If you’re looking for something fun to do as a family over the school holidays, or just want an escape from the usual pace of life, a resort can be the ideal getaway. Best of all, there are plenty of family-friendly resorts in Australia, so you can look as close or as far from home as you want.

You’ll also find packages and inclusions for just about any budget and holiday plan.

From all-inclusive packages that take the mental load off your hands, to full-blown adventures and thoughtful little extras for you and the kids, here we have picked out 6 of the best family resorts in Australia you can book for your next holiday.

The best family resorts in Australia

01 Sea World Resort Gold Coast, QLD Best for: theme park fun With an impressive water park and pool, Kids Club, restaurants and spa on-site, Sea World Resort is a dream place to take the whole family. As you might guess from the name, Sea World Theme Park is also just next door, where you can have family fun all day with dolphin shows, rides and immersive experiences. There are also plenty of different packages to choose from – including theme park packages that give you unlimited access to just Sea World or a four theme pack package for Sea World, Warner Bros Movie World, Wet’n’Wild and Paradise Country. Book Now

02 Jamala Wildlife Lodge Canberra, ACT Best for: animal lovers Located in the National Zoo and Aquarium in Canberra, the Jamala Wildlife Lodge really brings nature to you. With fun and accurate names like Giraffe Treehouse, uShaka Meerkat Suite and Jungle Bungalow, these guest rooms give you views of different enclosures, as well as the surrounding nature. What’s also great is that animals can choose whether they’re near or far away and out of sight of these rooms, with a big focus on animal welfare. In fact, the funds raised from Jamala Wildlife Lodge also support the zoo’s breeding programs. Packages can include afternoon tea, dinner, a bottle of champagne and a unique animal encounter. Add in zoo and aquarium tours, and high-quality dining that also gives you front-seat opportunities to check out the wildlife and here’s no doubt this unique resort will make memories for the whole family. Book Now

03 Fairmont Resort & Spa Blue Mountains Leura, NSW Best for: family holidays near Sydney Around a 90-minute drive from Sydney, in the heart of the Blue Mountains, the Fairmont Resort & Spa has everything you need for a fun and relaxing family holiday. That includes two swimming pools, three games rooms for the kids, a tennis court, fitness centre, and a day spa if you want to treat yourself. And five restaurants, so even fussy eaters should find something tasty come dinner time. If there’s a golfer or two in your family, the Leura Golf Course is just a minute’s walk away. And iconic Blue Mountain sights including Leura Village, Wentworth Falls and Three Sisters are just 5-10 minutes away by car. Book Now

04 Discovery Resorts Rottnest Island Rottnest Island, WA Best for: eco-friendly glamping Rottnest Island has become a favourite for travellers to Perth and the surrounds, know for hosting celebrities like Chris Hemsworth, Sam Kerr and of course quokkas (animal celebrities in their own right). This resort sits behind the dunes of the iconic Pinky Beach, with 83 safari-style eco-tents, a pool and bar, with dining at Pinky’s restaurant. It’s also close to the Rottnest Island Port and Visitor Centre, as well as Bathurst Lighthouse – which you can actually see from parts of the resort. You can also get packages that include breakfast, dining vouchers and a welcome bottle of wine. Or upgrade to include a ferry from Freemantle or Perth so you have even less to think about on your way there. Book Now

05 RACV Noosa Resort Noosa Heads, QLD Best for: choosing your own adventures This Sunshine Coast resort is ideal for families across the ages, with a water park, tennis court and restaurants – including one that overlooks the pool. There’s also a complimentary shuttle to take you to the nearby beach or shopping centre. Rooms include private furnished balconies or patios, free wifi and even kitchen facilities if anyone feels like cooking. There are also extras you can pay for, from spa treatments to babysitting, so you really can choose how you spend your days and nights together here. Book Now

06 Daydream Island Resort Whitsundays, QLD Best for: a luxury family getaway Sometimes you just need to splurge on a getaway for the family, and the Whitsunday Islands are the perfect place for it. This resort, on the evocatively-named Daydream Island, has its own private beach, three outdoor swimming pools, three restaurants and five lounges/bars. You’ll also get a complimentary buffet breakfast daily (from 6:30am to 10:00am). With plenty of activities you can book on the island, Great Barrier Reef tours, an on-site gym, spa and babysitting (for a surcharge), as well as gift shops, this is an island getaway you might just dream about for years to come. Book Now

Which part of Australia is best for a family vacation?

From the Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast and Great Barrier Reef to the Blue Mountains and adventurous destinations like the National Zoo and Aquarium or Rottnest Island, there are plenty of great parts of Australia you can visit as a family. But just like every family’s different, so are all the places you can visit in Australia – which means there isn’t one best destination for a family holiday.

That’s actually a good thing when you think about it – imagine if every family ended up crammed together in a single place when they wanted to go on vacation? Instead of that, you can choose the right part of the country you visit based on what your family wants.

If you need some thought-starters (beyond what’s on this list), think about these factors to help narrow down where you go:

How far do you want to travel? If you have little kids that hate flying, a resort that’s driving distance from your home might be ideal. Or, if the idea of packing everything in the car doesn’t appeal, flying somewhere could give you all a chance to experience new places together.

If you have little kids that hate flying, a resort that’s driving distance from your home might be ideal. Or, if the idea of packing everything in the car doesn’t appeal, flying somewhere could give you all a chance to experience new places together. What do you want to do? From rides at a theme park to up close animal experiences or all-inclusive luxuries that take some of the pressure off parenting for a few days, there’s a destination for just about any type of family holiday.

From rides at a theme park to up close animal experiences or all-inclusive luxuries that take some of the pressure off parenting for a few days, there’s a destination for just about any type of family holiday. What’s your budget? This might also affect how close or how far away you go for your family holiday. But even if you’re keeping an eye on your account balance, choosing somewhere that’s got a lot of travel options (like the Gold Coast or Sunshine Coast) can also give you a range of price points that make it work for your family.