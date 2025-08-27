Looking for something quirky to add to cart this Father’s Day?
No matter what occasion you’re shopping for, there’s nothing better than watching someone’s reaction as they open up a novelty gift.
However, finding the *best* novelty gift to bring a smile to their face is another story.
So, to help you in your search, we’ve looked high and low within the depths of the interwebs to find the best novelty gifts that aren’t tacky and well worth surprising the father figure in your life with.
See them all below.
The best novelty Father’s Day gifts to buy in 2025
Father’s Day Beer Glass
$22.99 from Amazon
When it comes to being cheeky, you cannot go past this glass for Dad.
If the father figure in your life has told you they don’t want anything, this is what you need to get them.
It will definitely make him chuckle!
Cheesy Dad Jokes The Card Game
$12.99 from Big W
This one is for the dads who love to whip out the quintessential dad jokes.
Maybe your dad will add some of the jokes from the game to his collection, or even think his are better!
It’s a matching game, so there are plenty of laughs guaranteed.
Novelty Socks
$14.99 from Amazon
These socks are a must for the father figure in your life.
How many times have you heard him say this when they’re resting? Now, they don’t have to!
The socks speak for themselves!
These are guaranteed to keep his feet warm and make him laugh in the process.
Upgraded Desktop Golf Pen Set
$15.99 from Amazon
If you’re searching for a golf-related gift that also tickles the funny bone, this one ticks all of the boxes!
The desktop pen kit includes one red flag, two mini golf balls, three pens (red, black, and blue), and one putter green box.
So if your father has been struggling to get a hole in one, now they can!
It’s fun, and the ultimate boredom buster.
Bowling Salt and Pepper Set
$16.19 from MyDeal
Who said salt and pepper shakers are meant to be boring?
Strike the heartstrings and funny bone when gifting dad this fun bowling-inspired set.
It’s definitely a gift he won’t forget.
Dinosaur Oodie
$59 (was $99) from The Oodie
Even though winter is coming to an end, nobody can go past this FABULOUS and hilarious Oodie!
Full of whimsy with its quirky print, it’s also incredibly comfortable.
If your dad hogs the blankets at home, this is the perfect solution.
Not only is it available in a small-medium fit, but you can also buy a one-size-fits-all one.
Dragon Ball Sherpa Dressing Gown
$119.00 from The Oodie
This dressing gown delivers in terms of comfort, style, and quirkiness.
Featuring a sherpa fleece, he won’t want to take it off! And we don’t blame him at all for that!
Funny Ceramic Coffee Mug
$19.99 from Amazon
If you don’t look at the base, this looks like a very sentimental gift, but as you can see, it has a very cheeky twist.
So, it’s fair to say this one will guarantee a laugh!
Be extra nice to the father figure in your life, though, because you might see it more!
Funny Dad Father’s Day Graphic Cap
$18.99 from Amazon
This is another one for golf-loving fathers.
Not only does it have a cheeky pun, but it’s sure to keep the sun out of his eyes.
It’s also adjustable with a snap closure, stretchy, and breathable.