local bookstores such as the tastefully curated Black Swan Bookshop.

Derwent Valley is home to historic towns such as New Norfolk. (Credit: Supplied)

Fancy a drink? Head to Welcome Swallow Brewery and sip the night away at their cellar door – which looks as if you’re stepping into a gorgeous rainforest!

Don’t miss a trip to the Salmon Ponds, otherwise known as the birthplace of trout in Australia. Head to Pancakes by the Ponds, where their version of pancakes means thin, European-style crepes with indulgent fillings.

For lunch, feast on their savoury smoked salmon pancakes (with Camembert, or cheese, semi-dried tomatoes and spinach) served with salad. Pair it with cider and views of the pond.

Sweet tooths might opt for their dessert pancakes instead, such as apple cinnamon, or lemon butter.

3. Arrowtown, NZ

This historic gold-mining town, a short drive north-east of Queenstown, is renowned for its stunning autumn colours.

Don’t forget your camera when visiting the colourful Arrowtown! (Credit: Supplied)

As summer ends, the region is painted with vibrant hues of red and gold that evoke a sense of warmth despite the cooler climates.

The boutique Dorothy Browns Cinema and Bar is the place to be – enjoy a refreshing spritz on the balcony and peruse the onsite bookstore before watching the latest blockbuster.

Just don’t forget to grab your popcorn!

4. Hahndorf, SA

Nestled on the outskirts of Adelaide, this gem, established in 1839 by Lutheran migrants, is Australia’s oldest surviving German settlement.

Famous for its well-preserved German-style architecture and culture, the heritage-listed town will transport you back to 19th-century Germany.

We’d suggest taking a stroll through the main streets, with a (not so traditional, but equally awesome) chicken sanga in hand from Ernest Deli.

Transport yourself to the German wonders of Hahndorf. (Credit: Supplied)

The Gewürzhaus spice house is a must-visit for foodies – from gingerbread spice to their bestselling quick butter chicken blend, there’s something for every palate!

Afterwards, check out The German Village Shop and prepare to be blown away by the extensive collection of cuckoo clocks (that have their own room), among the traditional toys and music boxes.

This store is also a fantastic opportunity to stock up on unique Christmas decor, because it’s never too early!

