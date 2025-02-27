Whether you are a keen at-home cook, a seasoned professional, or are simply just trying to make your life easier in the kitchen with a cohort of handy gadgets and appliances, shopping for the right cooking tools and equipment can often be an arduous task.
To make matters even more overwhelming, the cookware market is flooded with products that often make it difficult to decide what you actually need, and what will genuinely help you with all your culinary endeavours.
From air-fryers to steamers, rice cookers to mixing devices, blenders, and more, there really is an appliance for just about any cooking task Australians may set themselves to – yoghurt makers being no exception.
These handy devices have experienced a steady growth in popularity in recent years with more and more Aussies looking for ways to make their own versions of the staple dairy product.
Allowing you to choose the flavour, consistency, and even ingredients, it’s safe to say the team at New Idea has also been converted to using this appliance. So if you’ve ever wondered if it’s worth buying a yoghurt maker, or what the best home yoghurt makers are, scroll on for our top picks.
The best yoghurt makers to shop in Australia in 2025
Wolstead Cultivo Yoghurt Maker 1.5L
$69.95 (30% off) from Kitchen Warehouse
Designed to help users make healthier, homemade yoghurt tailored to their unique tastebuds with ease, this electric yoghurt maker comes complete with nine 170ml glass pots with BPA-free silicone lids for easy flavour customisation.
With an adjustable temperature range of 25°C to 65°C to allow for optimal probiotic activation, an auto shut-off feature, and a removable tray for easy transport to your fridge, you’ll become an expert yoghurt maker in no time!
Davis & Wallis 2 in 1 Electric Yoghurt Maker
$99.99 from Woolworths
This versatile appliance will allow you to create a range of fermented goods from the comfort of your kitchen – including yoghurt!
Coming complete with a 1.6L container, 1.8L container, and strainer, you’ll have everything you need for your fermenting journey which from start to finish will take less than 72 hours.
While homemade yoghurt is our top use for this device, users will also be able to make their own cheese, pickled vegetables, kimchi, and more, making it easier than ever to bring a variety of probiotics into your diet.
Cuisinart 2 Litre Ice Cream & Yoghurt Maker
$214.95 from Kogan
Built to last, this stainless steel 2-in-1 ice cream and frozen yoghurt-making device will allow you to create a range of dessert dishes in under 25 minutes.
With a generous 2L capacity and double-insulated freezer bowl, you’ll be able to bulk-create fro-yo. What we especially love about this design is the transparent lid that allows you to see the progress of your dessert while it is churning. An additional large open spout also makes the addition of extra ingredients easy.
Oh and did we mention this fully automated machine comes with a recipe booklet jam-packed full of delicious ideas?
Country Trading Co. Stainless Steel Yoghurt Maker
$59.95 from Amazon
This best yoghurt machine maker is simple to use, compact to store, and requires no electricity!
Simply prep your milk, fill the jar, leave for eight hours, place in the fridge, and let your homemade yoghurt ferment away.
Alongside each purchase of this stainless steel design users will also get a 42-page yoghurt-making book that will share top tips for making over 12 different yoghurts including Greek, coconut, almond, and more.
Ninja Creami Deluxe 11 in 1 Ice Cream & Frozen Treat Maker
$359.00 (reduced from $449.00) from David Jones
Could the Ninja Creami Deluxe be the best yoghurt maker in Australia? We certainly think so!
This best-selling product allows you to create custom treats for every tastebud and diet from smoothies to slushies, ice-cream to frozen yoghurt.
Simply place your favourite store-bought yoghurt inside your Ninja Creami and you’ll be able to turn it into frozen yoghurt in mere minutes. Coupled with the fact that this product has dishwasher-safe parts and takes up minimal space you’ll never know how you survived without it.