Black Friday appliance deals: All the best fridges, stoves and more!

Save your pennies with these great deals!
kate dennett

If you’ve been meaning to replace your tired old home appliances, then Black Friday is the perfect chance to snap up something new.

There is no shortage of deals on the market this year, with bargains galore already available ahead of the discount event on Friday, November 28.

If you’re struggling to know where to start to find the very best deal, then look no further, as we’ve compiled them all below for you.

Scroll on for all the best appliance deals on the market ahead of this Black Friday.

Fridges

The Good Guys fridge

Fisher & Paykel 538L Refrigerator
$2197 (was $2797) from The Good Guys

Appliances Online fridge

Electrolux 609L French Door Fridge
$2,659 (was $4,399) from Appliances Online

The Good Guys fridge

Hisense 205L Top Mount Refrigerator
$398 (was $549) from The Good Guys

LG Fridge

665L French Door Fridge
$2,699.00 (was $2,999) from LG

Washing machines

Washing machine

Bosch Series 6 Front Load Washing Machine
$1,070 (was $1,599) from Appliances Online

Washing Machine Samsung

Samsung 9kg Smart Front Load Washer
$688 (was $999) from The Good Guys

LG washing machine

9kg Series 9 Front Load Washer
$1,192 (was $1,399) from LG

Washing machine

Haier 10kg Top Load Washing Machine
$844 (was $1,099) from Appliances Online

Dryers

Haier dryer

Haier 8kg Heat Pump Dryer
$882 (was $1,399) from Appliances Online

Dryer

Bosch Series 8 9kg Heat Pump Tumble Dryer
$1,329 (was $2,049) from Appliances Online

LG dryer

10kg Series 9 Heat Pump Dryer
$1,794 (was $1,999) from LG

Fisher & Paykel dryer

Fisher & Paykel 9kg Heat Pump Dryer
$988 (was $1,488) from The Good Guys

Ovens

Oven

76L InstaView Series 7 Pyro Oven
$999 (was $1,499) from LG

Oven

Technika 60cm Electric Oven
$699 (was $749) from The Good Guys

Oven

Westinghouse 90cm Dual Fuel Cooker
$1,738 (was $2,899) from Appliances Online

Oven

NEFF 60cm Pyrolytic Slide & Hide Oven
$2,999 (was $3,499) from Appliances Online

Microwaves

Microwave

Sharp 26L 900W Flatbed Inverter Microwave
$299 (was $329) from The Good Guys

Microwave

ASKO Craft 45cm Combi Microwave Oven
$2,719 (was $3,399) from The Good Guys

Panasonic 4-in-1 Air Fry Microwave
$849 (was $919) from Appliances Online

Microwave

NeoChef 25L Smart Inverter Microwave
$229 (was $279) from LG

Kate Dennett Senior Content Producer

