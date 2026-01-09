Heading to Canberra? Every free activity to tick off in the Australian capital

Besides being Australia’s capital city, Canberra has a lot to offer.

Its parks, markets, and galleries are hard to beat, as is its incredible history.

The fact is, the city, which is considered a cultural hub, can be enjoyed without costing you a thing!

So we’ve rounded up the best places to visit and events to go to, so your Canberra itinerary is sorted.

Canberra’s Parliament House is a go-to spot for visitors. (Credit: Canva)

What are the top three attractions in Canberra for tourists?

Lucky for you, you can embrace Canberra’s three best attractions for free.

One of the standout attractions is the Australian War Memorial, which has an extensive archive honouring Australians who have died in war or on operational service, and those who have served the country in times of conflict.

You can explore the Roll Honour, commemorative area, Hall of Memory, Hall of Valour, Tomb of the Unknown Australian Soldier, the sculpture garden, and The Dioramas. No tickets are required to enter.

The Parliament House is also free to enter, where you can visit the public area or join a guided tour.

The National Gallery of Australia is also considered to be one of Canberra’s most iconic attractions. You can visit the gallery and its sculpture garden free of charge. However, there are some paid exhibitions that require you to book tickets.

There is so much to see and do in Canberra. (Credit: Canva)

What do people do for fun in Canberra?

When it comes to this question, you’ve come to the right place!

Check out our list of activities below.

Lake Burley Griffin has to be at the top of your Canberra activity list! (Credit: Visit Canberra )

Explore

1. Admiring the stunning views of Lake Burley Griffin is a must when you’re visiting Canberra.

2. The Yarralumla Bay is also another vantage point to admire the views, and relax with your loved ones.

3. Discover more than 100 bird species, 5,000 insect species and 500 different types of plants by going through Black Mountain.

4. Take a moment to look through the special collections, and at the artworks at the National Library of Australia.

Shopping

5. You cannot go past a bookstore. Might we suggest The Book Cow, the Paperchain Bookstore and Book Lore?

6. Browse through antique delights at Dirty Janes.

7. If you want to admire local artists, craft practitioners and designers, head to the not-for-profit Craft + Design Canberra.

8. For everything Australian made, make sure you go to Trove Canberra.

The Haig Village Park Markets are hard to beat! (Credit: Haig Village Park Markets )

Markets

9. Take a moment to relax and stroll through The Little Burley Market, which runs along Lake Burley Griffin.

10. See Canberra’s best produce, flowers, baked goods and music at the Fyshwick Fresh Food Markets. They’re also the oldest markets in Canberra.

11. Stroll through the Haig Park Village Markets, based in the leafy grounds of the park with the same name. Tip: take a picnic when there’s perfect weather!

12. The award-winning Old Bus Depot Markets are an endless dream for clothing collectors, jewellery obsessives, food fanatics, and lovers of fine hand-crafted items, all found in an old industrial building.

See the iconic wedding dress from Muriel’s wedding at the National Film and Sound Archive of Australia. (Credit: National Film and Sound Archive of Australia)

Galleries and Museums

13. Learn more about the country’s history at the National Museum of Australia.

14. If you want to learn more about Australia’s artistic achievements, the National Film and Sound Archive of Australia has a fantastic collection of costumes, props, and audiovisuals from our best films, cultural icons, and history-making moments.

15. On a smaller scale (literally), the Gallery of Small Things is the tiniest walk-in gallery full of lots of art.

16. See Australians from all walks of life captured at the National Portrait Gallery.

Spot Gang-gang Cockatoos at the Australian National Botanic Gardens! (Credit: Australian National Botanic Gardens )

Parks and Gardens

17. Haig Park spans 19 hectares and is the perfect place to go to get together and have fun.

18. Celebrate the country’s diverse range of plants at the Australian National Botanic Gardens, just a stone’s throw from Canberra’s City Centre.

19. Immerse yourself in forests and gardens with unbeatable views and world-class entertainment at the National Arboretum.

20. Enjoy a picnic, barbecue, or relax under the towering trees at Lennox Gardens. It is also the home of two landscaped gifts from China and Japan, celebrating the city’s connections to Beijing and Japan’s ancient capital, Nara.

Music and Entertainment

21. Have your pick of live music and open mic nights at The Pot Belly Bar.

22. Look forward to live music and DJs at The Baso.

23. Did someone say free jazz at the Gang Gang Cafe and Bar?

Floriade is a Canberra staple in spring! (Credit: Briannah Devlin)

Activities and Events

24. Even though it’s only on once a year, Floriade is a non-negotiable if you’re in Canberra between mid-September and mid-October.

25. Take the kids to the award-winning POD Playground at the National Arboretum.

26. Take in Canberra’s spectacular sunsets by going to the Mount Ainslie Lookout.

27. Why not test your skills in trivia? You have your choice of more than 15 venues!

28. The ACT Multicultural Festival celebrates community, culture, and connection across three vibrant days in February 2026.

29. If you prefer to see the city by night, see it all lit up during the Enlighten Festival from February 27, 2026, to March 9, 2026.

