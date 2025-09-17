You can make the best sparkling water from your own home thanks to these nifty appliances

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

You might not know it yet, but no good kitchen is complete without a sparkling water maker. Sorry, we don’t make the rules!

This non-essential kitchen appliance is the most essential to our hearts, at least. Because how else are you going to satisfy that late-night urge for a fresh glass of fizzy water without having to drive to the nearest servo?

With one of these sparkling water makers – only the best for you, of course – you’ll be able to whip up a glass or two in as little as 30 seconds! And to make it even sweeter, you can fizz just about anything these days – even tea or coffee (sparkling iced long black, anyone?).

The best sparkling water makers in 2025

05 Sodastream Terra Sparkling Water Maker in Misty Blue $119.00 at Amazon You can’t go wrong with a classic Sodastream. The innovative Quick Connect technology allows for CO2 cylinder installation in seconds, making the process that much easier and smoother for you! Simply get cracking and enjoy a fresh glass of crisp, bubbly water – it’ll taste even better knowing you’ve made it yourself. Key features: Eco friendly.

Quick Connect technology.

Easy-to-use snap-lock bottle insertion for quick carbonation.

Slim silhouette and matte finish.

