Immerse yourself in nature with the BEST hiking trails across New Zealand

It’s no secret that our friendly neighbours house some of the most incredible natural landscapes in the world.

Whether you’re a Lord Of The Rings fan, a nature lover, a fitness guru or simply want to experience something magical, then this is the place for you.

In fact, we might even suggest that you haven’t really lived if you’re yet to journey through the wild beauty of New Zealand! But before you do so, you’ll need to get your hands on some essential hiking gear.

The best hiking trails in New Zealand

Don’t forget the Mauao/Mount Maunganui Summit Walk

Sitting along a peninsula in the top half of the North Island, Mauao towers 232 metres above sea level.

The summit tracks are not for the faint-hearted, as you’ll need a reasonably good level of fitness and mobility to get to the top.

Tackle the Mauao walk and be rewarded with 360° views. (Image: Supplied)

You can choose from two scenic tracks, but we suggest taking the Oruahine route along the northern and western side of Mauao.

This offers unforgettable views of the ocean and Matakana Island.

Our top 3 tips for tackling hiking trails in New Zealand

1. Take timings with a grain of salt

Most tracks have an estimated duration time listed by the Department of Conservation (DOC), though the actual time it takes will depend on your skill and fitness level.

For example, a track estimated to take an hour might be completed earlier than expected or even longer.

2. Check the weather

As beautiful as the scenery may be, the weather can be unpredictable, so always stay prepared.

Don’t be afraid to reschedule, and if you’re still unsure, head to your local DOC visitor centre for updates.

3. Pack the right gear

Proper hiking shoes are non-negotiable. Along with these, you’ll need to make sure you have enough water for your trip (the more the better).

Also, snacks (or an easy lunch such as a sandwich), a mini first aid kit, extra layers, your phone (along with a portable charger) and a good waterproof backpack cover to keep it dry.

What is Aotearoa?

Aotearoa is the Ma-ori name for New Zealand. While the name’s origin is not known, the most popular translation means “land of the long white cloud”.

This refers to the theory that cloud formations may have helped early Polynesian navigators find the land.

