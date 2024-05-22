Whether you’re an esteemed coffee enthusiast or just love a simple cup of joe, a coffee machine should be a kitchen staple for any espresso lover.

But if your kitchen is on the small side, you might look around your benchtop space and think ‘where?’. In between the microwave and food processor, where is a coffee machine going to slide into the fold.

No coffee lover should have to compromise on a quality brew simply due to a cozy space. That’s why we have searched the web for the best coffee machines for small kitchen.s

Compact yet commanding, the below models are the perfect blend – pun intended – of style and function for the tiniest of spaces. Whether it be pod coffee or ground, scroll on to find your ultimate coffee companion.

The best coffee machines for small kitchens 2024

01 Breville Nespresso Essenza Mini Solo Coffee Machine $168 (usually $219) at Amazon This Breville and Nespresso collaboration brings us a sleek coffee marvel, blending tech with taste. Say hello to rich, velvety brews, pod by pod, perfect for cozy kitchens with limited benchtop space. Quick buttons, quick heat-up (25 seconds!), and you’re in coffee heaven. It’s practical, it’s stylish—it’s the Breville Nespresso dream team, serving up java joy with every cup. Key features: Compact design: Fits snugly into any kitchen, ideal for space-conscious coffee lovers.

Pod-perfection: Enjoy rich, velvety brews, one pod at a time.

Easy operation: Simple buttons for Espresso or Lungo, making coffee prep a breeze.

Rapid heating: Ready to brew in just 25 seconds, ensuring minimal waiting time.

Practicality meets style: A blend of convenience and elegance, delivering top-notch results. Available at: $178 (usually $219) at The Good Guys

$172 (usually $219) at Appliances Online

$219 at Breville Shop now 02 DeLonghi Dedica Maestro Coffee Machine $284 at Appliances Online This compact powerhouse boasts a rapid 40-second heating system and a 15 bar Italian pump for barista-worthy espresso. Crafted with stainless steel for durability, it’s got a 1.6L tank for multiple cups and a built-in frother for dreamy cappuccinos. Customisable temps and filters? Check. Plus, it’s perfect for tight spaces. Italian-made and backed by a two-year warranty, it’s time to bring the cafe home! Key features: Quick heating: 1450 watt thermoblock system gets you to brewing temperature in just 40 seconds.

Rich espresso: 15 bar Italian pump ensures aromatic, barista-quality espresso every time.

Durable build: Stainless steel construction guarantees longevity.

Ample capacity: 1.6L removable water tank for multiple cups before refilling.

Frothy goodness: Built-in milk frother for creamy cappuccinos and lattes.

Customisable options: Three temperature profiles and single/double wall filter baskets for personalized beverages.

Space saver: Compact size perfect for small kitchens. Available at: $299 (usually $349) at Amazon

$299 at The Good Guys

$379 at Myer Shop now 03 Sunbeam Compact Barista Espresso Coffee Machine $179 at Amazon In sleek stainless steel, this coffee machine is your ticket to barista-quality brews in the comfort of your own home. While compact in size to fit snugly on even the smallest of countertops, it doesn’t compromise on a powerful heating system and pump pressure. With a built-in steam wand for frothy goodness, and handy descaling alerts to keep things running smoothly, this coffee machine is the perfect combo of style and function. Key features: Barista-quality brews: Enjoy rich espresso from freshly ground beans.

Compact design: Perfect for small countertops and kitchens.

Powerful performance: Thermoblock heating system and 15 bar pump pressure.

Convenient features: Built-in steam wand for creamy cappuccinos, descaling alerts for maintenance.

All-inclusive package: Includes single and double shot filtre baskets, tamper, measuring spoon, and milk jug.

Easy operation: One-touch controls make brewing a breeze.

