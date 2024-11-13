48 hours in Launceston: What to do, where to eat & where to stay

Whether you are planning on spending some serious time exploring Australia’s most southern state, or are looking for a weekend escape away from the hustle and bustle of your hometown – Launceston is the location for you.

The riverside city is the third oldest in Australia and second last city in Tasmania following the state capital of Hobart.

Located in a food bowl of top Tassie producers, the 70,000-strong city has become globally renowned for producing exceptional food and alcohol, as well as its spectacular natural environment which scores of native species call home.

It’s a city easily explored on foot and one that is a must-visit, with activities and experiences to suit all travel interests and budgets.

The team at New Idea was lucky enough to be invited down to Launceston, or ‘Launnie’ as the locals call it, for a weekend of fun – and it’s safe to say we are already planning our next visit!

Scroll on for our top picks for a weekend well-spent in Launceston.

How to spend 48 hours in Launceston

The Leisure Inn at Penny Royal, Launceston is a top-tier accommodation option for those looking to stay near both the CBD, the airport, and in groups. (Credit: Penny Royal)

Day One

Arrive at the Leisure Inn Penny Royal at your leisure after flying with Virgin Australia.

While the heritage property has been extensively refurbished to enhance guest comfort and experience in recent months, the old-world charm that has made the Leisure Inn a popular accommodation option since its construction is still very much front and centre.

Located within a short, 10-minute walking distance from the Launceston CBD and a mere 15-minute drive to Launceston airport, the property offers eight separate room configuration options, catering to couples, families, and groups of friends on a weekend escape in the generously sized four-bedroom apartment.

The Alida Restaurant is located only metres away from your accommodation at the Leisure Inn. (Credit: Leisure Inn)

After exploring all there is to experience in your room of choice, walk only metres away to Alida Restaurant, Penny Royal’s onsite fine-dining experience that is one of Launceston’s most popular dinner venues. Similar to the Leisure Inn, Alida has recently undergone a refurbishment of its own, with a strong sense of sophistication that matches its state-of-the-art menu.

With a focus on fine seafood, steak, and spirits, Alida serves a range of seasonal modern Australian dishes with locally sourced ingredients from some of Tasmania’s top producers. While we won’t spoil the fun, expect the unexpected when dining at Alida, where the food will not only ignite your senses but introduce you to a culinary experience entirely unique to the region.

After indulging in all matters of sides, entrees, main meals, desserts, and your beverages of choice, return home to your comfy room and roll into bed in preparation for the big day of adventures ahead!

Live canon-firings take part throughout the day at the Penny Royal Adventure Park. (Credit: Penny Royal Adventures)

Day Two

In preparation for your action-packed day of activities, enjoy a short leisurely stroll by the Tamar River to Tidal Cafe for a hearty breakfast and delicious morning brew.

After returning to your accommodation with your bellies full, you won’t have to go far for your first activity at Penny Royal Adventures – which is conveniently located in the same complex as the Leisure Inn.

Set in a village experience, the site features everything from adrenaline-inducing cliff walks, rock climbing, and zip lining to ghost tours, gold panning, live canon-firing and an educational boat ride where you will learn about colonial Tasmania.

Scale one of Launceston’s highest cliff faces – if you dare! (Credit: Penny Royal Adventures)

Each experience is available to purchase individually, or in a range of packages, enabling you and your loved ones to take control of the adventure you want to partake in!

While we were initially apprehensive about taking part in the cliff adventures, it certainly was a highlight of our trip to see the panoramic sights of Launceston from up high, and have a brilliant thrill as we climbed, soared, and even jumped from 20m in the air to the ground below in the most extreme adventure of all – the cliff jump.

As you return to reality following your escapades, enjoy lunch at Brady’s, another onsite dining experience that offers everything from pizzas to parma’s a full bar, and a delicious stack of sides – perfect for feeding the whole crew!

Soar above Launceston on one of two heart-pumping zip lines. (Credit: Penny Royal Adventures)

After resting up from your thrilling morning activities, head up the road to Cataract Gorge Reserve and gaze at pademelons, peacocks, and other local wildlife as you stroll about, and soak up the sights and sounds of nature.

When visiting, make sure to take a ride on The Gorge Scenic Chairlift, which boasts the longest single span of any chairlift in the world at 308m, with a total span of 457m where you’ll be taken on a journey over the huge naturally formed basin, offering picturesque views of both reserve and the majestic dolerite cliffs.

For dinner, Kings Bridge Bar and Restaurant is also conveniently located within the Penny Royal complex and offers a range of scrumptious menu items that feature the finest local produce, as well as a tremendous selection of local beers and wines so you can toast to your day of fun.

A truly marvellous natural wonder, best enjoyed from above. (Credit: Discover Tasmania)

Day Three

For your final day in Launceston, enjoy a scenic stroll into the CBD for breakfast at the Local Hideout Cafe, a gem of a venue that offers amazing service, great food, and great coffee.

After getting your caffeine fix and soothing your rumbling tummy, City Park is located only minutes away, and the perfect place to walk off those feelings of “fullness” after stuffing yourself silly at breakfast.

It’s a beautiful heritage-listed park that was established by the Launceston Horticultural Society in the 1820s and houses a delightful conservatory and a troop of 20 or so Japanese macaque monkeys (yes you read that right!)

Gifted to Launceston by their sister city of Ikeda, Japan back in 1980 in exchange for 10 wallabies, the troop has become a much-loved part of the city, with locals flocking to the park on the daily to watch the monkeys carry out their day-to-day activities. And if you time your visit right, you might even be lucky enough to see a baby macaque like we did!

Who would have predicted that monkeys all the way from Japan would find their home in the city centre of Launceston? (Credit: Supplied)

After getting your flower and monkey fix, head down to the Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery, Launceston’s leading collection of contemporary and traditional art. Located at two sites (the Art Gallery is at Royal Park and the Museum is at Inveresk), immerse yourself in local culture and history through a range of thought-inducing exhibitions.

The Inveresk site is also the home of the Launceston Planetarium, where visitors can gaze in wonder at the stars and learn about space.

To wrap up your time in Tassie, enjoy a lunch at either the Mad Apple Cafe, where vegetarian and vegan dishes are on full display or head down to the James Boag Brewery and take part in a brewery tour where you’ll learn about traditional brewing techniques, world-class sustainable technology, and the high-speed packaging facilities, before enjoying a tasting of James Boag beers.

Head to the airport in a local taxi or rideshare, and enjoy a comfortable flight home thanks to Virgin Australia.

A family fun activity that will delight both young and old. (Credit: Launceston Planetarium)

Book your getaway to Launceston now

Ready to travel to Tasmania?

Virgin Australia currently operates up to 101 return services per week into Tasmania, with 39 direct services into Launceston.

Book your getaway at the Leisure Inn Penny Royal now.