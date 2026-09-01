I fell asleep to the sounds of breakfast… and it’s not as bizarre as it seems

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NEED TO KNOW The Holiday Inn Express has made ‘ breakfast pillows ‘.

‘. The memory foam pillows are hooked up to a soundboard that plays real breakfast noises to help you fall asleep.

to help you fall asleep. Their research found most Aussies find breakfast sounds comforting while travelling.

while travelling. Their are four sound choices: buffet ambience , bacon sizzling , juice pouring , coffee pouring .

, , , . New Idea‘s Celia tried them all and picked a favourite – but some options didn’t work for her at all.

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If you’re someone who likes listening to something in the background to help you get to sleep at night – get a load of this.

The Holiday Inn Express currently has ‘breakfast pillows’ – which play ‘sounds of breakfast’ that are set to help you drift off to sleep – read to dream of the free breakfast you’ll be eating the next morning.

While it might seem bizarre, their research showed that Aussies actually find the sounds of breakfast comforting, with 80% saying familiar breakfast sounds help them feel calm when travelling.

The memory foam pillow was really soft. (Credit: New Idea)

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When I got the invitation to trial this new product out – I just had to say yes.

Now, I’m the type of person who needs noise at nighttime – I can’t just have dead silence while I’m trying to fall asleep.

And although I’m pretty much married to my ‘soft rain’ sounds, I thought I could switch things up for a night.

And boy did I do just that.

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The pillow was quite large… (Credit: New Idea)

The pillow (which was memory foam and surprisingly comfortable) was attached to a large sound board and had four different options, all created from real sounds during a Holiday Inn Express breakfast service.

These sounds included:

Ambience of a buffet

Bacon sizzling

Fresh juice pouring

Coffee beans being poured

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I had to give them all a try before I landed on bacon sizzling (it sounded the most like rain to me and was very calming).

I must say, I wasn’t into the buffet ambience; it sounded like I was outside, and I wasn’t able to relax, and the juice pouring was going to make me run to the loo every hour.

The pillow had three time settings – 30, 60 and 90 minutes- and also a volume adjustment.

The pillow had a fun audio wave design. (Credit: New Idea)

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Funnily enough, even though the sound of bacon put me to sleep, I still enjoyed their bacon for breakfast.

While it’s an interesting concept, and although I had a great sleep, I think I’ll stick to my rain sounds.

If you want to try this out for yourself, the Holiday Inn Express have the pillows until November 30.

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