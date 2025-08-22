Want to win Father’s Day this year? A Traxedo could be the way to go

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

Just when you thought you’d seen it all, along comes the Traxedo – a tracksuit-tuxedo hybrid designed for dads (and anyone else) who like their nights in shaken with style.

The brainchild of luxury tailor Miles Wharton and Rami Mikhael from The Bespoke Corner, the Woodford Reserve Traxedo is a one-of-a-kind collaboration with the premium bourbon label. Think: the comfort of your favourite loungewear, stitched with the polish of a tux. Yes, it’s a thing.

Cut from super-soft wool jersey and finished in rich, whiskey-inspired Dormeuil fabric, the Traxedo pairs a shawl-lapel jacket with relaxed drawstring trousers. It’s sharp enough for a toast, but cosy enough for the couch – exactly what Dad needs for those nights in with his favourite glass of Woodford Reserve.

(Credit: Woodford Reserve)

“Partnering with Woodford Reserve felt natural – it’s a brand that values craftsmanship and quiet luxury,” says Wharton. His co-founder Rami Mikhael agrees: “For me, nothing beats a good bourbon on the couch on a winter’s night in. The Traxedo is just the outfit for it.”

Here’s the kicker: each made-to-measure Traxedo comes with a bespoke gift bag, featuring a Woodford Reserve Old Fashioned Cocktail Kit (yes, complete with a limited-edition bottle). So, not only will Dad look the part – he’ll be sipping in style too.

At $2,000, it’s not your run-of-the-mill Father’s Day present, but if you’re looking to seriously spoil him, this limited-edition drop could be just the thing. Available exclusively through The Bespoke Corner boutiques in Sydney and Melbourne from August 20, the Woodford Reserve Traxedo is strictly limited and by appointment only.

So, if Dad thinks he’s hard to buy for – surprise him with the most stylish tracksuit in Australia. Because this Father’s Day, nothing says “you’re the best” quite like bourbon, bespoke tailoring, and the ultimate night-in uniform.