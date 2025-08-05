Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

Becoming a parent is kind of like a rollercoaster ride – one that’s rife with sleepless nights, surprise nappy blowouts and that uncanny ability to function on a coffee-fuelled haze.

From battling sleep deprivation to decoding the secret art of soothing a wailing tiny human, new parents certainly face their share of challenges. Because yes, babies are squishy and adorable, but boy are they hard work.

And while Mother’s Day may be over for the year, Father’s Day brings a golden opportunity to shine a light on rockstar dads (or fatherly figures) who are doing an amazing job raising their little ones.

Whether it’s a sentimental photo frame, or a novelty gift to help turn those challenging days into laughter-filled memories – the options are aplenty.

The best first Father’s Day Gifts 2025

(Credit: Hachette) 01 ‘Things to Do Now That You’re a Dad’ Book- Hachette $19.99 at David Jones Packed full of advice and ideas to inspire, this handy book will help first time father’s navigate a new life chapter. Key features: Novelty book

Published by Hachette

96 pages Shop now (Credit: Target ) 02 Target Licensed Bluey Australian Cotton ‘Best Dad Ever’ T-Shirt $22 at Target Who doesn’t love a comfy tee? This cotton shirt features an adorable Bluey print that will bring a smile to anyone’s face. Key features: Made from a cotton fabrication

Regular fit

Featuring a Bluey themed print

Contains Australian cotton

Short sleeves with straight hemline Shop now (Credit: Ninja ) 03 Ninja Blast Portable Blender $79.99 at Ninja This one may seem like an odd choice for a first Father’s Day gift, but boy is it a game changer. Forget waking the baby for a morning smoothie, and instead take it out of the home with this Blast Portable Blender from Ninja. Revolutionary. Key features: 30 second blend with Ninja Blast Technology

Re-chargeable base with USB-C

Separate power and blend button

Dishwasher safe

Two-year warranty Shop Now (Credit: The Iconic ) 04 Jeff Banks Slippers $64.95 at The Iconic Everyone needs a cosy pair of slippers, and these stylish slip ons are suitable for indoor and outdoor wear making them ideal for busy dads on the go. Key features: Navy with check print

Slip on style

Indoor and outdoor wear

Soft plush lining Shop Now

(Credit: Nivea ) 05 Nivea Men Cleanse & Soothe – Sensitive Skin Trio Gift Bag $16.95 at Chemist Warehouse For a sweet moment of self-care, gift dad this skincare kit featuring a face wash, gel and balm all conveniently packaged in a sleek toiletry bag. Key features: Suitable for sensitive skin

Includes a face wash, face gel and balm.

Packaged in a toiletry bag for convenience Shop now (Credit: Cotton On ) 06 Typo Daily Mug $9.99 at Cotton On Make his day with this stoneware ‘Best Dad Ever’ mug that easily stacks for seamless storage. Essential for multiple cups of tea or coffee. Key features: 100% Stoneware.

Hand wash only

Stackable mug

9.5cmH x 8cmW

Featuring ‘Best Dad Ever’ print Shop now (Credit: Hugo Boss ) 07 Hugo Boss Hugo Man Superman EDP $137 at Priceline Every dad can be a hero with this refreshing fragrance featuring crisp notes of spearmint and patchouli oil. Key features: Featuring notes of spearmint and patchouli oil

125ml fragrance

Sleek black bottle

Featuring Superman logo Shop Now (Credit: The Iconic ) 08 Sudio R3 – Over-Ear Bluetooth Wireless Headphones $79.95 at The Iconic These wireless headphones are the perfect companion for when you need a little wind down time. Its over ear design offers up to 35 hours of playtime with Bluetooth connectivity for easy use. Key features: Over-ear design for optimal sound

Up to 35 hours of battery life

Reliable Bluetooth 5.4 connection

Built-in microphone Shop Now

(Credit: Papier ) 09 Papier ‘Dad’s Recipes’ Photo Recipe Journal $59.50 (usually $70) at Papier Document magic moments in the kitchen with this photo recipe journal featuring 85 blank pages to note down family favourite dishes, cooking tips, and more. Key features: 96 leaves (192 sides) of paper

Space for 85 recipes

Space for notes, tips, and more

Hardback cover Shop now (Credit: H&M ) 10 H&M Nylon Crossbody Bag $24.99 at H&M Between nappies, creams, and bottles, having a newborn comes with a lot of extra stuff to lug around. This crossbody bag has a sleek, compact design with ample room to fit in all the essentials for both dads and bubs. Key features: Zip closure and zipped inner compartment

Nylon material

Made from 30% recycled polyester

Crossbody style with adjustable shoulder strap

Beige Shop now (Credit: Big W ) 11 Fathers Day Dad Jokes 50 pack $5 at Big W This novelty gift pack features 50 dad approved jokes that every first time father should have on his radar. Perfect for dinner table conversations and everyday laughs. Key features: Includes 50 jokes

Compact and easily to gift Shop Now (Credit: Our Place) 12 Our Place Utensil Essentials $135 at Our Place For the chef at heart this essential utensil set includes six versatile tools to have dinner ready in a flash. They’re also dishwasher safe for easy cleaning! Key features: 6 essential kitchen essentials

Ergonomic nonslip handling

Silicone material

Dishwasher safe

Easy to clean Shop Now

What is a good gift for a new father?

When it comes to gifting for a first time dad, there are many great bits to be shopped. However, when it comes to appropriately preparing him for what’s to come there are a couple of must-have items that should be wrapped up ready for Father’s Day morning.

As these dads enter this new phase of living, they are bound to be more exhausted than usual, so making everyday activities more simple is a necessity. Our top recommendations are a good quality everyday cotton t-shirt a spacious nappy bag (in disguise), and some type of noise reducing device, earplugs if you will.

