In a nation of coffee lovers, more budget-conscious coffee aficionados are turning towards purchasing their own affordable coffee machines to whip up their perfect brew from home.
From pod and capsule machines to coffee machines designed for small kitchens, the options are endless when it comes to appliances and kitchen gadgets that can help you up the ante on your coffee game.
But for those looking to save themselves some money and space in their home, a milk frother is all you need!
This trusty kitchen tool aerates milk to create foam and can be powered by hand, battery, or electricity – allowing you to create barista-style coffee at home with ease.
Whether you are trying to decide whether or not a milk frother is worth it and what the best milk frother on the market currently is we have all the answers! Scroll on for our top pics.
The best milk frothers to shop in Australia in 2025:
Avanti Little Whipper Milk Frother with Batteries Moo Milk
$14.95 (45% off) from Kitchen Warehouse
When it comes to the simple pleasures in life a well-brewed, perfectly frothed coffee takes the cake.
And what better way the froth your milk than with this super cute cow-patterned stainless steel hand-held milk frother? Lightweight and easy to use, it’s also great for mixing milkshakes, making whipped cream and small desserts.
Breville Cafe Milk Frother
$189.00 from The Good Guys
While there are plenty of Aussies who enjoy their coffee black, steaming up some milk to include and having a foamy, frothed top is by far the popular choice.
With this top-tier stainless steel milk frother you’ll be able to make multiple beverages at once with a generous three-cup capacity.
Uitilising induction heating and temperature control to expertly froth milk for lattes, cappuccinos, and more – you’ll never know how you survived without it!
Baccarat Barista Brilliante Milk Frother 450ml
$23.99 from Big W
This affordable milk frother is a must-have accessory for any coffee lover!
With a simple plunger design, you’ll be able to froth your milk quickly. We especially love how portable this product is, and that it can be cleaned in the dishwasher.
Aeroccino XL Milk Frother
$111.75 (reduced from $149.00) from Nespresso
Combining our two favourite things (caffeine and a warm beverage), there’s no doubt about it that a well-made coffee really can make or break your day.
And what better way to make your own with this expertly crafted Nespresso milk frother?
At the press of a button, you’ll be able to heat milk and create warm and airy milk foam, and cold milk foam. Plus, all the removable parts are dishwasher-safe.
Barista Mate Hot & Cold Milk Frother
$64.95 from Woolworths
This easy-to-clean milk frother comes complete with five modes allowing you to create dense foam, airy foam, hot chocolate, and hot and cold froth.
With easy push button controls and a transparent lid cover that allows you to see the progress of your frothing and foaming, barista-style coffee is assured.
Smeg 50s Retro Style Milk Frother
$242.00 (19% off) from Appliances Online
While this fun red colourway is our personal favourite, this retro milk frother from iconic kitchenware brand Smeg is available in countless others.
As well as being stylish, this frother bears six automatic programs for hot and cold beverages and has been built to last with a stainless steel design. What we especially love about this best-selling product is the inducting heating system and auto-shut-off feature.
Baccarat The Perfect Froth Electric Milk Frother
$69.99 (50% off) from House
This best-rated electric milk frother from Baccarat is perfect for creating rich and creamy froth to top off your cappuccinos, lattes, and flat whites.
It can also make everything from hot chocolate to milkshakes. With four pre-programmed options and a powerful in-built whisk, you’ll be making your favourite beverages with minimal mess and in record time.