Whether you are a keen at-home cook, a seasoned professional, or are simply just trying to make your life easier in the kitchen with a cohort of handy gadgets and appliances, shopping for the right cooking tools and equipment can often be an arduous task.

To make matters even more overwhelming, the cookware market is flooded with products that often make it difficult to decide what you actually need, and what will genuinely help you with all your culinary endeavours.

From air-fryers to steamers, rice cookers to mixing devices, blenders, and more, there really is an appliance for just about any cooking task Australians may set themselves to – yoghurt makers being no exception.

These handy devices have experienced a steady growth in popularity in recent years with more and more Aussies looking for ways to make their own versions of the staple dairy product.

Allowing you to choose the flavour, consistency, and even ingredients, it’s safe to say the team at New Idea has also been converted to using this appliance. So if you’ve ever wondered if it’s worth buying a yoghurt maker, or what the best home yoghurt makers are, scroll on for our top picks.

The best yoghurt makers to shop in Australia in 2025