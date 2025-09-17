You can make the best sparkling water from your own home thanks to these nifty appliances

You might not know it yet, but no good kitchen is complete without a sparkling water maker. Sorry, we don’t make the rules!
This non-essential kitchen appliance is the most essential to our hearts, at least. Because how else are you going to satisfy that late-night urge for a fresh glass of fizzy water without having to drive to the nearest servo?
With one of these sparkling water makers – only the best for you, of course – you’ll be able to whip up a glass or two in as little as 30 seconds! And to make it even sweeter, you can fizz just about anything these days – even tea or coffee (sparkling iced long black, anyone?).
The best sparkling water makers in 2025
Now we know we said sparkling water … but this impressive device can carbonate just about anything. We’re talking juice, tea, wine, cocktails – the options feel endless!
The innovative FusionCap lid allows you to control the release of CO2, meaning you can adjust the fizz according to your taste. Not only that, but it can also retain the carbonation, so your drinks will stay fizzy until you’re ready to serve – how cool is that?
Key features:
- Precise control over CO2 release
- Fast and simple locking system
- Brushed stainless steel body and die cast lever
- Magnetic stainless steel drip tray
02
Drinkmate OmniFizz Stainless Bundle
$225.99 at Woolworths
This sleek design is suitable for limited kitchen counter space, as it has a small footprint. It’s also able to carbonate any beverage you have in mind, making it a versatile whiz in the kitchen.
The Drinkmate machine comes with one SS/PET 1 Litre reusable carbonating bottle, one half-Litre PET/SS reusable carbonating bottle, one double-walled stainless steel carbonating bottle (0.7L), and one SS Fizz Infuser.
Key features:
- 2-year manufacturer warranty.
- Easy to use.
- No electricity or batteries required.
- Compatible with Australian threaded 60L CO2 carbonator cylinders available from Soda King and SodaStream.
03
Aarke Carbonator 3 Sparkling Water Maker in Sand
Currently $279.95 (usually $299.00) at Kitchen Warehouse
It’s the most aesthetically pleasing sparkling water maker we’ve ever seen – and it comes in five other colours!
We love decor that’s practical, and this useful device is perfect for fizzy drinks on the go without cluttering your kitchen counter. It also comes with one BPA-free PET water bottle, a drip tray, and a cleaning cloth.
Key features:
- Powder coated stainless steel body.
- Available in six colours.
- 800ml filling capacity.
- Features a clear water level line to guide you when filling up.
04
SodaStream Art Sparkling Water Maker in Black
Currently $129 (usually $169.00) at Myer
This SodaStream maker is so good, one reviewer even dubbed it the ‘fizzy wizard’. Talk about a raving review!
Besides being super convenient, it’s got a nice retro style that fits many stylish kitchens – which is always a plus in our eyes.
Key features:
- Slim retro design with stainless-steel trim.
- Quick Connect technology for fast and easy CO2 cylinder insertion.
- Easy to use.
- Adjustable carbonation levels.
You can’t go wrong with a classic Sodastream. The innovative Quick Connect technology allows for CO2 cylinder installation in seconds, making the process that much easier and smoother for you!
Simply get cracking and enjoy a fresh glass of crisp, bubbly water – it’ll taste even better knowing you’ve made it yourself.
Key features:
- Eco friendly.
- Quick Connect technology.
- Easy-to-use snap-lock bottle insertion for quick carbonation.
- Slim silhouette and matte finish.