12 Father’s Day gifts that every first time dad needs

Show Dad (or a fatherly figure) what a great job he's doing.
stephanie de nobile
Profile picture of Tiarne Blackwell Shopping Producer
Profile picture of Olivia Marega
Becoming a parent is kind of like a rollercoaster ride – one that’s rife with sleepless nights, surprise nappy blowouts and that uncanny ability to function on a coffee-fuelled haze.

From battling sleep deprivation to decoding the secret art of soothing a wailing tiny human, new parents certainly face their share of challenges. Because yes, babies are squishy and adorable, but boy are they hard work.

And while Mother’s Day may be over for the year, Father’s Day brings a golden opportunity to shine a light on rockstar dads (or fatherly figures) who are doing an amazing job raising their little ones.

Whether it’s a sentimental photo frame, or a novelty gift to help turn those challenging days into laughter-filled memories – the options are aplenty.

The best first Father’s Day Gifts 2025

things to do now that you're a dad book by hachette
(Credit: Hachette)

01

Things to Do Now That You’re a Dad’ Book- Hachette

$19.99 at David Jones

Packed full of advice and ideas to inspire, this handy book will help first time father’s navigate a new life chapter.

Key features:

  • Novelty book
  • Published by Hachette
  • 96 pages
Shop now
bluey best dad ever cotton t shirt from target
(Credit: Target )

02

Target Licensed Bluey Australian Cotton ‘Best Dad Ever’ T-Shirt

$22 at Target

Who doesn’t love a comfy tee? This cotton shirt features an adorable Bluey print that will bring a smile to anyone’s face.

Key features:

  • Made from a cotton fabrication
  • Regular fit
  • Featuring a Bluey themed print
  • Contains Australian cotton
  • Short sleeves with straight hemline
Shop now
ninja blast portable blender in black
(Credit: Ninja )

03

Ninja Blast Portable Blender

$79.99 at Ninja

This one may seem like an odd choice for a first Father’s Day gift, but boy is it a game changer. Forget waking the baby for a morning smoothie, and instead take it out of the home with this Blast Portable Blender from Ninja. Revolutionary.

Key features:

  • 30 second blend with Ninja Blast Technology
  • Re-chargeable base with USB-C
  • Separate power and blend button
  • Dishwasher safe
  • Two-year warranty
Shop Now
jeff banks blue slippers with check print from the iconic
(Credit: The Iconic )

04

Jeff Banks Slippers

$64.95 at The Iconic

Everyone needs a cosy pair of slippers, and these stylish slip ons are suitable for indoor and outdoor wear making them ideal for busy dads on the go.

Key features:

  • Navy with check print
  • Slip on style
  • Indoor and outdoor wear
  • Soft plush lining
Shop Now
nivea skincare sensitive skin gift set
(Credit: Nivea )

05

Nivea Men Cleanse & Soothe – Sensitive Skin Trio Gift Bag

$16.95 at Chemist Warehouse

For a sweet moment of self-care, gift dad this skincare kit featuring a face wash, gel and balm all conveniently packaged in a sleek toiletry bag.

Key features:

  • Suitable for sensitive skin
  • Includes a face wash, face gel and balm.
  • Packaged in a toiletry bag for convenience
Shop now
typo best dad ever mug from cotton on
(Credit: Cotton On )

06

Typo Daily Mug

$9.99 at Cotton On

Make his day with this stoneware ‘Best Dad Ever’ mug that easily stacks for seamless storage. Essential for multiple cups of tea or coffee.

Key features:

  • 100% Stoneware.
  • Hand wash only
  • Stackable mug
  • 9.5cmH x 8cmW
  • Featuring ‘Best Dad Ever’ print
Shop now
hugo boss hugo man superman fragrance
(Credit: Hugo Boss )

07

Hugo Boss Hugo Man Superman EDP

$137 at Priceline

Every dad can be a hero with this refreshing fragrance featuring crisp notes of spearmint and patchouli oil.

Key features:

  • Featuring notes of spearmint and patchouli oil
  • 125ml fragrance
  • Sleek black bottle
  • Featuring Superman logo
Shop Now
sudio r3 over ear bluetooth black headphones
(Credit: The Iconic )

08

Sudio R3 – Over-Ear Bluetooth Wireless Headphones

$79.95 at The Iconic

These wireless headphones are the perfect companion for when you need a little wind down time.

Its over ear design offers up to 35 hours of playtime with Bluetooth connectivity for easy use.

