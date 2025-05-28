Every recommendation you see has been handpicked by our editors. If you click, buy or book through our links, we may earn a commission. Read more here.

If you’re anything like us, you’ll be all too familiar with kitchen appliances that make your life easier. From air fryers to blenders, we’re always on the hunt for the latest products, gadgets and appliances that make our lives easier and more efficient.

Advertisement

So it should be no surprise that Ninja kitchen appliances usually sit at the top of our list for convenience. Hailing from the SharkNinja company, the Ninja brand is known worldwide for its innovative appliances that aim to make life easier whenever you step into the kitchen.

The product range has you covered, no matter if you’re a part of a busy family or just someone who wants to make cooking fun, yet efficient. Pressure cookers, ice cream makers, pizza ovens… you name it, they’ve got it!

Whether you’re a seasoned home chef or just want to get dinner on the table as quickly as possible, we’ve found the best Ninja kitchen appliances on the market.

The best Ninja kitchen appliances, according to New Idea:

Ninja FlexDrawer Air Fryer with 6.6L MegaZone $249.99 at Ninja Best for: family meals With a great 6.6L capacity, this air fryer has six cooking functions: air fry, grill, roast, bake, reheat and dehydrate. You can also split it into two 3.3L cooking zones, which have the option to cook two foods, two different ways, while still being completed at the same time. It comes with two non-stick crisper plates and a removable zone divider for separate cooking. Even better? The crisper plates and drawer are dishwasher safe for easy cleaning after dinner! Dimensions: 46.2cm W x 30cm D x 28.6cm H | Weight: 7.72kg | Colours: Black and silver. Key features: 6 cooking functions

Divider option for cooking separately

Up to 6.6L capacity

Dishwasher safe

2 year warranty Also available at: $147 (usually $299) at Amazon

$150 (usually $299) at Myer

$249 at The Good Guys Shop Now

Advertisement

Ninja Sizzle Indoor Grill and Flat Plate $299.99 at Ninja Best for: compact cooking Reaching temperatures up to 260°C, this benchtop grill and flat plate offers multiple ways of cooking. From grilling to searing, you can use this flat plate for just about everything. Bacon and pancakes, anyone? It also features a perforated mesh lid which minimises smoke and reduces splatter, as well as high walls and grease catches to make cooking a breeze. Dimensions: 38.5cm W x 37.4cm D x 15.5cm H | Weight: 3.5kg | Colours: Grey and stainless steel. Key features: Low smoke grill

Non-stick cooking

Cooks for up to 6 people

2 years warranty Also available at: $199 (usually $249) at Kitchen Warehouse

$199 (usually $279) at Big W Shop Now

Ninja Blast Max Cordless Portable Blender $129.99 at Ninja Best for: convenient blending Blend, twist and go. That’s how easy this Ninja portable blender is. The vessel comes with a sip lip and carry handle, meaning you can blend and take your smoothie with you without spending extra time in the kitchen. Dimensions: 11.6cm W x 9.1cm D x 31cm H | Weight: 1.11kg | Colours: Deep Navy, Cool Grey, Platinum Silver, Lavender, Sea Glass, Ivory Cream, Dusty Pink. Key features: 650mL twist & go vessel with built-in CrushBlade

Easy to open sip lid and carry handle

Battery life indicator with rechargeable base

Dishwasher safe components

2 years warranty Also available at: $129.99 at Bing Lee

$149 at The Good Guys

$129 at Big W Shop Now

Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 6L Multi Cooker $349.99 at Ninja Best for: all-in-one cooking The Ninja Foodi combines all your cooking needs in one. With 11 functionalities including slow cooking, steaming, grilling, air frying and more, there isn’t much that you can’t achieve. If you have multiple kitchen appliances that need replacing, this one does it all. Dimensions: 38.5cm W x 35cm D x 35cm H | Weight: 9.56kg | Colours: Black. Key features: 6L capacity

11-in-1 functionality

Includes crisping and pressure lids

All included accessories are dishwasher safe

2 years warranty Also available at: $315 at Amazon

$349 at The Good Guys

$349 at Bing Lee Shop Now

Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker $299.99 at Ninja Best for: home made treats No longer do you need to buy ice cream in the grocery shop, because Ninja lets you create your own. Turning frozen solid bases into ice cream, sorbet, milkshakes and more, it’s the perfect appliance to keep the whole family happy. Dimensions: 30.5cm W x 17cm D x 40.5cm H | Weight: 5.9kg | Colours: Cloud silver. Key features: 470mL tub capacity

Advanced creamify technology

7 functions

Includes 3 tubs with storage lids

2 years warranty Also available at: $225 at Amazon

$299 at The Good Guys

$299 at Bing Lee Shop Now

Advertisement

Want the latest food content? Sign up to our Food Newsletter for recipes tips, advice and offers. sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use