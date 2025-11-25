  •  
This Ninja SLUSHi Black Friday sale will make the summer holidays much cooler

Anyone for frosé?
The Ninja SLUSHi Black Friday sale is here, which means we can give ourselves brain freeze in the cheapest (and tastiest) possible way this summer!

First released in Australia in late-2024, the Ninja SLUSHi was so greatly anticipated that it had a 50,000-strong waitlist across Australia and New Zealand before it even hit our shores.

It’s finally possible to get your hands on one of these popular machines, just in time for summer, and for some insane Black Friday savings!

Person pouring a drink into the Ninja SLUSHi maker
All set for summer! (Credit: Ninja)

What is the Ninja SLUSHi?

The Ninja SLUSHi is a frozen drink maker that allows you to make your favourite icy drinks from the comfort of your own kitchen. Think frappes, milkshakes, frozen cocktails, mocktails, and of course, your favourite fizzy drinks in slushie form!

Impressively, thanks to its RapidChill technology, there is no need to water down your drinks by adding ice.

Simply pour the liquid in and watch it transform into a deliciously icy, frozen treat. Creating drinks takes between 15-60 minutes, depending on ingredients used, volume, and starting temperature.

With five preset functions and a large, 2.6 litre capacity, the Ninja SLUSHi is the perfect summer party starter (or great for just hanging out in your backyard or pool with your fave frozen drink in hand – bliss!).

It even keeps drinks frozen for up to 12 hours – if they last that long!

Ninja SLUSHi's preset functions and temperature control panel.
Ninja SLUSHi’s preset functions and temperature control panel. (Credit: Ninja)

Where can I shop the Ninja SLUSHi Black Friday sale?

The Ninja SLUSHi maker retails for $499.99 but great savings are available from the Ninja website and other selected retailers over the Black Friday sale period.

But these prices are for a strictly limited time, or until stock is exhausted, so don’t wait!

Ninja SLUSHi

Ninja SLUSHi Professional Frozen Drink Maker
$399.99 (was $499.99) from Ninja Kitchen

Ninja SLUSHi (Appliances Online)

Ninja SLUSHi Professional Frozen Drink Maker
$398.00 (was $550.00) from Appliances Online

Ninja SLUSHi (Myer)

Ninja SLUSHi Professional Frozen Drink Maker
$359.00 (was $549.99) from Myer

Ninja SLUSHi (Bing Lee)

Ninja SLUSHi Professional Frozen Drink Maker
$358.00 (was $499.99) from Bing Lee

Erin Roberts Content Producer

After completing a Bachelor of Communication in Creative Writing at UTS and a Graduate Certificate in Editing and Electronic Publishing at Macquarie University, Erin finally found her dream job at Are Media in 2022, working across New Idea Food, Diabetic Living, Women's Weekly Food, and Better Homes & Gardens. During her time at Are Media, Erin has worked across both print and digital titles. Although a writer and sub-editor by training, Erin is a passionate foodie at heart. When off-duty, you’ll find Erin in her happy place - her kitchen - baking up a storm, or pounding the pavement as a (very) amateur runner. One of her proudest moments was the first time her macarons had ‘feet’. Erin was also one of the masses who learnt to make sourdough during lockdown, and still bakes fresh loaves for her family each week. Erin is a mum to two boys who are very supportive of her hobby and are enthusiastic taste testers!

