Taking the family on vacation is not for the weak. You’ve got nap schedules to manage, picky eaters to appease, and endless ways to keep them occupied—all while trying to find a little downtime in between.

Advertisement

It’s a delicate dance of keeping everyone entertained and carving out moments for parents to recharge. But in Bali, the balancing act becomes a little more manageable.

With its family-friendly resorts, serene beaches, and a wealth of activities for all ages, Bali offers the perfect blend of relaxation and adventure, making it the ultimate family getaway.

So below, we’re taking a look at the best places to stay in Bali for families to make your trip the best one yet.

The best family resorts to book in Bali

01 Montigo Resorts Seminyak via Luxury Escapes Five-star Seminyak retreat with pool & spa This stylish five-star escape is right in the heart of Seminyak, just moments from must-visit hotspots like Potato Head and Mrs Sippy beach clubs, plus plenty of family-friendly dining and attractions. While the little ones have a blast at Tilo Kids Club, parents can kick back and enjoy some well-deserved relaxation.

Advertisement

Key features: 30-minute drive to Ngurah Rai International Airport (DPS)

Three swimming pools

Kids’ club

Resort activities BOOK Now

02 Annora Villas Seminyak via Booking.com Luxurious Seminyak villas within a lush garden With spacious villa-style accommodations and private pools, there’s plenty of room for parents and kids to unwind in style. Set in a quiet yet central spot, this resort is just a short stroll from Seminyak Beach and family-friendly restaurants—so you can easily enjoy all the local favourites together.

Key features: Ngurah Rai International Airport is 6 km from the property

Free Wi-Fi, a flat-screen satellite TV and DVD player

Private balcony, living room and a separate bedroom BOOK Now

03 Grand Hyatt Bali via Luxury Escapes All-inclusive Nusa Dua luxury with unlimited dining Whether it’s a bespoke tranquil treatment at Kriya Spa, a sauna and steam session at the fitness centre or fun activities for the little ones at the ocean-themed kids’ club, there’s plenty for the whole family to enjoy at the Grand Hyatt Bali.

Advertisement

Key features: All-inclusive dining: daily breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks

Two-hour daily access to Oceania Kids Club

40-minute drive from I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport (DPS) BOOK Now

04 The ANVAYA Beach Resort Bali via Luxury Escapes Kuta’s top-rated Bali beachfront escape with daily breakfast Consistently ranked Tripadvisor’s #1 hotel in Kuta, this five-star family-friendly oasis is the ultimate getaway. Kids will love splashing in the pools, building sandcastles on the private beach, or discovering Balinese culture at the ANVAYA Kids’ Club. Meanwhile, parents can sip on poolside cocktails or unwind with a heavenly massage at the serene spa.

Key features: Daily buffet breakfast at Sands Restaurant

Complimentary daily ANVAYA Kids’ Club access BOOK Now

Where in Bali is best for families?

Bali is a great destination for families, with several areas catering to different holiday styles. Nusa Dua is perfect for a luxury escape, offering calm beaches, five-star resorts, and family-friendly attractions, while Seminyak has kid-friendly beach clubs, great restaurants, and spacious villas with private pools.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, nature lovers will love Ubud, where you can explore rice fields, visit the Sacred Monkey Forest, or take part in a Balinese cooking class.

What is the best kids club in Bali?

Bali has some fantastic kids’ clubs that keep the little ones entertained while you unwind. The Grand Hyatt Kids Club in Nusa Dua offers ocean-themed activities, perfect for water-loving kids.

Meanwhile, the ANVAYA Kids Club in Kuta is great for cultural experiences, where the kids can explore traditional Balinese dance, arts, and crafts.

Which month is best to visit Bali with family?

The best time to visit Bali with the family is during the dry season, from April to October when the weather is sunny and perfect for outdoor activities.

Advertisement

While July and August are popular due to school holidays, April, May, or September offer fewer crowds, making them great alternatives for a more peaceful getaway.