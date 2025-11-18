Black Friday appliance deals: All the best fridges, stoves and more!

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here
If you’ve been meaning to replace your tired old home appliances, then Black Friday is the perfect chance to snap up something new.
There is no shortage of deals on the market this year, with bargains galore already available ahead of the discount event on Friday, November 28.
If you’re struggling to know where to start to find the very best deal, then look no further, as we’ve compiled them all below for you.
Scroll on for all the best appliance deals on the market ahead of this Black Friday.
Fridges
Fisher & Paykel 538L Refrigerator
$2197 (was $2797) from The Good Guys
Electrolux 609L French Door Fridge
$2,659 (was $4,399) from Appliances Online
Hisense 205L Top Mount Refrigerator
$398 (was $549) from The Good Guys
665L French Door Fridge
$2,699.00 (was $2,999) from LG
Washing machines
Bosch Series 6 Front Load Washing Machine
$1,070 (was $1,599) from Appliances Online
Samsung 9kg Smart Front Load Washer
$688 (was $999) from The Good Guys
9kg Series 9 Front Load Washer
$1,192 (was $1,399) from LG
Haier 10kg Top Load Washing Machine
$844 (was $1,099) from Appliances Online
Dryers
Haier 8kg Heat Pump Dryer
$882 (was $1,399) from Appliances Online
Bosch Series 8 9kg Heat Pump Tumble Dryer
$1,329 (was $2,049) from Appliances Online
10kg Series 9 Heat Pump Dryer
$1,794 (was $1,999) from LG
Fisher & Paykel 9kg Heat Pump Dryer
$988 (was $1,488) from The Good Guys
Ovens
76L InstaView Series 7 Pyro Oven
$999 (was $1,499) from LG
Technika 60cm Electric Oven
$699 (was $749) from The Good Guys
Westinghouse 90cm Dual Fuel Cooker
$1,738 (was $2,899) from Appliances Online
NEFF 60cm Pyrolytic Slide & Hide Oven
$2,999 (was $3,499) from Appliances Online
Microwaves
Sharp 26L 900W Flatbed Inverter Microwave
$299 (was $329) from The Good Guys
ASKO Craft 45cm Combi Microwave Oven
$2,719 (was $3,399) from The Good Guys
Panasonic 4-in-1 Air Fry Microwave
$849 (was $919) from Appliances Online
NeoChef 25L Smart Inverter Microwave
$229 (was $279) from LG