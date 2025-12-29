How to spend the perfect weekend in Canberra

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

Despite only being in the first century of her life, Canberra has rapidly developed into a capital city that more than 450,000 people call home.

In fact, the bush capital has even been named the World’s Best City for Quality of Life, topping a list of more than 1,000 – and cementing its status as one of the world’s most liveable cities.

While it may still be small in size in comparison to the likes of its neighbour to the north – Sydney, it more than makes up for it with a lively dining scene, lush local landscapes, and key attractions that are all within walking distance from the city centre.

To help you make the most of your weekend in Canberra, we’re sharing our favourite places to stay, where to eat and drink, and the best things to do while you’re in town.

Consider this your sign to book a weekend away in the nation’s capital. (Credit: Getty)

Where to stay in Canberra

While Canberra is full of trendy suburbs, the trendiest of them all is arguably Kingston.

Located a mere stone’s throw away from the scenic shores of Lake Burley Griffin, galleries, museums, the city centre and more, Kingston is also home to a mix of delicious eateries, pubs, local markets, boutique shops and cosy cafes.

And where better to stay than East Hotel, a newly refurbished 140-room boutique property located smack bang in the heart of Kingston?

Forget about your typical hotel chains, this four-star option truly is a jewel when it comes to accommodation options in the area.

Indulgence at its finest! (Credit: East Hotel)

Thoughtfully designed, each room is generously spaced and fitted with lush carpets, thought-provoking art, velvet cushions, and jewel-toned furniture. And how could we forget the complimentary Appelles Apothecary toiletries that are refilled daily by the housekeeping team?

While there is a range of room types designed to suit the needs of families with young children to those on work trips, weekends away with a partner or friends, we recommend booking a Studio.

These spaces come complete with a fully equipped kitchen, a separate living space, indulgently sized King bedroom, and a bathroom fitted out with an oversized Jacuzzi bathtub – perfect for sinking into after a long day exploring.

Where to eat in Canberra

Continuing with the theme of indulgence, we’d be remiss not to make a mention of Azuma Den, located conveniently on-site of East Hotel on the left of the lobby.

Blending together the very best of Korean-Japanese cuisine, the menu consists of everything from wagyu beef tartare tacos to hibachi grilled oysters, classic fried chicken, and more. We recommend trying out the Fire Feast Set Menu so you can experience everything this Azuma Den has to offer!

The family-owned and operated Agostini’s Italian Restaurant is also conveniently located on the lobby level of East Hotel, and offers a suite of breakfast, lunch and dinner options for a range of dietary requirements.

The menu is inspired by the Northern Italian roots of its founders and features everything from a breakfast Lasagne al Ragù (yes, you read that right) to your classic antipasto, focaccia, burrata, pizzas, pasta, and more.

And if you still have room for dessert – trust us when we say you HAVE to try the tiramisu.

For those looking for something a little more lowkey, or an evening tipple, Joe’s Bar next door has an extensive wine list, curated cocktail menu, and food on offer thanks to their neighbours Agostini’s.

The lasagna and tiramisu are must-tries from Agostini’s Italian. (Credit: New Idea/Instagram)

Best time of the year to visit Canberra

If you want to explore Canberra, but are unsure when the best time to visit is, we’ve got you sorted.

Floriade is arguably the most well-known festival on Canberra’s annual events calendar and takes place during the spring months every year.

Enlighten Canberra is also the city’s version of VIVID Sydney, and occurs during the Autumn months of March to May.

While Canberra is undoubtedly freezing cold during winter and blazing hot during summer due to its distance from the coast, there are still plenty of fun things to do, see and experience regardless of the weather. You can find out more here.

