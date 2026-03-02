Zero dollars, maximum fun: 25 of Brisbane’s best FREE experiences

Brisbane is one of the most picturesque cities in Australia.

Built around the stunning Brisbane River and featuring heritage architecture, lush green spaces and beautiful beaches, the city offers the perfect escape for those who want to take in as much as they can and those who just want to relax and enjoy the atmosphere.

The best bit? There’s plenty you can do around the city for free or cheaply.

Scroll on for 25 of the best things to do in Brisbane for free.

Relax at Streets Beach. (Credit: Brisbane City Council).

Explore

Mount Coot-Tha Summit lookout is open 24/7 and boasts one of the best views of the Brisbane skyline. While you’re at Mount Coot-Tha, you can explore the reserve on foot, by bike or on horseback. For even more incredible views, enjoy a walk or a bike ride across Brisbane’s iconic Story Bridge. Cool off with a swim at Streets Beach. The man-made beach is located next to the CBD and boasts views of the Brisbane River. You can relax on the gorgeous white sands or take a dip in one of the pools. Take a wander around the Southbank Precinct and enjoy the daily free entertainment, plus explore the local markets, shops and eateries. Jump on the Free CityHooper and Bus Loop and enjoy a ferry ride across Brisbane’s iconic river. Walk through the CBD and take in the historical architecture of City Hall, The University of St Lucia, The Treasury Casino, King George Square, The Palace Backpackers Building, Windmill tower, Central Railway Station, The Post Office and the Saint Albert Uniting Church. Visit the City Clock Tower and take a ride on Australia’s oldest working manual elevator. Free guided tours run every 15 minutes between 10.45 am and 4.45 pm daily. Take a quick trip to the Queen’s Wharf Brisbane Casino and enjoy a free view of the city from the Sky Deck. Walk out to King Island during low tide.

Food and drinks

Enjoy dinner or drinks on the waterfront at the Eagle Street Pier. Spend a night in Chinatown and enjoy the city’s Asian cuisine while wandering the bustling streets adorned with red lanterns and traditional Chinese architecture. Enjoy a local beer at one of Brisbane’s best breweries, such as Sea Leg Brewery, located just next to the Story Bridge.

The bustling crowd at the West End Markets. (Credit: West End Markets).

Shopping and Markets

Queen Street Mall has everything you’re looking for. Stop by the Brisbane City Markets in either Reddacliff Place, Cathedral Square And Queens Wharf and browse the selection of locally made goods, vintage finds and fresh produce. Each Saturday, you’ll find local produce, food trucks, and a selection of homewares and fashion stallholders at the West End Markets on the corner of Montague Road and Jane Street. Explore the Carseldine Farmers and Artisan Markets while enjoying the free music and sampling some of the region’s best produce.

Galleries and Museums

Visit the Queensland Museum and learn about the story of Queensland and the people who live in the Sunshine State. Take a walk through the Sir Thomas Brisbane Planetarium and read up on the solar systems, explore the space artefacts and interactive displays. The Brisbane Art Gallery and the Gallery of Modern Art (GOMA) offer free daily tours, exhibitions and cinema experiences.

Take in the lush greenery at the Botanic Gardens. (Credit: Brisbane City Council).

Parks and Gardens

Stroll through the City Botanic Gardens, which is home to a large range of heritage, exotic and native plants. Enjoy a picnic in Roma Street Parklands, which features stunning flower gardens, multiple children’s playgrounds, accessible facilities, lakes, cafés and an amphitheatre.

Music and Entertainment

City Sounds is a free weekly lineup of live performances of local artists throughout the CBD. The city’s Bands in Parks offers a range of free regular gigs in parks throughout the city. And finally, enjoy a fun family day out at the Wynnum Wading Pool Park playground, with plenty to do, including flying foxes, spray zones and tidal waving pools.