Versatile functionality: Brews espresso, cappuccinos, and lattes with ease. Available at: $179 at The Good Guys

$199 at Target

$269 at Big W Shop Now 04 SMEG 50s Style Manual Coffee Machine $369.95 (usually $549) at Kitchen Warehouse This vintage 50s-inspired design adds a touch of retro charm to any kitchen, and its slim profile makes it perfect for smaller spaces. Get your caffeine fix in a flash with its rapid heating system and expert 15 bar pressure pump. Whether it’s a quick espresso or a frothy cappuccino, it delivers with just the push of a button. Plus, it’s eco-friendly, compatible with paper pods. Key features: Retro charm: Vintage-inspired design adds a stylish touch to any kitchen.

Space-savvy: Slim profile makes it ideal for small kitchens.

Rapid heating: Thermoblock system ensures fast heat-up for brewing at optimal temperature.

Expert extraction: 15 bar pressure pump extracts coffee for rich crema and flavour.

Easy operation: Three-button interface for simple espresso or cappuccino brewing.

Versatile options: Adjustable steam wand for perfectly frothed milk and compatibility with ground coffee or paper pods.

Eco-conscious: Supports environmentally-friendly Easy Serve Espresso (ESE) paper pods. Available at: $399 (usually $549) at The Good Guys

$549 at Myer Shop Now 05 Nespresso Vertuo POP Black Solo Coffee Machine $189 at The Good Guys Meet the ultimate solution for café-quality coffee in compact spaces. With its sleek design and intelligent extraction technology, this pod coffee maker delivers rich espresso and coffee with just a touch. Its Centrifusion system ensures each capsule’s distinct character is fully realised in every cup. Despite its small footprint, it packs a punch with a 560ml water tank and automatic shut-off after two minutes of inactivity. Plus, with Bluetooth and WiFi connectivity, you’ll always have your favourite capsules on hand. Key features: Compact design: Perfect for small kitchens and apartments.

Intelligent extraction: Delivers rich espresso and coffee with just a touch.

Centrifusion technology: Recognises each Grand Cru capsule for optimal extraction.

Quick brewing: Prepares your desired cup size in just 30 seconds.

Silky crema: Adds a velvety finish to your coffee, enhancing aroma and flavor.

Connectivity: Bluetooth and WiFi-enabled for capsule tracking and ordering replacements.

Convenient operation: Automatic ejection and one-button operation for ease of use.

Energy-efficient: Automatic shut-off after two minutes of inactivity. Available at: $229 at Amazon

Amazon $229 at Myer SHOP NOW 06 Lavazza Jolie Plus & Milk Coffee Machine $119 at Amazon Introduce your morning routine to the perfect companion for compact spaces. With its integrated milk frother and swift heat-up time, crafting your favorite brew is a breeze. Its 10-bar pressure pump ensures a smooth extraction, while handy alerts keep you on top of water levels for uninterrupted coffee bliss. Bring a touch of Italian flair to your kitchen with the Lavazza Jolie Plus and Black Milk Frother—a stylish solution for small spaces that delivers big on taste. Key features: Integrated milk frother for convenient cappuccinos and lattes.

10-bar pressure pump ensures smooth coffee extraction.

Fast heat-up time for quick coffee preparation.

Empty water tank alerts for timely refills.

Stylish Italian design adds sophistication to any kitchen.

Ideal for small spaces with its compact footprint. Available at: $134 at Big W

Big W $249 at The Good Guys SHOP NOW

What is the easiest compact espresso machine to use?

If you’re a beginner or seeking convenience when it comes to your coffee making, then there areseveral compact espresso machines which offer user-friendly features for easy operation. Among them, the Nespresso Essenza Mini stands out as one of the easiest to use due to their simplified pod system, one-touch operation, automatic shutdown, compact size, and minimal maintenance.

What is a manual pump coffee machine?

For a coffee enthusiast with an acquired palette, a manual pump coffee machine allows a hands-on brewing experience for precise control over the espresso-making process. As the name suggests, pump machines require manual pressure from the user. By pulling the lever or handle, you force the hot water through the coffee grounds and – voià! – you have espresso. While manual pump coffee machines require more effort and skill compared to automatic or semi-automatic machines, they produce espresso with a unique taste profile and texture, making them a coffee aficionado’s dream!

