Impossible to buy for? 24 unbeatable Father’s Day gifts for the dad who has everything

Finding the perfect Father’s Day gift can be tricky, especially when your dad seems to have everything already.
However, never fear, whether he’s a foodie, homebody, tech head or just impossible to buy for, we’ve got you covered.
Before you panic buy another novelty mug, we’ve put together a Father’s Day gift guide, packed with thoughtful ideas to suit every king of dad and father figure in your life.
The best Father’s Day gifts to shop in 2026
Gifts for the sporty dad
Beats Powerbeats Fit Wireless Noise-Cancelling Workout Earbuds
$329 at Jbhifi
New Balance 530 – Unisex Shoes
$160 at Theiconic
Gem Sport-Loving Deodorant Aerosol
$12.50</a>
Garmin CIRQA Smart Band Fitness and Sleep Tracker
$299 at Kogan
Gifts for the homebody
L’Or Sublime Coffee Pods Machine
$89 at Woolworths
Big W Allgood Men’s Scuff Slippers
$10 at Bigw
Sheridan Aven Dad Robe
$179.99 at Sheridan
Spin Master Games Mind the Trivia Family Game
$29.95 at Amazon
Gifts for the tech head
Amazon Echo Dot Max with Alexa+
$197 at Amazon
Belkin Slim Magnetic Power Bank 5K with Qi2
$99.95 at Belkin
Kreafunk Ago 2 Fabric Bluetooth Speaker
$99.95 at Theiconic
Google TV Streamer
$159 at Bigw
Gifts for the foodie
Tefal SuperGrill 3-in-1 Electric Grill Barbecue & Oven
$199.95 at Tefal
Weber’s Ultimate Aussie Barbecue Cookbook
$39.99 at Weber
Culinary Co. By Manu 4.5L Cast Iron Casserole
$100 at Spotlightstores
Gentlemen’s Hardware Pizza Cutter and Serving Board
$69.95 at Davidjones
Gifts for the self-care loving dad
Prada Paradigme Eau De Parfum 50ml
$175 at Sephora
American Crew Forming & Pre-Styling Shampoo With Bonus Socks Pack
$44.95 at Ozhairandbeauty
Wahl Colour Pro Cordless Combo Clipper
$99.95 at Davidjones
Clinique For Men Starter Kit Daily Intense Hydration
$45 at Davidjones
For the dad who loves a novelty gift
Suck UK Guitar Bottle Opener
$27.95 at Theiconic
Big W Father’s Day Ceramic Trophy
$7 at Bigw
Typo Happy Gilmore 3 Pack of Socks
$29.99 at Cottonon
Moonpig Dad’s Favourite Texts Father’s Day Card
$9.99 at Moonpig
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