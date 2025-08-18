Father’s Day gift ideas under $100 dad is guaranteed to love

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

All good dads and father figures deserve to be spoilt when Father’s Day rolls around each year, but finding a great gift they’ll love doesn’t have to cost you your savings.

Advertisement

We all know it’s the thought that counts, but that doesn’t stop us wanting to splurge on a great gift for dad, granddad, an uncle, or whoever you’re buying for, any less.

Luckily, there are plenty of great gifts out there that won’t break the bank for every kind of father, from the style-focus cool dad to the adrenaline-loving adventure hero.

2025’s top Father’s Day gifts under $100 JBL Wave Flex Earbuds, $89.95, Amazon (here’s why) Luigi Bormioli 5-piece Mixology Elixir Whisky Set, $99.99, Temple & Webster (here’s why) Beach Towel in Vanilla Bean Stripe, $79, Hommey (here’s why)

The best Father’s Day gifts under $100 in 2025

Advertisement

12 Tomatin 12YO Single Malt Whisky $102 at BWS If whisky’s more his thing, your dad will love this classically smooth scotch whisky, the Tomatin 12-Year-Old Single Malt Scotch. It’s slightly over budget by $2, but for dad, we reckon it’s totally worth it! If you don’t know much about whisky other than your dad loves it, you can be sure you’re getting a good bottle as this whisky has earned a double gold medal two years in a row at the World Spirits Competition in San Francisco (2023 and 2024). Key features: 700ml bottle Shop now 13 Ezra Brooks Kentucky Straight Bourbon $60 at BWS If your dad’s a bourbon drinker, surprise him with this genuine American bourbon, born and bred in Kentucky. Key features: 700ml bottle Shop now 14 Whisky Tasting Sample Pack $56 at BWS For the dad who considers himself somewhat of a whisky connoisseur, this whisky tasting pack will surely delight. Key features: Old Pulteney 15 Year Old Single Malt Whisky 30mL

The Glenlivet 18 Year Old 30mL

Aberlour 12 Year Old Single Malt Whisky 30mL

Lagavulin 8 Year Old Single Malt Whisky 30mL

Aberfeldy 12 Year Old Single Malt Whisky 30mL

Talisker 10 Year Old Single Malt Whisky 30mL Shop Now

What do dads want most for Father’s Day?

In most cases, your dad will be happy with anything that you decide to gift him, however, there are a couple of ways to make it feel extra special without blowing the budget. With so many different gifts to shop, finding dad a gift that aligns with his interests is beyond simple. In our opinion, you can never go wring with a good book or pair of socks. Better again, maybe search for a book on sports or food depending on what is most interesting to him.

Related article: