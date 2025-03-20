Whether you’re working from home or need that caffeine fix first thing on a Sunday morning, a well-brewed cup of coffee can make all the difference.

While it’s tempting to pop into your local café, making coffee at home can be just as simple and convenient—especially when you have the right tools.

Kitchen appliances can be an investment, but in the long run, they save you money and elevate your at-home experience. The same goes for a quality coffee machine.

While cutting back on café visits might be tough, the savings (and satisfaction) of brewing barista-level coffee at home will be well worth it.

To help you find the perfect coffee machine, we’ve rounded up top-rated picks in Australia, catering to different budgets and styles.

The best coffee machines to shop in Australia

01 Nespresso Vertuo Pop Bundle Machine $255.20 (usually $319) at Myer Revamp your morning with the Nespresso Vertuo pop bundle. Not only does this machine’s sleek design earn it a permanent position on the kitchen countertop, but the smooth blend it produces takes centre stage in the breakfast game. Plus, with 35 per cent of the machines made from recycled plastics, you indulge with a clear conscious. Key features: Caters to four cup sizes; espresso, double espresso, gran lungo and a standard coffee mug

Centrifusion technology

Capsule recognition technology

Connectivity via Bluetooth and Wifi

Aeroccino three milk frothing device

02 Nespresso Citiz Coffee Machine $205 at The Good Guys This slim coffee machine can easily fit into small spaces and includes a folding cup holder to allow for your preferred coffee cup size. It also features Nespresso’s unique 19-bar extraction system and includes an automatic standby mode after nine minutes of inactivity to reduce energy consumption. Key features: 19 bar pressure pump

Thermoblock system for immediate heating

Automatic filling sensor

Automatic switch off

Capsule container for 9-11 used capsules

Also available at: $200 from Amazon

$469 from Nespresso Shop Now

03 Breville Creatista Plus $728 at The Good Guys Enjoy cafe-style coffee in the comfort of your own home. The Creatista Plus coffee machine boasts a three-second heat-up time, eight texture levels and 11 milk temperature settings for you to create your perfect cuppa. Plus, once you’ve discovered your favourite way to make your coffee, save your coffee recipe into the machine for a personalised experience every morning. Key features: ThermoJet heating system

Coffee preparation – ristretto, espresso, lungo, caffe latte, cappuccino, latte macchiato

Powersave mode after nine minutes

Digital user interface

04 The Barista Express with Milk Jug Thermal $699 (usually $999) at Myer If you’re after a coffee machine that will minimise your time spent deciphering features so you have more time to create beverages, then this is the one for you. Making a coffee is as simple as turning the dual-action dial to the right to extract espresso, and to the left to steam your milk. Key features: Grinder with 16 settings

54mm stainless steel portafilter with dual and single walls

Low-pressure pre-infusion followed by 9 bar extraction

Thermocoil heating system

05 DeLonghi LaSpecialista Arte Manual Coffee Machine $490 at The Good Guys The art of making coffee has arrived. The Delonghi La Specialista Arte is a manual espresso machine that features a built-in grinder with eight different grind settings to suit however you like your morning brew. Plus, its sleek chrome finish is a nice touch for those looking for something lush. Key features: Auto shut-off heating system

Removable water tank and drip tray

Water level indicator

Complete set of barista accessories and exclusive technologies

