Looking for new activities to do in Sydney? Here are 35 things you can do for free

When it comes to iconic Australian cities, Sydney is quintessentially that.

Advertisement

With its unrivalled harbour and cultural scene, it is loved by tourists and locals alike.

There is so much on offer, and the best part is, you can enjoy it without it costing a thing.

Scroll on for our 35 recommendations for the best free things to do in Sydney.

Sydney has a harbour like no other. (Credit: Canva)

Advertisement

What is Sydney best known for?

Sydney is admired for its vibrant culture, but its landmarks are what make it special.

There’s a reason the city is considered to have the best harbour in the world – the Sydney Harbour Bridge is an iconic symbol, as is the Opera House.

Not far from that is The Rocks, which is greatly admired for its beauty, historic charm, and famous markets.

What do people for fun in Sydney?

There’s always something going on at the Grounds of Alexandria. (Credit: Grounds of Alexandria)

Advertisement

Explore

1. While it does cost a bit to climb the Harbour Bridge, you can walk across it for free! There’s no better way to experience the hustle and bustle of the city.

2. Immerse yourself in The Anzac Memorial. The interior dome features 120,000 stars, one for each NSW soldier who served, and the Hall of Sacrifice features names and soil samples from all of the soldiers’ places of origin in the state.

3. If you want to see the best Sydney has to offer, the Bondi to Coogee Coastal Walk is a must.

Advertisement

4. Take a ferry to Cockatoo Island for a day of exploring.

5. Take in sweeping ocean views, secluded beaches, dramatic cliffs, and lookouts at North Head. Tip: You can get there via ferry from central Sydney to Manly.

6. Explore and browse at the State Library of NSW.

7. Discover street art at Darling Harbour by following the Street Art Trail.

Advertisement

8. There’s always a stunning installation at The Grounds of Alexandria, and you can explore the cafes, restaurants, bars, and its iconic fountain.

Culture

9. Enjoy a free guided tour of the Parliament of NSW.

There’s plenty to see at the Queen Victoria Building. (Credit: Queen Victoria Building)

Shopping

10. Even if you’re just window shopping, the Queen Victoria Building is the perfect place to visit.

Advertisement

11. Pitt Street Mall has everything you’re looking for.

12. World Square is in the heart of the CBD, with an array of dining, entertainment, and shopping experiences.

The markets at The Rocks are unforgettable. (Credit: The Rocks) (Credit: The Rocks )

Markets

13. Make sure to go to Paddington Markets, which are held every Saturday.

Advertisement

14. For an eclectic range of products, make your way to the Glebe Markets, which take place on Saturdays.

15. The Carriage Works Farmers Market, the freshest seasonal produce and artisanal treats from producers all across NSW.

16. Every weekend, The Rocks comes to life with unbeatable markets.

17. Indulge in delectable treats at the Chinatown Markets each Friday.

Advertisement

The Art Gallery of NSW. (Credit: Art Gallery of NSW) (Credit: The Art Gallery of NSW )

Galleries and Museums

18. Take a hop, skip, and jump to the Art Gallery of NSW.

19. The art at the White Rabbit Gallery is nothing but outside of the box.

20. Make sure you visit the Museum of Contemporary Art.

Advertisement

21. Learn about history at The Rocks Discovery Museum.

Take a moment to reset at Sydney’s Botanic Gardens. (Credit: Botanic Gardens of Sydney)

Parks and Gardens

22. The Royal Botanic Garden of Sydney is a non-negotiable for exploring and relaxation.

23. Take a moment to take it all in at Centennial Park.

Advertisement

24. Enjoy the sights at Hyde Park.

25. If you love to hike, you need to trek through the Royal National Park.

26. Wendy Whiteley’s Secret Garden is one of the worst-kept secrets in Sydney, but one you won’t regret visiting.

Take a moment in the Ku-ring-gai Wildflower Garden. (Credit: Ku-ring-gai Wildflower Garden)

Advertisement

27. Discover 123 pristine hectares to bushwalk, enjoy a picnic, or join an event at Ku-ring-gai Wildflower Garden.

28. Head west to the Australian Botanic Garden in Mount Annan.

29. Take the children to the Ian Potter Children’s WILD PLAY Garden, which is designed for all ages and abilities.

30. Enjoy a picnic at Barangaroo Reserve.



Advertisement

Music and Entertainment

31. Enjoy a free movie at Laneway Cinemas.

32. There’s always plenty of musical talent at The Rockets Markets.

33. From 5pm, the Fortune’s of War pub has a plethora of free music.

There’s always something to see during Vivid. (Credit: Vivid Sydney)

Advertisement

Activities and Events

34. If you want to explore the heart of Sydney at night, make sure you head to Vivid in winter.

35. For yoga with a view, there’s free yoga classes under the Harbour Bridge every Sunday.

Advertisement