  •  
Advertisement
Home Home & Tech

Skip the café chaos with these coffee machines that do it better

Your new morning essential.
Brand logo of New Idea Food
Profile picture of Chanelle Mansour Shopping Editor

Whether you’re working from home or need that caffeine fix first thing on a Sunday morning, a well-brewed cup of coffee can make all the difference.

Advertisement

While it’s tempting to pop into your local café, making coffee at home can be just as simple and convenient—especially when you have the right tools.

Kitchen appliances can be an investment, but in the long run, they save you money and elevate your at-home experience. The same goes for a quality coffee machine.

While cutting back on café visits might be tough, the savings (and satisfaction) of brewing barista-level coffee at home will be well worth it.

To help you find the perfect coffee machine, we’ve rounded up top-rated picks in Australia, catering to different budgets and styles.

Advertisement

The best coffee machines to shop in Australia

01

Nespresso Vertuo Pop Bundle Machine

$255.20 (usually $319) at Myer

Revamp your morning with the Nespresso Vertuo pop bundle. Not only does this machine’s sleek design earn it a permanent position on the kitchen countertop, but the smooth blend it produces takes centre stage in the breakfast game. Plus, with 35 per cent of the machines made from recycled plastics, you indulge with a clear conscious. 

Key features:

  • Caters to four cup sizes; espresso, double espresso, gran lungo and a standard coffee mug
  • Centrifusion technology
  • Capsule recognition technology
  • Connectivity via Bluetooth and Wifi 
  • Aeroccino three milk frothing device

Also available at:

Shop Now

02

Nespresso Citiz Coffee Machine

$205 at The Good Guys

This slim coffee machine can easily fit into small spaces and includes a folding cup holder to allow for your preferred coffee cup size. It also features Nespresso’s unique 19-bar extraction system and includes an automatic standby mode after nine minutes of inactivity to reduce energy consumption.

Key features:

  • 19 bar pressure pump
  • Thermoblock system for immediate heating
  • Automatic filling sensor
  • Automatic switch off
  • Capsule container for 9-11 used capsules 

Also available at:

Shop Now
Advertisement

03

Breville Creatista Plus

$728 at The Good Guys

Enjoy cafe-style coffee in the comfort of your own home. The Creatista Plus coffee machine boasts a three-second heat-up time, eight texture levels and 11 milk temperature settings for you to create your perfect cuppa. Plus, once you’ve discovered your favourite way to make your coffee, save your coffee recipe into the machine for a personalised experience every morning. 

Key features:

  • ThermoJet heating system
  • Coffee preparation – ristretto, espresso, lungo, caffe latte, cappuccino, latte macchiato
  • Powersave mode after nine minutes
  • Digital user interface

Available at:

Shop Now

04

The Barista Express with Milk Jug Thermal

$699 (usually $999) at Myer

If you’re after a coffee machine that will minimise your time spent deciphering features so you have more time to create beverages, then this is the one for you. Making a coffee is as simple as turning the dual-action dial to the right to extract espresso, and to the left to steam your milk.

Key features:

  • Grinder with 16 settings
  • 54mm stainless steel portafilter with dual and single walls
  • Low-pressure pre-infusion followed by 9 bar extraction
  • Thermocoil heating system 

Also available at:

Shop Now
Advertisement

05

DeLonghi LaSpecialista Arte Manual Coffee Machine

$490 at The Good Guys

The art of making coffee has arrived. The Delonghi La Specialista Arte is a manual espresso machine that features a built-in grinder with eight different grind settings to suit however you like your morning brew. Plus, its sleek chrome finish is a nice touch for those looking for something lush.

Key features:

  • Auto shut-off heating system
  • Removable water tank and drip tray
  • Water level indicator 
  • Complete set of barista accessories and exclusive technologies

Also available at:

Shop Now
Profile picture of Chanelle Mansour
Shopping Editor Chanelle Mansour Shopping Editor, Entertainment

Chanelle Mansour is the Shopping Editor of Are Media’s Entertainment vertical. Having worked in the entertainment industry since her time at university—where she obtained a Bachelor of Communication degree from Western Sydney University, her experience spans both digital and print. With an interest in uncovering the latest binge-worthy shows, Chanelle takes a leading role in identifying pop-culture news for ELLE, Marie Claire, WHO, TV Week and more. Focusing on trends on and off the screen, as well as lifestyle and fashion, she loves any excuse to talk about her latest celebrity crush, what’s trending online and the newest watercooler show she’s obsessing over.

Related stories

Want the latest food content?

Sign up to our Food Newsletter for recipes tips, advice and offers.

sign up

Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use

FOLLOW US:

Instagram

Advertisement
Advertisement