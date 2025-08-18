Father’s Day gift ideas under $100 dad is guaranteed to love

All good dads and father figures deserve to be spoilt when Father’s Day rolls around each year, but finding a great gift they’ll love doesn’t have to cost you your savings.
We all know it’s the thought that counts, but that doesn’t stop us wanting to splurge on a great gift for dad, granddad, an uncle, or whoever you’re buying for, any less.
Luckily, there are plenty of great gifts out there that won’t break the bank for every kind of father, from the style-focus cool dad to the adrenaline-loving adventure hero.
2025’s top Father’s Day gifts under $100
- JBL Wave Flex Earbuds, $89.95, Amazon (here’s why)
- Luigi Bormioli 5-piece Mixology Elixir Whisky Set, $99.99, Temple & Webster (here’s why)
- Beach Towel in Vanilla Bean Stripe, $79, Hommey (here’s why)
The best Father’s Day gifts under $100 in 2025
01
JBL Wave Flex Earbuds
Currently $89.95 at Amazon
Whether he is mowing the lawn, gone fishing or in need of some peace and quiet, these earbuds are sure to do the trick. Fitted with the best of Deep Bass Sound, uninterrupted jam sessions are a guarantee.
Key features:
- 12mm drivers featuring JBL Deep Bass Sound
- Wave Flex fits for comfort
- 32-hour battery life with speed charging
- Smart ambient sound technology
- Hands-free call with VoiceAware
02
Luigi Bormioli 5-piece Mixology Elixir Whisky Set
Currently $99.99 at Temple & Webster
Surprise Dad with a delightful whisky set that will add a touch of vintage charm to his home bar. The carefully crafted crystal glass will enhance his sensory journey as he discovers the subtle hues and textures of his beloved whisky collection.
Key features:
- Includes one decanter and four glasses
- Lead-free crystal
03
Generous in size and absorbency, this luxe towel is great for dads who love a dip in the pool or ocean.
Key features:
- Dimensions: 170 x 90cm
- Made from 100 per cent cotton
- Available colour variations: Rocky Road, Sherbert, Bloom Stripes, Picnic Stripes, Margarita, Jelly, Matcha Stripes, Candy Stripes, and Blueberry
04
Novelty socks
from $9.99 at Cotton On
Whether he genuinely loves a fresh pair of socks and jocks on Father’s Day or it’s a running joke of sorts, these funky offerings are sure to tickle his fancy. Typo is currently having a three-for-$20 sale as well!
Key features:
- One size fits all
- 45 patterns available
- Made from cotton, polyester, and elastane
05
Thermos Stainless King Vacuum Insulated Travel Mug
Currently $30 at Amazon
For the dad who’s always on-the-go, this travel mug keeps contents hot for up to seven hours, or cold for up to 19 hours.
Key features:
- Size 470ml
- Made from stainless steel
- Available colours: Midnight Blue, Red and Stainless steel
06
Natio Groom Gift Set
$34.95 at Myer
If dad’s using one product to wash his hair, body, and face, it’s time for an upgrade with one of these no-fuss sets that are the perfect introduction to skincare.
Key features:
- Daily face wash
- Face moisturiser
- Smooth shave gel
07
Nike Brasilia 9.5 Duffel Bag – Medium
Currently $46.75 at The Iconic
If his gym bag has that unmistakable, irremovable odour… everyone, including him, will appreciate this gift.
Key features:
- Dimensions: 30 x 58 x 30cm
- 60L capacity
- Made from 65 per cent recycled polyester fibres
08
Whether he loves listening to classic tunes, can’t work out without music, or just likes to tune out the family every now and then, Dad’s bound to appreciate these wireless headphones.
Key features:
- Between seven and nine hours of playtime
- Also available in black, navy blue, and neon pink
09
Jamie Oliver Simple One Pan Wonders Cook Book
Currently $36.46 at Amazon
This one is for the foodie dad who still needs a little help in the kitchen.
Key features:
- Amazon’s number one best seller
- Over 100 recipes to choose from
- Compatible with Kindle
10
Brixton Messer Fedora
From $59.95 at The Iconic
Sun-safe and stylish, this fedora will have even the dorkiest dads suddenly looking like a trend-setter.
Key features:
- Available sizes: small, medium and large
- Made from 100 per cent cotton
11
The North Face Half Dome Logo Baseball Cap
Currently $51 at ASOS
Every man loves a cap! This stylish baseball cap by The North Face is an easy way to spruce up your Dad’s wardrobe.
Key features:
- One size
- Made from 53 per cent cotton and 47 per cent polyester
12
Tomatin 12YO Single Malt Whisky
$102 at BWS
If whisky’s more his thing, your dad will love this classically smooth scotch whisky, the Tomatin 12-Year-Old Single Malt Scotch. It’s slightly over budget by $2, but for dad, we reckon it’s totally worth it!
If you don’t know much about whisky other than your dad loves it, you can be sure you’re getting a good bottle as this whisky has earned a double gold medal two years in a row at the World Spirits Competition in San Francisco (2023 and 2024).
Key features:
- 700ml bottle
13
If your dad’s a bourbon drinker, surprise him with this genuine American bourbon, born and bred in Kentucky.
Key features:
- 700ml bottle
14
Whisky Tasting Sample Pack
$56 at BWS
For the dad who considers himself somewhat of a whisky connoisseur, this whisky tasting pack will surely delight.
Key features:
- Old Pulteney 15 Year Old Single Malt Whisky 30mL
- The Glenlivet 18 Year Old 30mL
- Aberlour 12 Year Old Single Malt Whisky 30mL
- Lagavulin 8 Year Old Single Malt Whisky 30mL
- Aberfeldy 12 Year Old Single Malt Whisky 30mL
- Talisker 10 Year Old Single Malt Whisky 30mL
What do dads want most for Father’s Day?
In most cases, your dad will be happy with anything that you decide to gift him, however, there are a couple of ways to make it feel extra special without blowing the budget. With so many different gifts to shop, finding dad a gift that aligns with his interests is beyond simple. In our opinion, you can never go wring with a good book or pair of socks. Better again, maybe search for a book on sports or food depending on what is most interesting to him.
