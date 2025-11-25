  •  
KitchenAid mixer loved by Kate Middleton and Prince William is $370 off this Black Friday

Give your baking a royal stamp!
KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixers are a staple in many households, known for their reliability, capacity and elegance.

The appliance is even fit for royalty! In 2022, Princess Catherine gave us a glimpse into her family life by sharing sweet moments baking with her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

And the good thing is, you can get the same Almond Cream Artisan Stand Mixer that she once used on sale, for almost 40% off!

That’s not all – even more KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixers are on sale this Black Friday, and you can score some BIG savings.

See the best deals below.

KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer
You won’t want to miss the sale of these KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixers this Black Friday. (Credit: KitchenAid)

The best KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer deals to shop this Black Friday

KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer Almond Cream

KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer Almond Cream
$679.00 (was $1,049.00) from Myer

KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer in Empire Red

KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer in Empire Red
$619.00 (was $799.00) from KitchenAid

KitchenAid Artisan Tilt-Head Stand Mixer and Pasta Attachment Bundle
$731.10 (was $813.00) from KitchenAid

KitchenAid Artisan Tilt-Head Stand Mixer with Walnut Wood Bowl

KitchenAid Artisan Tilt-Head Stand Mixer with Walnut Wood Bowl
$899.00 (was $999.00) from KitchenAid

KitchenAid Tilt-Head Stand Mixer and Metal Food Grinder Attachment Bundle

KitchenAid Tilt-Head Stand Mixer and Metal Food Grinder Attachment Bundle
$691.20 (was $768.00) from KitchenAid

KitchenAid Tilt-Head Stand Mixer with Ice Cream Bowl Bundle

KitchenAid Tilt-Head Stand Mixer with Ice Cream Bowl Attachment Bundle
$679.50 (was $755.00) from KitchenAid

KitchenAid Artisan Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer

KitchenAid Artisan Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer
$779.00 (was $999.00) from KitchenAid

Profile picture of Briannah Devlin
Journalist Briannah Devlin Digital Content Producer