Key features:

  • Over-ear design for optimal sound
  • Up to 35 hours of battery life
  • Reliable Bluetooth 5.4 connection
  • Built-in microphone
Shop Now
papier dads kitchen photo recipe journal
(Credit: Papier )

09

Papier ‘Dad’s Recipes’ Photo Recipe Journal

$59.50 (usually $70) at Papier

Document magic moments in the kitchen with this photo recipe journal featuring 85 blank pages to note down family favourite dishes, cooking tips, and more.

Key features:

  • 96 leaves (192 sides) of paper
  • Space for 85 recipes 
  • Space for notes, tips, and more
  • Hardback cover
Shop now
H&M nylon crossbody bag in cream
(Credit: H&M )

10

H&M Nylon Crossbody Bag

$24.99 at H&M

Between nappies, creams, and bottles, having a newborn comes with a lot of extra stuff to lug around. This crossbody bag has a sleek, compact design with ample room to fit in all the essentials for both dads and bubs.

Key features:

  • Zip closure and zipped inner compartment
  • Nylon material
  • Made from 30% recycled polyester
  • Crossbody style with adjustable shoulder strap
  • Beige
Shop now
big w best father's day jokes 50 pack cards
(Credit: Big W )

11

Fathers Day Dad Jokes 50 pack

$5 at Big W

This novelty gift pack features 50 dad approved jokes that every first time father should have on his radar. Perfect for dinner table conversations and everyday laughs.

Key features:

  • Includes 50 jokes
  • Compact and easily to gift
Shop Now
our place 6 pack essential kitchen utensils in blue
(Credit: Our Place)

12

Our Place Utensil Essentials

$135 at Our Place

For the chef at heart this essential utensil set includes six versatile tools to have dinner ready in a flash.

They’re also dishwasher safe for easy cleaning!

Key features:

  • 6 essential kitchen essentials
  • Ergonomic nonslip handling
  • Silicone material
  • Dishwasher safe
  • Easy to clean
Shop Now

What is a good gift for a new father?

When it comes to gifting for a first time dad, there are many great bits to be shopped. However, when it comes to appropriately preparing him for what’s to come there are a couple of must-have items that should be wrapped up ready for Father’s Day morning.

As these dads enter this new phase of living, they are bound to be more exhausted than usual, so making everyday activities more simple is a necessity. Our top recommendations are a good quality everyday cotton t-shirt a spacious nappy bag (in disguise), and some type of noise reducing device, earplugs if you will.

Stephanie De Nobile

After completing a Bachelor of Arts Media at Macquarie University, Steph then completed a Diploma of Fashion Business with a Statement of Attainment in Fashion Design at FBI College, while simultaneously interning for various magazine titles including InStyle, Dolly, and Shop Til You Drop. For the past six years, she has been writing and compiling fashion, beauty and homes content across Australia’s top weekly titles including New Idea, Who, and Woman’s Day. When she’s not writing about the latest fashion and beauty trends you can find her purchasing candles she doesn’t need and telling anyone who will listen why reputation is Taylor Swifts best album.

Profile picture of Tiarne Blackwell
Shopping Producer Tiarne Blackwell Shopping Producer

With a Bachelor of Journalism from the University of Wollongong, Tiarne spent the early years of her career honing her writing skills at publications like BEAUTYcrew, beauyheaven, Bounty Parents and BEAUTYDIRECTORY. Now, as a Digital Content Producer for New Idea, The Australian Women's Weekly, Better Homes & Gardens and Women's Weekly Food, Tiarne crafts content across beauty, fashion, homes, food and more. Her eight years of writing experience and love of shopping translate into articles that help readers find the best products (at even better prices!). Beyond the digital world, Tiarne enjoys unwinding with her dog, indulging in her love of baking, putting her beloved air fryer to good use and watching hours of mind-numbing television (balance is important). These passions shine through in her writing, making her your guide to living well – at home, on a plate and beyond.

Profile picture of Olivia Marega
Olivia Marega

After completing a Bachelor of Marketing and Film Studies at the University of Sydney, Olivia stepped into the media industry. Drawing inspiration from her work with global film and television brands, including Prime Video, Universal Pictures, and Disney Plus, Olivia merges the latest buzzworthy trends and celebrity moments into her role as a Shopping Content Producer at Who and New Idea. Chronically online and always on the lookout for the next best thing, Olivia thrives on discovering and sharing top products to shop. Whether she’s testing a new fitness watch or experimenting with the latest chemical exfoliant, her genuine passion for beauty, fashion, technology, and homewares fuels her authentic content creation.

