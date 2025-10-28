  •  
Advertisement
Home LIFESTYLE

Immerse yourself in nature with the BEST hiking trails across New Zealand

Aotearoa awaits you!
Profile picture of Belad Al-Karkhey Lifestyle Content Producer
Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

It’s no secret that our friendly neighbours house some of the most incredible natural landscapes in the world.

Advertisement

Whether you’re a Lord Of The Rings fan, a nature lover, a fitness guru or simply want to experience something magical, then this is the place for you.

In fact, we might even suggest that you haven’t really lived if you’re yet to journey through the wild beauty of New Zealand! But before you do so, you’ll need to get your hands on some essential hiking gear.

Don’t miss out on our Editor’s top picks of hiking essentials!

Mountain trekking hooded down jacket
$159.99 at Frankgreen

grab

Waterproof Mountain Walking Shoes
$129 at Decathlon

grab

Customised Bottle & Bowl Bundle
$89.95 at Frankgreen

grab

Pace 30L Rucksack in Dark Red
$169.99 at Mountainwarehouse

grab

The best hiking trails in New Zealand

01

Mercer Bay Loop Track

Waita-kere Ranges Regional Park

Level: Moderate

Duration: 2.1km

If you’re not worried about heights and want to see incredible cliffside views, then this majestic trek is one you’ll surely love.

Feel the breeze flirt with your cheeks and take in the breathtaking coastal scenery – or simply marvel at the carved Te Kawerau a- Maki Pou (Ma-ori sculpture) nearby.

explore now

02

Duder Regional Park Loop

Duder Regional Park

Level: Moderate

Duration: 6.3km

Enjoy gorgeous views of the Hauraki Gulf on this sun-soaked journey that carries across farmland and out onto the peninsula.

There’s little shade to be found on this adventure, so be sure to pack sun protection.

explore now

03

Kea Point Track

Aoraki/Mount Cook National Park

Level: Easy

Duration: 2.9km

Nestled in Aoraki/Mount Cook village, this walking path winds through slopes of grasslands and scrubs before reaching the Mueller Glacier.

It ends at a viewing deck with stunning views of Mount Sefton, Hooker Valley, Aoraki/Mount Cook and more.

explore Now

04

Moke Lake Loop Track

Queenstown, Otago

Level: Easy

Duration: 6.9km

This popular walk and bike track is just a short 15-minute drive from the heart of Queenstown.

The loop traces around the edge of the jaw-dropping Moke Lake. The postcard-perfect scenery of grasslands and towering mountains will easily capture your heart.

EXPLORE NOW
Advertisement

Don’t forget the Mauao/Mount Maunganui Summit Walk

Sitting along a peninsula in the top half of the North Island, Mauao towers 232 metres above sea level.

The summit tracks are not for the faint-hearted, as you’ll need a reasonably good level of fitness and mobility to get to the top.

Tackle the Mauao walk and be rewarded with 360° views. (Image: Supplied)

You can choose from two scenic tracks, but we suggest taking the Oruahine route along the northern and western side of Mauao.

Advertisement

This offers unforgettable views of the ocean and Matakana Island.

Our top 3 tips for tackling hiking trails in New Zealand

1. Take timings with a grain of salt

Most tracks have an estimated duration time listed by the Department of Conservation (DOC), though the actual time it takes will depend on your skill and fitness level.

For example, a track estimated to take an hour might be completed earlier than expected or even longer.

2. Check the weather

As beautiful as the scenery may be, the weather can be unpredictable, so always stay prepared.

Advertisement

Don’t be afraid to reschedule, and if you’re still unsure, head to your local DOC visitor centre for updates.

3. Pack the right gear

Proper hiking shoes are non-negotiable. Along with these, you’ll need to make sure you have enough water for your trip (the more the better).

Also, snacks (or an easy lunch such as a sandwich), a mini first aid kit, extra layers, your phone (along with a portable charger) and a good waterproof backpack cover to keep it dry.

What is Aotearoa?

Aotearoa is the Ma-ori name for New Zealand. While the name’s origin is not known, the most popular translation means “land of the long white cloud”.

Advertisement

This refers to the theory that cloud formations may have helped early Polynesian navigators find the land.

Continue the adventure with our favourite travel round-ups:

Profile picture of Belad Al-Karkhey
Lifestyle Content Producer Belad Al-Karkhey Lifestyle Content Producer

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement