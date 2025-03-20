Whether you’re working from home or need that caffeine fix first thing on a Sunday morning, a well-brewed cup of coffee can make all the difference.
While it’s tempting to pop into your local café, making coffee at home can be just as simple and convenient—especially when you have the right tools.
Kitchen appliances can be an investment, but in the long run, they save you money and elevate your at-home experience. The same goes for a quality coffee machine.
While cutting back on café visits might be tough, the savings (and satisfaction) of brewing barista-level coffee at home will be well worth it.
To help you find the perfect coffee machine, we’ve rounded up top-rated picks in Australia, catering to different budgets and styles.
The best coffee machines to shop in Australia
01
Nespresso Vertuo Pop Bundle Machine
$255.20 (usually $319) at Myer
Revamp your morning with the Nespresso Vertuo pop bundle. Not only does this machine’s sleek design earn it a permanent position on the kitchen countertop, but the smooth blend it produces takes centre stage in the breakfast game. Plus, with 35 per cent of the machines made from recycled plastics, you indulge with a clear conscious.
Key features:
- Caters to four cup sizes; espresso, double espresso, gran lungo and a standard coffee mug
- Centrifusion technology
- Capsule recognition technology
- Connectivity via Bluetooth and Wifi
- Aeroccino three milk frothing device
Also available at:
- $229 from The Good Guys
02
Nespresso Citiz Coffee Machine
$205 at The Good Guys
This slim coffee machine can easily fit into small spaces and includes a folding cup holder to allow for your preferred coffee cup size. It also features Nespresso’s unique 19-bar extraction system and includes an automatic standby mode after nine minutes of inactivity to reduce energy consumption.
Key features:
- 19 bar pressure pump
- Thermoblock system for immediate heating
- Automatic filling sensor
- Automatic switch off
- Capsule container for 9-11 used capsules
03
Breville Creatista Plus
$728 at The Good Guys
Enjoy cafe-style coffee in the comfort of your own home. The Creatista Plus coffee machine boasts a three-second heat-up time, eight texture levels and 11 milk temperature settings for you to create your perfect cuppa. Plus, once you’ve discovered your favourite way to make your coffee, save your coffee recipe into the machine for a personalised experience every morning.
Key features:
- ThermoJet heating system
- Coffee preparation – ristretto, espresso, lungo, caffe latte, cappuccino, latte macchiato
- Powersave mode after nine minutes
- Digital user interface
Available at:
- $949 from Breville
- $713 from Appliances Online
04
The Barista Express with Milk Jug Thermal
$699 (usually $999) at Myer
If you’re after a coffee machine that will minimise your time spent deciphering features so you have more time to create beverages, then this is the one for you. Making a coffee is as simple as turning the dual-action dial to the right to extract espresso, and to the left to steam your milk.
Key features:
- Grinder with 16 settings
- 54mm stainless steel portafilter with dual and single walls
- Low-pressure pre-infusion followed by 9 bar extraction
- Thermocoil heating system
Also available at:
- $799 from Breville
- $699 from The Good Guys
05
DeLonghi LaSpecialista Arte Manual Coffee Machine
$490 at The Good Guys
The art of making coffee has arrived. The Delonghi La Specialista Arte is a manual espresso machine that features a built-in grinder with eight different grind settings to suit however you like your morning brew. Plus, its sleek chrome finish is a nice touch for those looking for something lush.
Key features:
- Auto shut-off heating system
- Removable water tank and drip tray
- Water level indicator
- Complete set of barista accessories and exclusive technologies
Also available at:
- $490 from The Good Guys
- $498 from DeLonghi