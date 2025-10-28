Immerse yourself in nature with the BEST hiking trails across New Zealand

It’s no secret that our friendly neighbours house some of the most incredible natural landscapes in the world.
Whether you’re a Lord Of The Rings fan, a nature lover, a fitness guru or simply want to experience something magical, then this is the place for you.
In fact, we might even suggest that you haven’t really lived if you’re yet to journey through the wild beauty of New Zealand! But before you do so, you’ll need to get your hands on some essential hiking gear.
The best hiking trails in New Zealand
01
Mercer Bay Loop Track
Waita-kere Ranges Regional Park
Level: Moderate
Duration: 2.1km
If you’re not worried about heights and want to see incredible cliffside views, then this majestic trek is one you’ll surely love.
Feel the breeze flirt with your cheeks and take in the breathtaking coastal scenery – or simply marvel at the carved Te Kawerau a- Maki Pou (Ma-ori sculpture) nearby.
02
Duder Regional Park Loop
Duder Regional Park
Level: Moderate
Duration: 6.3km
Enjoy gorgeous views of the Hauraki Gulf on this sun-soaked journey that carries across farmland and out onto the peninsula.
There’s little shade to be found on this adventure, so be sure to pack sun protection.
03
Kea Point Track
Aoraki/Mount Cook National Park
Level: Easy
Duration: 2.9km
Nestled in Aoraki/Mount Cook village, this walking path winds through slopes of grasslands and scrubs before reaching the Mueller Glacier.
It ends at a viewing deck with stunning views of Mount Sefton, Hooker Valley, Aoraki/Mount Cook and more.
04
Moke Lake Loop Track
Queenstown, Otago
Level: Easy
Duration: 6.9km
This popular walk and bike track is just a short 15-minute drive from the heart of Queenstown.
The loop traces around the edge of the jaw-dropping Moke Lake. The postcard-perfect scenery of grasslands and towering mountains will easily capture your heart.
Don’t forget the Mauao/Mount Maunganui Summit Walk
Sitting along a peninsula in the top half of the North Island, Mauao towers 232 metres above sea level.
The summit tracks are not for the faint-hearted, as you’ll need a reasonably good level of fitness and mobility to get to the top.
You can choose from two scenic tracks, but we suggest taking the Oruahine route along the northern and western side of Mauao.
This offers unforgettable views of the ocean and Matakana Island.
Our top 3 tips for tackling hiking trails in New Zealand
1. Take timings with a grain of salt
Most tracks have an estimated duration time listed by the Department of Conservation (DOC), though the actual time it takes will depend on your skill and fitness level.
For example, a track estimated to take an hour might be completed earlier than expected or even longer.
2. Check the weather
As beautiful as the scenery may be, the weather can be unpredictable, so always stay prepared.
Don’t be afraid to reschedule, and if you’re still unsure, head to your local DOC visitor centre for updates.
3. Pack the right gear
Proper hiking shoes are non-negotiable. Along with these, you’ll need to make sure you have enough water for your trip (the more the better).
Also, snacks (or an easy lunch such as a sandwich), a mini first aid kit, extra layers, your phone (along with a portable charger) and a good waterproof backpack cover to keep it dry.
What is Aotearoa?
Aotearoa is the Ma-ori name for New Zealand. While the name’s origin is not known, the most popular translation means “land of the long white cloud”.
This refers to the theory that cloud formations may have helped early Polynesian navigators find the land.