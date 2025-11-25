This Ninja SLUSHi Black Friday sale will make the summer holidays much cooler

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

The Ninja SLUSHi Black Friday sale is here, which means we can give ourselves brain freeze in the cheapest (and tastiest) possible way this summer!

First released in Australia in late-2024, the Ninja SLUSHi was so greatly anticipated that it had a 50,000-strong waitlist across Australia and New Zealand before it even hit our shores.

It’s finally possible to get your hands on one of these popular machines, just in time for summer, and for some insane Black Friday savings!

All set for summer! (Credit: Ninja)

What is the Ninja SLUSHi?

The Ninja SLUSHi is a frozen drink maker that allows you to make your favourite icy drinks from the comfort of your own kitchen. Think frappes, milkshakes, frozen cocktails, mocktails, and of course, your favourite fizzy drinks in slushie form!

Impressively, thanks to its RapidChill technology, there is no need to water down your drinks by adding ice.

Simply pour the liquid in and watch it transform into a deliciously icy, frozen treat. Creating drinks takes between 15-60 minutes, depending on ingredients used, volume, and starting temperature.

With five preset functions and a large, 2.6 litre capacity, the Ninja SLUSHi is the perfect summer party starter (or great for just hanging out in your backyard or pool with your fave frozen drink in hand – bliss!).

It even keeps drinks frozen for up to 12 hours – if they last that long!

Ninja SLUSHi’s preset functions and temperature control panel. (Credit: Ninja)

Where can I shop the Ninja SLUSHi Black Friday sale?

The Ninja SLUSHi maker retails for $499.99 but great savings are available from the Ninja website and other selected retailers over the Black Friday sale period.

But these prices are for a strictly limited time, or until stock is exhausted, so don’t wait!

