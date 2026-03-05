Is the Kleva Spin Crisp worth it? I put the viral air fryer to the test

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

If I’m being completely honest, it’s rare these days that I actually turn my oven on. Slightly controversial, I know — but once you start using an air fryer regularly, it’s hard to go back. Anything that would normally be destined for the oven, from frozen snacks to quick weeknight dinners, usually ends up crispier, faster and far more convenient when it’s air fried.

Advertisement

Of course, there are still exceptions. If I’m cooking something bigger — a full tray bake, a roast in my cast iron or a meal for a crowd — the oven still gets its moment. But for most everyday cooking, especially those heat-and-eat style foods we all rely on after a long day, the air fryer wins every time.

So when I heard about the Kleva Spin Crisp, I was immediately intrigued. Unlike standard air fryers that require you to pause halfway through cooking to shake the basket, this one uses a rotating drum to keep food moving while it cooks — promising evenly crisp results without the extra effort.

Naturally, I had to see if it lived up to the hype. Over the past few weeks, I’ve been putting the Kleva Spin Crisp to the test to find out whether it’s actually worth the bench space — or just another kitchen gadget.

New Idea’s Kleva Spin Crisp review verdict Our rating: 8/10

Why we rated it an 8/10: This air fryer makes cooking (and cleaning) easy and efficient. The only downside for me in the size, which isn’t functional in a small kitchen. Pros Hands-free rotation

6-in-1 functionality

Stainless steel and toxin-free

Large capacity Cons One of the bigger air fryers I’ve used, and not ideal for a small apartment

What’s so special about the Kleva Spin Crisp?

The Kleva Spin Crisp Rotating Digital Air Fryer is one of those kitchen gadgets that promises a lot — but after trying it myself, it’s surprisingly practical. Unlike a traditional air fryer that relies on shaking the basket halfway through cooking, the Spin Crisp has a rotating drum that continuously tumbles your food while it cooks.

Advertisement

The Kleva Spin Crisp boasts:

360° Rotating Cooking: Even crisping on all sides, hands-free.

Even crisping on all sides, hands-free. Hands-Free Shaking: Auto-shakes food at the touch of a button.

Auto-shakes food at the touch of a button. Fat-Draining Tilt: Removes excess oil for healthier meals.

Removes excess oil for healthier meals. Durable SS304 Food-Grade Stainless Steel: No peeling, no toxins, easy to clean.

No peeling, no toxins, easy to clean. See-Through Window Lid: Watch your food cook without losing heat.

Watch your food cook without losing heat. 6L Family Capacity: Cook up to 2.5kg in one go.

Cook up to 2.5kg in one go. Smart Touch Control: Roast, grill, bake, or dehydrate easily.

Kleva Spin Crisp materials and size

Dimensions: 38.5cm X 35.3cm X 34.7cm

Materials: PBT, Stainless Steel, Glass Heating Element

Weight: 5.7kg

How to use the Kleva Spin Crisp

Getting started with the Spin Crisp was refreshingly simple. After plugging it in and giving the accessories a quick wash, it was pretty much ready to go.

The digital panel is straightforward to navigate — you select your cooking function, adjust the temperature and timer, and press start. The real difference compared to other air fryers is the rotating drum basket. Instead of placing food in a flat tray, you load it into the drum, secure it in place, and the fryer rotates it slowly while cooking.

I found this especially useful for things like chips and frozen snacks, where you’d normally have to stop halfway through to shake the basket. Here, the constant movement does the job for you, so everything crisps up evenly without any babysitting.

Advertisement

Another small but very handy feature is the viewing window and internal light. It sounds minor, but being able to check how your food is browning without opening the fryer actually makes a big difference.

While the large capacity is helpful for families, I found the Kleva Spin Crisp took up considerable bench space in my small apartment.

Results from our test

After a few uses, the biggest thing I noticed was how evenly everything cooked. Chips came out crisp on all sides without any burnt edges or soggy bits, which can sometimes happen with standard air fryer baskets.

It was also incredibly quick. Like most air fryers, the Spin Crisp heats up much faster than a traditional oven, which made weeknight dinners feel a lot less like a chore. I could throw something in after work and have it ready in minutes.

Advertisement

One thing I really appreciated — and something that sets this fryer apart from a lot of others — is the stainless steel inner pot. A lot of air fryers rely on non-stick coatings that can start to peel over time, but the Spin Crisp avoids that entirely. The stainless steel design is toxin-free and PFOA-free, which gave me a bit more peace of mind when cooking regularly. It also feels much sturdier than typical coated baskets, and being dishwasher safe made clean-up even easier.

Cleaning overall was easier than expected. The drum basket and trays are removable and small enough to wash alongside regular dishes, and the interior just needed a quick wipe after cooking.

Overall, is the Kleva Spin Crisp worth it?

If you’re someone who already loves using an air fryer, the rotating drum design genuinely makes the Spin Crisp feel like an upgrade. Not having to stop and shake the basket mid-cook is a small detail, but it makes the whole process feel more hands-off.

For singles, couples or anyone who relies on quick weeknight meals, it’s a really convenient appliance to have on the bench. It heats quickly and cooks quickly and evenly.

Advertisement

The only real downsides here come down to size. If you’re regularly cooking big family meals, you’ll still need your full-sized oven. While the Spin Crisp is generously sized for an air fryer, it isn’t large enough to handle something like a full tray bake in one go.

At the same time, it’s also one of the larger and slightly bulkier air fryers I’ve used. The rotating tilt function is fantastic for keeping food moving and helping excess oil drain away, but it does mean the appliance needs a bit more clearance while operating. In practical terms, that translates to taking up a fair amount of bench space, which might not be ideal if you’re working with a particularly small kitchen or apartment setup.

Where to buy Kleva Spin Crisp

The Kleva Spin Crisp Rotating Digital Air Fryer is available to purchase directly from the Kleva website.

Advertisement