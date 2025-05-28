If you’re anything like us, you’ll be all too familiar with kitchen appliances that make your life easier. From air fryers to blenders, we’re always on the hunt for the latest products, gadgets and appliances that make our lives easier and more efficient.
So it should be no surprise that Ninja kitchen appliances usually sit at the top of our list for convenience. Hailing from the SharkNinja company, the Ninja brand is known worldwide for its innovative appliances that aim to make life easier whenever you step into the kitchen.
The product range has you covered, no matter if you’re a part of a busy family or just someone who wants to make cooking fun, yet efficient. Pressure cookers, ice cream makers, pizza ovens… you name it, they’ve got it!
Whether you’re a seasoned home chef or just want to get dinner on the table as quickly as possible, we’ve found the best Ninja kitchen appliances on the market.
The best Ninja kitchen appliances, according to New Idea:
Ninja FlexDrawer Air Fryer with 6.6L MegaZone
$249.99 at Ninja
Best for: family meals
With a great 6.6L capacity, this air fryer has six cooking functions: air fry, grill, roast, bake, reheat and dehydrate. You can also split it into two 3.3L cooking zones, which have the option to cook two foods, two different ways, while still being completed at the same time.
It comes with two non-stick crisper plates and a removable zone divider for separate cooking. Even better? The crisper plates and drawer are dishwasher safe for easy cleaning after dinner!
Dimensions: 46.2cm W x 30cm D x 28.6cm H | Weight: 7.72kg | Colours: Black and silver.
Key features:
- 6 cooking functions
- Divider option for cooking separately
- Up to 6.6L capacity
- Dishwasher safe
- 2 year warranty
Also available at:
- $147 (usually $299) at Amazon
- $150 (usually $299) at Myer
- $249 at The Good Guys
Ninja Sizzle Indoor Grill and Flat Plate
$299.99 at Ninja
Best for: compact cooking
Reaching temperatures up to 260°C, this benchtop grill and flat plate offers multiple ways of cooking. From grilling to searing, you can use this flat plate for just about everything. Bacon and pancakes, anyone?
It also features a perforated mesh lid which minimises smoke and reduces splatter, as well as high walls and grease catches to make cooking a breeze.
Dimensions: 38.5cm W x 37.4cm D x 15.5cm H | Weight: 3.5kg | Colours: Grey and stainless steel.
Key features:
- Low smoke grill
- Non-stick cooking
- Cooks for up to 6 people
- 2 years warranty
Also available at:
- $199 (usually $249) at Kitchen Warehouse
- $199 (usually $279) at Big W
Ninja Blast Max Cordless Portable Blender
$129.99 at Ninja
Best for: convenient blending
Blend, twist and go. That’s how easy this Ninja portable blender is. The vessel comes with a sip lip and carry handle, meaning you can blend and take your smoothie with you without spending extra time in the kitchen.
Dimensions: 11.6cm W x 9.1cm D x 31cm H | Weight: 1.11kg | Colours: Deep Navy, Cool Grey, Platinum Silver, Lavender, Sea Glass, Ivory Cream, Dusty Pink.
Key features:
- 650mL twist & go vessel with built-in CrushBlade
- Easy to open sip lid and carry handle
- Battery life indicator with rechargeable base
- Dishwasher safe components
- 2 years warranty
Also available at:
- $129.99 at Bing Lee
- $149 at The Good Guys
- $129 at Big W
Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 6L Multi Cooker
$349.99 at Ninja
Best for: all-in-one cooking
The Ninja Foodi combines all your cooking needs in one. With 11 functionalities including slow cooking, steaming, grilling, air frying and more, there isn’t much that you can’t achieve. If you have multiple kitchen appliances that need replacing, this one does it all.
Dimensions: 38.5cm W x 35cm D x 35cm H | Weight: 9.56kg | Colours: Black.
Key features:
- 6L capacity
- 11-in-1 functionality
- Includes crisping and pressure lids
- All included accessories are dishwasher safe
- 2 years warranty
Also available at:
- $315 at Amazon
- $349 at The Good Guys
- $349 at Bing Lee
Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker
$299.99 at Ninja
Best for: home made treats
No longer do you need to buy ice cream in the grocery shop, because Ninja lets you create your own. Turning frozen solid bases into ice cream, sorbet, milkshakes and more, it’s the perfect appliance to keep the whole family happy.
Dimensions: 30.5cm W x 17cm D x 40.5cm H | Weight: 5.9kg | Colours: Cloud silver.
Key features:
- 470mL tub capacity
- Advanced creamify technology
- 7 functions
- Includes 3 tubs with storage lids
- 2 years warranty
Also available at:
- $225 at Amazon
- $299 at The Good Guys
- $299 at Bing Lee