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Impossible to buy for? 24 unbeatable Father’s Day gifts for the dad who has everything

The perfect gift awaits!
stephanie de nobile
fathers day gift ideas 2026
Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

Finding the perfect Father’s Day gift can be tricky, especially when your dad seems to have everything already.

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However, never fear, whether he’s a foodie, homebody, tech head or just impossible to buy for, we’ve got you covered.

Before you panic buy another novelty mug, we’ve put together a Father’s Day gift guide, packed with thoughtful ideas to suit every king of dad and father figure in your life.

The best Father’s Day gifts to shop in 2026

Gifts for the sporty dad

beats fit noise cancelling wireless headphones

Beats Powerbeats Fit Wireless Noise-Cancelling Workout Earbuds
$329 at Jbhifi

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new balance 530 unisex sneakers

New Balance 530 – Unisex Shoes
$160 at Theiconic

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gem sport loving deodorant

Gem Sport-Loving Deodorant Aerosol
$12.50</a>

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Garmin CIRQA Smart Band Fitness and Sleep Tracker

Garmin CIRQA Smart Band Fitness and Sleep Tracker
$299 at Kogan

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Gifts for the homebody

L'Or Sublime Coffee Pods Machine

L’Or Sublime Coffee Pods Machine 
$89 at Woolworths

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big w mens brown scuff slippers

Big W Allgood Men’s Scuff Slippers
$10 at Bigw

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sheridan mens personalised dad robe green

Sheridan Aven Dad Robe
$179.99 at Sheridan

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Spin Master Games Mind the Gap Ultimate Connections Trivia Game Family Game

Spin Master Games Mind the Trivia Family Game
$29.95 at Amazon

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Gifts for the tech head

amazon alexa echo dot max

Amazon Echo Dot Max with Alexa+
$197 at Amazon

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belkin boostcharge magnetic power bank

Belkin Slim Magnetic Power Bank 5K with Qi2
$99.95 at Belkin

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Kreafunk Ago 2 Fabric Bluetooth Speaker blue

Kreafunk Ago 2 Fabric Bluetooth Speaker 
$99.95 at Theiconic

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Google TV Streamer

Google TV Streamer
$159 at Bigw

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Gifts for the foodie

Tefal SuperGrill 3-in-1 Electric Grill Barbecue & Oven

Tefal SuperGrill 3-in-1 Electric Grill Barbecue & Oven
$199.95 at Tefal

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Weber’s Ultimate Aussie Barbecue Cookbook

Weber’s Ultimate Aussie Barbecue Cookbook
$39.99 at Weber

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Culinary Co. By Manu 4.5L Cast Iron Casserole Blue


Culinary Co. By Manu 4.5L Cast Iron Casserole
$100 at Spotlightstores

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Gentlemen's Hardware Pizza Cutter and Serving Board

Gentlemen’s Hardware Pizza Cutter and Serving Board
$69.95 at Davidjones

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Gifts for the self-care loving dad

Prada Paradigme Eau De Parfum

Prada Paradigme Eau De Parfum 50ml
$175 at Sephora

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American Crew Forming & Pre-Styling Shampoo With Bonus Socks Pack

American Crew Forming & Pre-Styling Shampoo With Bonus Socks Pack
$44.95 at Ozhairandbeauty

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Wahl Colour Pro Cordless Combo Clipper blue

Wahl Colour Pro Cordless Combo Clipper
$99.95 at Davidjones

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Clinique For Men Starter Kit Daily Intense Hydration

Clinique For Men Starter Kit Daily Intense Hydration
$45 at Davidjones

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For the dad who loves a novelty gift

Suck UK Bottle Opener Guitar Rock stainless steel

Suck UK Guitar Bottle Opener
$27.95 at Theiconic

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Big W openook father's day ceramic trophy blue

Big W Father’s Day Ceramic Trophy
$7 at Bigw

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cotton on typo happy gilmore 3 pack socks

Typo Happy Gilmore 3 Pack of Socks
$29.99 at Cottonon

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moonpig fathers day favourite texts card

Moonpig Dad’s Favourite Texts Father’s Day Card
$9.99 at Moonpig

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stephanie de nobile
Stephanie De Nobile Senior Content Producer, Lifestyle

Steph essentially holds a masterclass in the art of the hustle. She broke into the media industry by pulling double duty - interning at iconic titles like InStyle, Dolly, and Shop Til You Drop while simultaneously tackling a Media degree at Macquarie University and a Fashion Business diploma at FBI College. For the past six years, she has been the creative force writing and styling the fashion, beauty, and homes pages for Australia’s biggest weeklies, including New Idea, Who, and Woman’s Day. When she’s not decoding the latest runway trends, Steph is busy hoarding candles she absolutely does not need and aggressively defending Reputation as Taylor Swift’s supreme, undisputed masterpiece.

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